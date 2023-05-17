  • Home
The Goat & The Radish 261043 US-101, Unit C in Carlsborg (Google Map It, Trust Me)

C 261043 Highway 101

Sequim, WA 98382

Charcuterie To-Go!

Adventure Pack

Adventure Pack

$39.00+

Each to-go-box is stuffed with as many local snacks & treats as possible, including cured meats, artisan cheeses, fresh local fruits, preserves, and baked goods. Choose the size and container that fits your needs best. See our menu at www.GoatAndRadish.com for more details. **All orders have a two-hour lead time though we are often quicker. If you want to schedule a pickup, leave a comment with your preferred pickup time, and we can text you when your order is ready.

The Mother Board

The Mother Board

$89.00

10% off our "Adventure for More" boards! Happy Mother's Day! Chef Ted's calling it, "The Mother Board". Filled with all sorts of goodies. See the menu at www.GoatAndRadish.com. Feeds 6-8. All orders have a two-hour lead time. If you want to schedule a pickup, leave a comment with your preferred pickup time, and we can text you when your order is ready.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Charcuterie, Crepes, and Snacks to go

C 261043 Highway 101, Sequim, WA 98382

