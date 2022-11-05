Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE GOAT by David Burke 1411 NJ-36

1411 NJ-36

Union Beach, NJ 07735

Order Again

Appetizers

Add 1 Pc Bacon

$8.00

Angry Wagyu Meatballs

$16.00

Bacon Clothesline

$16.00

Bruschetta of the day

$16.00

Chic Wing & Rings

$18.00

Ritz Crab Cakes

$21.00

Fresh Mozz

$20.00

Prosciutto & Melon

$17.00

Seasoned Flatbread

$6.00

Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$17.00

Octopus

$18.00

Soup Special

$18.00

Eggplant, Burata, Parmesan

$17.00

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Littleneck Clams

$14.00

Clams

Seafood Plate

$26.00

Naked Oysters

$20.00

All West Coast

$20.00

All East Coast

$20.00

Salads

Caesar

$16.00

Caesar

Beet & Goat

$17.00

Goat Wedge

Chopped Salad

$20.00

Pasta

"Breaking my balls" Rigatoni

$25.00

Breaking My Balls

Casarecche

$32.00

Ling Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Lobster Tails Carbonara

$44.00

Rabbit Malfadine

$30.00

Pasta Special

$28.00Out of stock

Pizza

Margarita

$16.00

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

THE GOAT

$19.00

Angry Butcher

$19.00

Chorizo, prosciutto, chili

3-Cheese Mushroom

$20.00

Shrimp & Bacon

$20.00

Pizza Special

$18.00

Duck sausage, caramelized onions, amarena cherries

Cowboy Star

$20.00

Entrees

BBQ Pork Chop

$34.00

Branzino

$33.00

Chicken Parm

$29.00

DB Burger

$20.00

DB Burger

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Filet Mignon

Flaming Chicken

$31.00

Tillie's Chicken

Quorn Chicken Parm

$22.00

Seared Salmon

$29.00

Seared Salmon

Short Rib

$38.00

Short Rib

Shrimp & Scallops

$36.00

(4pc)Asparagus raft, local mushrooms, artichoke, olive tapenade

Skirt Steak

$41.00

Add Lobster Tail

$12.00

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Lasagna

$26.00

Fish Special

$30.00

Veal Special

$38.00Out of stock

Steak Special

$55.00

Risotto Special

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Polenta Fries

$8.00

Spinach & Mushrooms

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pesto French Fries

$8.00

3 Sides

$18.00

French Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Brocc Rabe

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Dessert

Carrot Parfait

$12.00

Chocolate mousse Cake

$12.00

Goat caramel, grand marnier drizzle, goat tuille

Fresh Berries & Sorbet

$10.00

Pie of the day

$12.00

Special

$10.00

Desserts to SHARE

Lollipop tree

$19.00

Sfogliatella “LOBSTER TAIL”

$17.00

Cake prep

$3.00

Burke Retail

Chef Knives

$55.00

B1 Steak Sauce

$12.00

Kids Menu

Pasta Butter

$12.00

Pasta Red Sauce

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pizza

$13.00

Off Site

Food / Catering

$2,813.60
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! No Goats No Glory

Website

Location

1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735

Directions

