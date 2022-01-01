Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

The Goat & Vine

3,102 Reviews

$$

41923 2nd St.

Suite 103

Temecula, CA 92590

Order Again

Starters

Bread Sticks & House Sauce

Bread Sticks & House Sauce

$17.00

Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.

The Hummus Plate

The Hummus Plate

$17.00

Our sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive tapenade, fresh red and yellow grape tomatoes, feta cheese, with house made pita and French bread crostinis.

Mother's Meatballs

Mother's Meatballs

$19.00

Snake River Farm's Kobe Beef, house made fennel sausage, house marinara, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, topped with fresh basil, and served with our made from scratch Parmesan crusted garlic sourdough.

Hot Pretzels

Hot Pretzels

$15.00

Two freshly baked pretzel rolls with a whole grain honey mustard on the side and house made IPA cheese dipping sauce.

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Salads

add oven-roasted or blackened chicken to any salad $4
Brewhouse Bleu Cheese

Brewhouse Bleu Cheese

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red grapes, caramelized pecans, smoked bleu cheese crumbles and house made creamy blue cheese dressing *Contains Nuts

Real Caesar

Real Caesar

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, our house sourdough croutons, house made garlic and anchovy caesar dressing

Goat & Vine

Goat & Vine

$15.00

Fresh seasonal greens, arugula, berries, green onion, grape tomatoes, a caramelized pecan encrusted goat cheese medallion, and our champagne vinaigrette *Contains Nuts

Greek

Greek

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and feta cheese in an oregano vinaigrette

Popeye & Olive Oil

Popeye & Olive Oil

$15.00

Spinach, bacon, spicy Marcona almonds, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion and our champagne vinaigrette *Contains Nuts

Perfect Salad

Perfect Salad

$13.50

Seasonal greens, green onion, grape tomatoes, sprouts, cucumber and your choice of dressing

Handcrafted Sandwiches

Coast by Coast Reuben Sandwich

Coast by Coast Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Pastrami, housemade sauerkraut, whole grain honey mustard, house pickles, swiss cheese, housemade Russian Dressing, on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun

The Godfather Sandwich

The Godfather Sandwich

$17.00

Oven-roasted chicken, roasted bell peppers, spinach tossed in our housemade basil aioli, mozzarella, and sweet tomato basil jam, on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Mushroom Melt Sandwich

Mushroom Melt Sandwich

$16.50

Roasted crimini mushrooms, provolone cheese, our sun-dried tomato hummus, basil aioli, fresh roma tomatoes, field greens dressed with our green monster vinaigrette on our baked pretzel bun

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Oven-roasted chicken, house walnut pesto, kalamata olives, roasted garlic aioli, provolone, roma tomatoes, lettuce on our sourdough bread *Contains Nuts

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted pork shoulder, swiss cheese, jalapeño lime crema, roasted garlic aioli, crisp cabbage slaw and pickled onion on our baked pretzel bun

Roasted Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

Roasted Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

$17.50

Roasted turkey, smoke bacon, swiss cheese, fresh avocado, basil aioli, hot from the oven and topped with roma tomatoes and field greens on our baked pretzel bun

Saloon Steak Mushroom Melt

Saloon Steak Mushroom Melt

$19.50

Oven-roasted prime steak, roasted crimini mushrooms, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, jalapeño lime crema, red onion, roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and arugula on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.00

S.S.S Grilled Cheese

$15.50

The Spicy Italian

$17.50
The Bake Shop Sandwich

The Bake Shop Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, fresh avocado, alfalfa sprouts, field greens and roma tomatoes on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Favorite Turkey Sandwich

Favorite Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted turkey, aged French brie, basil aioli, Black Mission fig and balsamic compote, alfalfa sprouts, red onion, field greens and roma tomatoes on our fresh baked sourdough bread

The Whole Garden Sandwich

The Whole Garden Sandwich

$16.00

Sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumber, red onion, avocado, spinach, field greens, roma tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, and green monster vinaigrette on our fresh baked sourdough bread

BLTA

BLTA

$17.00

Smoked bacon, crisp romaine, roma tomatoes, fresh avocado and our basil aioli on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Stone Hearth Pizzas

all pizzas 14" and made with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with garlic olive oil substitute gluten free pizza crust for $6
The Butcher Shop Pizza

The Butcher Shop Pizza

$28.00

House marinara, pepperoni, fennel sausage and soppressata

The Favorite Pizza

The Favorite Pizza

$27.00

House made fennel sausage, roasted crimini mushrooms and house marinara.

The Goat Pizza

The Goat Pizza

$24.00

Goat cheese, shallots, yellow and red grape tomatoes, lemon zest, fresh chiffonade basil and a whole head of roasted garlic

The Goats Garden Pizza

The Goats Garden Pizza

$28.00

Roasted crimini mushrooms, Goat cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, and a white ricotta cream sauce, finished with fresh chiffonade basil, Sun-dried tomatoes, and lemon zest

Jalapeno Lime Carnitas Pizza

Jalapeno Lime Carnitas Pizza

$28.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, garlic olive oil, cotija cheese, jalapeños, green onion, jalapeño lime crema, grape tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado

Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Pesto marinara, roasted crimini mushrooms, oven-roasted chicken, red onion, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, fresh chiffonade basil, feta cheese and a whole head of roasted garlic *Contains Nuts

The Purist

The Purist

$20.00

House marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Steak Gorgonzola Pizza

Steak Gorgonzola Pizza

$29.00

Our roasted prime steak, garlic olive oil, caramelized onions, roasted crimini mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese topped with fresh arugula and bleu cheese drizzle

Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza

Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Loaded with fresh mozzarella and parmesan on our house made marinara sauce. Topped with whole basil leaves. A perfect take on a classic favorite. +Add Prosciutto $4.50

Everyday Gyro

$28.00

Purple Potato Pizza

$25.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Our rum soaked sourdough baked into a vanilla cream, topped with caramelized pecans, brown butter glaze, and house made whipped cream *Contains Nuts

Jacked Cappucino Ice Cream Cake

Jacked Cappucino Ice Cream Cake

$14.00

An Oreo crust crumb crust layered with caramel drizzle and coffee ice cream that's been marbled with fudge and macadamia nuts. Topped with even more caramel drizzle, Oreo cookie crumbs, and a house made Bailey's whipped cream. *Contains Nuts

Celebration Dessert

Pecan Brownie Dessert

$14.00

Pecan Pie Brownie TOGO

$8.00

Extra Sauces

Side of JLC Sauce

Side of Ranch

Side of Blue Cheese Dress

Side of Champagne Vin

Side of Oregano Vin

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Parmesan

Additional Beer Cheese For Prez Order

Sangria and Cocktails

El Guapo Margarita

$14.00

The Purple One

$15.00

Honey Apple Smash

$14.00

Smoke & Stone

$15.00

Butter Me Up

$13.00
LITER Seasonal Sangria

LITER Seasonal Sangria

$36.00

One Liter (about one carafe) of our famous Blood Orange Pomegranate Sangria featuring fresh squeezed citrus and blood orange juice, pomegranate puree, vanilla infused vermouth, and rum! A guest favorite!

Razzerac

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Lemondrop

$13.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Regular Margarita

$13.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sprite

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

Small Acqua Panna

$2.50

Beer

Orderville

Orderville

$7.00
Brooklyn Special Effects Non-Alcoholic

Brooklyn Special Effects Non-Alcoholic

$4.00Out of stock
Boochcraft Grapefuit

Boochcraft Grapefuit

$4.50

Things for Your Head MANGO Seltzer

$5.00

Juneshine Acai Berry

$4.50

BOOCHCRAFT Strawbery Lemonade

$4.50

Juneshine Black Cherry

$4.50

Wine

Wine Taster

BTL FRISK Riesling

BTL FRISK Riesling

$24.00
BTL Fritz Ritter Gewurztraminer Spatlese

BTL Fritz Ritter Gewurztraminer Spatlese

$24.00
BTL Macon Villages Bourgogne

BTL Macon Villages Bourgogne

$14.00
BTL Maison Areion Chardonnay

BTL Maison Areion Chardonnay

$38.00
BTL Saint Pierre Rhone White

BTL Saint Pierre Rhone White

$38.00
BTL Dumol Chardonnay

BTL Dumol Chardonnay

$60.00
BTL Alzinger

BTL Alzinger

$33.00
BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$36.00Out of stock
BTL Trimbach Riesling 2017

BTL Trimbach Riesling 2017

$23.00
BTL TREANA CAB

BTL TREANA CAB

$36.00
BTL Allegrini

BTL Allegrini

$30.00
BTL BEN MARCO Malbec

BTL BEN MARCO Malbec

$20.00
BTL Doffo Syrah

BTL Doffo Syrah

$42.00
BTL WILD HORSE PEAK Merlot

BTL WILD HORSE PEAK Merlot

$25.00
BTL MICHELE JUAN GIL Monastrell

BTL MICHELE JUAN GIL Monastrell

$30.00
BTL CHATEAU LETTAU Tempranillo

BTL CHATEAU LETTAU Tempranillo

$24.00
BTL FRICO Rosso Toscana

BTL FRICO Rosso Toscana

$30.00
BTL MONTE DE ORO Cabernet Sauv

BTL MONTE DE ORO Cabernet Sauv

$25.00Out of stock
BTL PALUMBO FAMILY Sangiovese

BTL PALUMBO FAMILY Sangiovese

$30.00Out of stock
BTL Robert Renzoni Tempranillo

BTL Robert Renzoni Tempranillo

$21.00Out of stock
BTL DRY CREEK Zin

BTL DRY CREEK Zin

$23.00Out of stock
BTL Red Schooner Malbec

BTL Red Schooner Malbec

$50.00
BTL Kunin Syrah

BTL Kunin Syrah

$35.00
BTL EnRoute Pinot Noir

BTL EnRoute Pinot Noir

$55.00Out of stock
BTL Antiquum Farm Pinot Noir

BTL Antiquum Farm Pinot Noir

$48.00
BTL Akash Dreamville Cab Sauv

BTL Akash Dreamville Cab Sauv

$22.00
BTL Akash Dreamville Syrah

BTL Akash Dreamville Syrah

$36.00
BTL Robert Renzoni Sangiovese

BTL Robert Renzoni Sangiovese

$33.00Out of stock
BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir

BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir

$24.00Out of stock
BTL IL Principe Nebbiolo

BTL IL Principe Nebbiolo

$25.00
BTL Rita’s Earth Pinot Noir

BTL Rita’s Earth Pinot Noir

$36.00
BTL Casa De Tiene HTM Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Casa De Tiene HTM Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00
BTL Pajaro Rojo Mencia

BTL Pajaro Rojo Mencia

$21.00
BTL Palumbo Cellar Dweller

BTL Palumbo Cellar Dweller

$30.00

BTL Yalda Fazelli

$30.00

BTL Losada Bierzo Mencia

$23.00
BTL Masi

BTL Masi

$17.00

BTL Domaine Christia Grenache

$21.00
BTL Public Radio

BTL Public Radio

$32.00

BTL Domaine Des Sabines Pomerol

$30.00

BTL Amarone Fumanelli

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Pietrarizzo Etna Rosso Nerello

$52.00

BTL Il Molino Di Grace Chianti Classico

$27.00
BTL Rabble Zin

BTL Rabble Zin

$21.00
BTL Tenute Silvio Nardi Brunello

BTL Tenute Silvio Nardi Brunello

$57.00

BTL Cornas

$48.00

BTL Zaha Malbec

$26.00
BTL Gallegos Pinot Noir

BTL Gallegos Pinot Noir

$40.00
BTL Palazzo Napa Blend

BTL Palazzo Napa Blend

$72.00
BTL Hickinbotham Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Hickinbotham Cabernet Sauvignon

$78.00

BTL Barrua Isola Dei Nuraghi

$58.00

BTL Guidalberto Toscana

$55.00
BTL Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Argiano Brunello

$62.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo Barolo

$65.00

BTL Lancaster Estate Cuvee

$90.00

BTL A.A. Badenhorst

$40.00
BTL Ruckus by Fazelli

BTL Ruckus by Fazelli

$30.00
BTL Mad Hatter

BTL Mad Hatter

$50.00
BTL Saint Joseph Gerin

BTL Saint Joseph Gerin

$40.00
BTL Innocent Bystander Pinot Noir

BTL Innocent Bystander Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Eberle Syrah

$32.00

BTL Dusted Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00
BTL William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00
BTL Domaine Christia **CDP

BTL Domaine Christia **CDP

$82.00

BTL Renatto Ratti Ochetta Nebbiolo

$22.00Out of stock

BTL Renatto Ratti Barolo

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Tinto Pesquera

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Espirite De Pavie Bordeaux

$26.00
BTL Macarini Barolo

BTL Macarini Barolo

$66.00
BTL Angela Pinot Noir

BTL Angela Pinot Noir

$52.00
BTL Carr Pinot Noir

BTL Carr Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Big Table Farm Pinot Noir

$52.00
BTL Peregrine Pinot Noir

BTL Peregrine Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Antiquum Farms Juel

$43.00
BTL Austin Hope Grenache

BTL Austin Hope Grenache

$58.00
BTL Ritas Earth Pinot Noir

BTL Ritas Earth Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL Kunin Syrah

$35.00

BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$34.00
BTL Baca Zin

BTL Baca Zin

$42.00

BTL Oak Mountain Cavewoman

$27.00

BTL Wiens Dualis

$25.00Out of stock
BTL Akash Dreamville Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Akash Dreamville Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00Out of stock
BTL Akash Dreamville Malbec

BTL Akash Dreamville Malbec

$36.00

BTL Au Bon Climat Isabelle

$55.00
BTL Clos Du Val

BTL Clos Du Val

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Trimbach Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Dunn 2016

$110.00
BTL King Coal 2016

BTL King Coal 2016

$110.00Out of stock
BTL Brady Cab

BTL Brady Cab

$22.00
BTL BV Cab

BTL BV Cab

$45.00
BTL Penfolds Bin 389 Shiraz Cab

BTL Penfolds Bin 389 Shiraz Cab

$65.00
BTL Maggy Hawk Jolie Pinot Noir

BTL Maggy Hawk Jolie Pinot Noir

$65.00
BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir

BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Hirsch PN San Andreas Fault

$60.00
BTL Sandhi PN Sta Rita Hills

BTL Sandhi PN Sta Rita Hills

$33.00
BTL Julienas Tete Cuveé

BTL Julienas Tete Cuveé

$23.00
BTL Palumbo Family Vineyards GSM

BTL Palumbo Family Vineyards GSM

$30.00

BTL Old Soul Zin

$24.00

BTL Austin Hope Cab

$50.00
BTL Prosecco ROBERT RENZONI

BTL Prosecco ROBERT RENZONI

$18.00
BTL SCHRAMSBERG

BTL SCHRAMSBERG

$28.00
BTL HOGWASH ROSE

BTL HOGWASH ROSE

$18.00
BTL MONT MARCAL CAVA

BTL MONT MARCAL CAVA

$30.00
BTL Fleur De Mer

BTL Fleur De Mer

$30.00Out of stock
BTL Fantinel Sparkling Rose

BTL Fantinel Sparkling Rose

$19.00Out of stock
BTL Cremant De Loire Rose

BTL Cremant De Loire Rose

$39.00
BTL YALDA

BTL YALDA

$30.00
BTL DUALIS

BTL DUALIS

$25.00
BTL PUBLIC RADIO

BTL PUBLIC RADIO

$32.00
BTL Mad Hatter

BTL Mad Hatter

$50.00
BTL Masi CampoFiorin

BTL Masi CampoFiorin

$17.00
BTL Ruckus

BTL Ruckus

$30.00
BTL Celler Dweller

BTL Celler Dweller

$30.00

BTL Palumbo GSM

$30.00

BTL La Jassine

$33.00

BTL French Twist

$36.00

Zipped Jackets

Small True Black

Small True Black

$39.00
Medium True Black

Medium True Black

$39.00
Large True Black

Large True Black

$39.00
XXL True Black

XXL True Black

$39.00
Small Grey

Small Grey

$39.00Out of stock
Medium Grey

Medium Grey

$39.00Out of stock
Large Grey

Large Grey

$39.00Out of stock
XXL Grey

XXL Grey

$39.00Out of stock

Henley Shirts

Small Mono Henley

Small Mono Henley

$22.50Out of stock
Medium Mono Henley

Medium Mono Henley

$22.50Out of stock
Large Mono Henley

Large Mono Henley

$22.50Out of stock
XL Mono Henley

XL Mono Henley

$22.50Out of stock
XXL Mono Henley

XXL Mono Henley

$22.50Out of stock
XXS Two Tone

XXS Two Tone

$22.50Out of stock
Small Two Tone Henley

Small Two Tone Henley

$22.50Out of stock
Medium Two Tone Henley

Medium Two Tone Henley

$22.50Out of stock
Large Two Tone

Large Two Tone

$22.50Out of stock
XL Two Tone

XL Two Tone

$22.50Out of stock

Hats

Hat

Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Hoodies

Small Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Medium Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Large Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

X-Large

$35.00Out of stock

XX-Large

$37.00Out of stock

Stickers & Such

Square Sticker

$3.00Out of stock

Small Sticker

$1.75Out of stock

Lil White Logo Button

$1.50

Holographic Goat

$3.00

Tote Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
STONE HEARTH KITCHEN honest food made from scratch

Website

Location

41923 2nd St., Suite 103, Temecula, CA 92590

Directions

