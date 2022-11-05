The Goat
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2334 Carmel Valley Road, Del Mar, CA 92014
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Enclave Café - Del Mar Heights
No Reviews
3570 Carmel Mountain Road San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurant