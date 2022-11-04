Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

The Goban - Asian Grill in a Bowl

121 Reviews

$$

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F

Irvine, CA 92614

Order Again

Bento Box

BBQ Grill Box

BBQ Grill Box

$15.99

Bulgogi and galbi chicken, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.

Korean Fried Chicken Box

Korean Fried Chicken Box

$14.99

Sweet and spicy K.F.C and honey garlic K.F.C, gyoza, carrot, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.

The Goban Katsu Box

The Goban Katsu Box

$15.99

Chicken and pork katsu, gyoza, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and corn coleslaw

Supreme Combo Box

Supreme Combo Box

$17.49

Bulgogi, pork katsu and sweet and spicy K.F.C, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, and pickled red cabbage

Rice Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$13.99

Korean style marinated beef, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts, green onion, sesame seed and bulgogi sauce.

Galbi Chicken Bowl

Galbi Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Korean style marinated chicken thigh, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts and sesame seed.

Honey Fried Chicken Bowl

Honey Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Breaded chicken cutlet, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, sesame seed and honey garlic sauce.

Soboro Egg Pork Katsu Bowl

Soboro Egg Pork Katsu Bowl

$12.99

Breaded pork cutlet, scramble egg, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and Goban katsu sauce.

Cheese Pork Katsu Bowl

Cheese Pork Katsu Bowl

$12.99

Breaded cheese pork cutlet, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and Goban katsu sauce.

Giant Pork Katsu Bowl

Giant Pork Katsu Bowl

$13.49

Breaded giant thin pork cutlet, corn coleslaw, pickled red cabbage and Goban katsu sauce.

Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Boneless chicken fritters, corn coleslaw, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts, sesame seed, sweet mayo sauce, Korean sweet and spicy sauce.

Honey Garlic Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

Honey Garlic Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Boneless chicken fritters, corn coleslaw, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts, sesame seed and honey garlic sauce.

Crispy Tofu Bowl

Crispy Tofu Bowl

$11.99

Lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.

Sides

Vegetable Banchan Platter

Vegetable Banchan Platter

$5.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00
Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$6.00
Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken (Side)

Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken (Side)

$6.00
Honey Garlic Korean Fried Chicken (Side)

Honey Garlic Korean Fried Chicken (Side)

$6.00

Drink

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
New Style of Rice Bowl and Box Quick, bold and delicious~

Location

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine, CA 92614

Directions

