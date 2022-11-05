A map showing the location of The Goat View gallery

Food Menu

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Battered & Fried Cod

$18.00

Barbecue pork Ribs

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Tacos

$5.00

Potato Wedges

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Caesar

$16.00

Loaded Wedges

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Beer Menu

(Stone) “Delicious” West Coast Style India Pale Ale

$9.00

(Pupil) IPA

$9.00

(Swamis) IPA

$9.00

(Pizza Port) “Chronic” Amber Ale

$8.00

(Dayfall) Belgian

$8.00

(California Honey) Blonde

$8.00

(Stone) “Buenavesa” Lager

$8.00

(Bikini) Blonde

$8.00

(Ruin 10) Triple IPA

$10.00

(Cali Creaming) Lager

$8.00

(Orderville) Hazy

$9.00

Flight

$10.00

Fest

$9.00

Red Wine

House Red

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

Justin Cab

$18.00

El Tractor Malbec

$11.00

Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

$16.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

The Prisoner Cab/Zin Red Blend

$20.00

Thousand Hills Stag’s Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Whites & Bubbles

House White

$8.00

Bubbles

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$14.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Extra Dry Champagne

$12.00

Retail

GOAT MUG

$16.00

HH goat mug

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2334 Carmel Valley Road, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

