The Goat & Vine

Starters
Bread Sticks & House Sauce
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
The Hummus Plate
Our sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive tapenade, fresh red and yellow grape tomatoes, feta cheese, with house made pita and French bread crostinis.
Mother's Meatballs
Snake River Farm’s Kobe Beef, house made fennel sausage, house marinara, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, topped with fresh basil, and served with our made from scratch Parmesan crusted garlic sourdough.
Hot Pretzels
Two freshly baked pretzel rolls with a whole grain honey mustard on the side and house made IPA cheese dipping sauce.
Charcuterie Board
Salads
Brewhouse Bleu Cheese
Crisp romaine lettuce, red grapes, caramelized pecans, smoked bleu cheese crumbles and house made creamy blue cheese dressing *Contains Nuts
Real Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, our house sourdough croutons, house made garlic and anchovy caesar dressing
Goat & Vine
Fresh seasonal greens, arugula, berries, green onion, grape tomatoes, a caramelized pecan encrusted goat cheese medallion, and our champagne vinaigrette *Contains Nuts
Greek
Crisp romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and feta cheese in an oregano vinaigrette
Popeye & Olive Oil
Spinach, bacon, spicy Marcona almonds, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion and our champagne vinaigrette *Contains Nuts
Perfect Salad
Seasonal greens, green onion, grape tomatoes, sprouts, cucumber and your choice of dressing
Handcrafted Sandwiches
Coast by Coast Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami, housemade sauerkraut, whole grain honey mustard, house pickles, swiss cheese, housemade Russian Dressing, on our fresh baked sourdough bread
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
The Godfather Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken, roasted bell peppers, spinach tossed in our housemade basil aioli, mozzarella, and sweet tomato basil jam, on our fresh baked sourdough bread
Mushroom Melt Sandwich
Roasted crimini mushrooms, provolone cheese, our sun-dried tomato hummus, basil aioli, fresh roma tomatoes, field greens dressed with our green monster vinaigrette on our baked pretzel bun
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken, house walnut pesto, kalamata olives, roasted garlic aioli, provolone, roma tomatoes, lettuce on our sourdough bread *Contains Nuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roasted pork shoulder, swiss cheese, jalapeño lime crema, roasted garlic aioli, crisp cabbage slaw and pickled onion on our baked pretzel bun
Roasted Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
Roasted turkey, smoke bacon, swiss cheese, fresh avocado, basil aioli, hot from the oven and topped with roma tomatoes and field greens on our baked pretzel bun
Saloon Steak Mushroom Melt
Oven-roasted prime steak, roasted crimini mushrooms, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, jalapeño lime crema, red onion, roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and arugula on our fresh baked sourdough bread
Kids Grilled Cheese
S.S.S Grilled Cheese
The Spicy Italian
The Bake Shop Sandwich
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, fresh avocado, alfalfa sprouts, field greens and roma tomatoes on our fresh baked sourdough bread
Favorite Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, aged French brie, basil aioli, Black Mission fig and balsamic compote, alfalfa sprouts, red onion, field greens and roma tomatoes on our fresh baked sourdough bread
The Whole Garden Sandwich
Sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumber, red onion, avocado, spinach, field greens, roma tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, and green monster vinaigrette on our fresh baked sourdough bread
BLTA
Smoked bacon, crisp romaine, roma tomatoes, fresh avocado and our basil aioli on our fresh baked sourdough bread
Stone Hearth Pizzas
The Butcher Shop Pizza
House marinara, pepperoni, fennel sausage and soppressata
The Favorite Pizza
House made fennel sausage, roasted crimini mushrooms and house marinara.
The Goat Pizza
Goat cheese, shallots, yellow and red grape tomatoes, lemon zest, fresh chiffonade basil and a whole head of roasted garlic
The Goats Garden Pizza
Roasted crimini mushrooms, Goat cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, and a white ricotta cream sauce, finished with fresh chiffonade basil, Sun-dried tomatoes, and lemon zest
Jalapeno Lime Carnitas Pizza
Slow roasted pork shoulder, garlic olive oil, cotija cheese, jalapeños, green onion, jalapeño lime crema, grape tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado
Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Pesto marinara, roasted crimini mushrooms, oven-roasted chicken, red onion, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, fresh chiffonade basil, feta cheese and a whole head of roasted garlic *Contains Nuts
The Purist
House marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Steak Gorgonzola Pizza
Our roasted prime steak, garlic olive oil, caramelized onions, roasted crimini mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese topped with fresh arugula and bleu cheese drizzle
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
Margherita Pizza
Loaded with fresh mozzarella and parmesan on our house made marinara sauce. Topped with whole basil leaves. A perfect take on a classic favorite. +Add Prosciutto $4.50
Everyday Gyro
Purple Potato Pizza
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Our rum soaked sourdough baked into a vanilla cream, topped with caramelized pecans, brown butter glaze, and house made whipped cream *Contains Nuts
Jacked Cappucino Ice Cream Cake
An Oreo crust crumb crust layered with caramel drizzle and coffee ice cream that's been marbled with fudge and macadamia nuts. Topped with even more caramel drizzle, Oreo cookie crumbs, and a house made Bailey's whipped cream. *Contains Nuts
Celebration Dessert
Pecan Brownie Dessert
Pecan Pie Brownie TOGO
Extra Sauces
Sangria and Cocktails
El Guapo Margarita
The Purple One
Honey Apple Smash
Smoke & Stone
Butter Me Up
LITER Seasonal Sangria
One Liter (about one carafe) of our famous Blood Orange Pomegranate Sangria featuring fresh squeezed citrus and blood orange juice, pomegranate puree, vanilla infused vermouth, and rum! A guest favorite!
Razzerac
Martini
Bloody Mary
Lemondrop
MOCKTAIL
Moscow Mule
Espresso Martini
Regular Margarita
Beverage
Beer
Wine
Wine Taster
BTL FRISK Riesling
BTL Fritz Ritter Gewurztraminer Spatlese
BTL Macon Villages Bourgogne
BTL Maison Areion Chardonnay
BTL Saint Pierre Rhone White
BTL Dumol Chardonnay
BTL Alzinger
BTL Raeburn Chardonnay
BTL Trimbach Riesling 2017
BTL TREANA CAB
BTL Allegrini
BTL BEN MARCO Malbec
BTL Doffo Syrah
BTL WILD HORSE PEAK Merlot
BTL MICHELE JUAN GIL Monastrell
BTL CHATEAU LETTAU Tempranillo
BTL FRICO Rosso Toscana
BTL MONTE DE ORO Cabernet Sauv
BTL PALUMBO FAMILY Sangiovese
BTL Robert Renzoni Tempranillo
BTL DRY CREEK Zin
BTL Red Schooner Malbec
BTL Kunin Syrah
BTL EnRoute Pinot Noir
BTL Antiquum Farm Pinot Noir
BTL Akash Dreamville Cab Sauv
BTL Akash Dreamville Syrah
BTL Robert Renzoni Sangiovese
BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir
BTL IL Principe Nebbiolo
BTL Rita’s Earth Pinot Noir
BTL Casa De Tiene HTM Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Pajaro Rojo Mencia
BTL Palumbo Cellar Dweller
BTL Yalda Fazelli
BTL Losada Bierzo Mencia
BTL Masi
BTL Domaine Christia Grenache
BTL Public Radio
BTL Domaine Des Sabines Pomerol
BTL Amarone Fumanelli
BTL Pietrarizzo Etna Rosso Nerello
BTL Il Molino Di Grace Chianti Classico
BTL Rabble Zin
BTL Tenute Silvio Nardi Brunello
BTL Cornas
BTL Zaha Malbec
BTL Gallegos Pinot Noir
BTL Palazzo Napa Blend
BTL Hickinbotham Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Barrua Isola Dei Nuraghi
BTL Guidalberto Toscana
BTL Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Argiano Brunello
BTL Michele Chiarlo Barolo
BTL Lancaster Estate Cuvee
BTL A.A. Badenhorst
BTL Ruckus by Fazelli
BTL Mad Hatter
BTL Saint Joseph Gerin
BTL Innocent Bystander Pinot Noir
BTL Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Eberle Syrah
BTL Dusted Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Domaine Christia **CDP
BTL Renatto Ratti Ochetta Nebbiolo
BTL Renatto Ratti Barolo
BTL Tinto Pesquera
BTL Espirite De Pavie Bordeaux
BTL Macarini Barolo
BTL Angela Pinot Noir
BTL Carr Pinot Noir
BTL Big Table Farm Pinot Noir
BTL Peregrine Pinot Noir
BTL Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir
BTL Antiquum Farms Juel
BTL Austin Hope Grenache
BTL Ritas Earth Pinot Noir
BTL Kunin Syrah
BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir
BTL Baca Zin
BTL Oak Mountain Cavewoman
BTL Wiens Dualis
BTL Akash Dreamville Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Akash Dreamville Malbec
BTL Au Bon Climat Isabelle
BTL Clos Du Val
BTL Trimbach Pinot Noir
BTL Dunn 2016
BTL King Coal 2016
BTL Brady Cab
BTL BV Cab
BTL Penfolds Bin 389 Shiraz Cab
BTL Maggy Hawk Jolie Pinot Noir
BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir
BTL Hirsch PN San Andreas Fault
BTL Sandhi PN Sta Rita Hills
BTL Julienas Tete Cuveé
BTL Palumbo Family Vineyards GSM
BTL Old Soul Zin
BTL Austin Hope Cab
BTL Prosecco ROBERT RENZONI
BTL SCHRAMSBERG
BTL HOGWASH ROSE
BTL MONT MARCAL CAVA
BTL Fleur De Mer
BTL Fantinel Sparkling Rose
BTL Cremant De Loire Rose
BTL YALDA
BTL DUALIS
BTL PUBLIC RADIO
BTL Mad Hatter
BTL Masi CampoFiorin
BTL Ruckus
BTL Celler Dweller
BTL Palumbo GSM
BTL La Jassine
BTL French Twist
