The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery Breckenridge

103 N Main Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Appetizers

Fries

$4.00

Smothered Chili Fries

$10.00

pork green chili, melted cheddar

Crispy Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

cream cheese, homemade ranch

Balsamic Glazed Ribs

$15.00

scallions, toasted garlic

Soup

$9.00

Garlic Herb Fries

$7.00

pecorino cheese & herb Aioli

Burrata

$12.00

seasonal preparation

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Salads

Soup & Salad Combo

$16.00

Gold Pan Cobb

$17.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar

$10.00

SD Caesar

$4.00

SD House

$4.00

Burgers & Such

Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Burger with cheese

Gold Pan Burger

$17.00

Cabra Burger

$18.00

Breckie Burger

$18.00

BYO Burger

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$15.00

Lamb French Dip

$18.00

Hoosier Pass Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Sliders

$15.00

Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

*Vegan* Cheddar Burger

$15.00

*Vegan* Gold Pan Burger

$17.00

*Vegan* Cabra Burger

$18.00

*Vegan* Breckie Burger

$18.00

*Vegan* BYO Burger

$13.00

*Vegan* Hoosier Pass Sandwich

$17.00

Dessert

Ice Cream du Jour

$6.00

cupcake

Dark & Dank Truffles

$3.00

Kids Korner

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Ribs

$7.00

Sides

SD Toast

$2.00

SD Tortilla

$1.50

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD Ham

$2.00

SD Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Blu Chz Dressing

$0.50

SD Caesar

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Burger Patty

$7.00

SD 1 Egg

$2.50

SD Fruit

$3.00

SD Pancake

$3.50

SD Green Chili

$4.00

SD Homefries

$3.00

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD House

$4.00

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Pesto

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Truffle Aioli

$0.75

SD Pickle

$0.75

Side Salmon

$7.00

12" Tortilla

$1.50

Breakfast

Breakfast BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg and cheddar cheese on toast

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Three eggs, home fries, chorizo, smothered with pork green chili & melted cheddar

Enchiladas & Eggs

$15.00

Three red sauce chicken enchiladas with two eggs served over easy

Griddle Cakes

$13.00

3 buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Home fries, black beans, tortilla and eggs over east. Topped with green chili

SD Pancake

$3.50

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD 1 Egg

$2.50

Cocktails

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$14.00

Cider-mosa

$9.00

Gold Nug Margartia

$13.00

Harvest Bloody

$12.00

Garlic Dill Bloody

$12.00

Spanish Lemonade

$12.00

Pineapple Habanero Margarita

$13.00

Empress Twist

$13.00

Browned Butter Ol' Fashioned

$14.00

Blizzard

$12.00

Mint Julip Toddy

$13.00

Spiced Painkiller

$12.00Out of stock

Cranberry Mule

$12.00

Midnight Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

House Margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Vodka Redbull

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Collins

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Side Car

$12.00

Sour

$10.00

Spritz

$10.00

Shots

Jamo

$6.00

Rumple

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Bombs

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Tequila

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Pickle Vodka Shot

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Pickle Back

$7.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Screwball shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Shot

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$8.00

Liquor

*Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Marble Expresso

$9.00

Pickle Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

360 Orange

$9.00

360 Lemon

$9.00

360 Raspberry

$9.00

360 Watermelon

$9.00

360 Vanilla

$9.00

360 Chocolate

$9.00

*Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Breck Spiced Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

*Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Red Breast

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$24.00

Breck Bourbon

$12.00

Breck Dark Arts

$50.00

Breck Rum Cask

$13.00

Breck Madeira Cask

$14.00

Bullet

$9.00

Suntori Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Yellow Spot

$18.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Deer Hammer

$9.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Woodford

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

*Well Tequila

$6.00

Teramana Blanco

$9.00

Teramana Repo

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Hornitos Repo

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

El Jimador Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Union Mezcal

$9.00

Dobel Silver

$10.00

Dobel Cristalino

$30.00

*Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Lagaveulin

$18.00

Macallen

$15.00

Oban

$13.00

Talisker

$12.00

Yellow Spot

$18.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Breckenridge Bourbon Reserve Blend

$65.00

Wine

GL House Red

$9.00

GL Sav Blonc

$9.00

TAP Rose

$7.00

Laura Wine

$6.00

GL Sparkling

$7.00

Bottle Wycliffe

$22.00

Beer

Tivoli Outlaw Lager

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

6 Chair Cider

$6.00

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$7.00

Odyssey Clan Warior

$7.00

Odell Sippin Pretty Sour

$6.00

Broken Compass Strawberry Watermelon Blonde

$7.00

South Park Lemon Meringue Sour

$6.00

South Park Cherry Blonde

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Odyssey Psycho Penguin Porter

$7.00

PB Graham Cracker Porter

$7.00

Locals CL

$3.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Tallboy Coors

$6.00

Rainier

$4.00Out of stock

The Burn Cider

$14.00

Alpenglow

$22.00

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Cold Vines Peach

$6.00

Cold Vines Black Cherry

$6.00

Cold Vines Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Vines Watermelon

$6.00

Cider 6 pack

$18.00

N/A

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Small OJ

$3.50

Large OJ

$5.00

Small Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$5.00

Small Choc Milk

$3.50

Large Choc Milk

$5.00

Small Apple

$3.50

Large Apple

$5.00

Small Pineapple

$3.50

Large Pineapple

$5.00

Boards

Red Rocker

$19.00

Summer of 92

$19.00

Andre The Giant

$19.00

Ricky Bobby

$19.00

Snacks

Onion Soup

$9.00

Carboy Wine Taco

$6.00

Lamb Meatballs

$10.00

Bison Carpaccio

$14.00

Tempura Mushrooms & Cauliflower

$14.00

Smoked Duck Gnocchi

$16.00

Tuna and Avocado Sashimi

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Burrata

$12.00

Balsamic Glazed Ribs

$3.50

Pesto Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

Brussels

$12.00

SD Crostini

$3.00

SD Pita Bread

$2.50

SD Wine Tortilla Chips

$3.00

SD GF Crackers

$2.00

Bruschetta

Mushroom Bruschetta

$13.00

Pear Bruschetta

$13.00

Fig Bruschetta

$13.00

Avocado Bruschetta

$13.00

Small Sweets

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Specialty Ice Cream

$5.00

Dark & Dank Truffles

$3.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Pot De Creme

$5.00

Entrees

Shortrib

$28.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$33.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

White

GL House White Blend

$9.00

GL Pinot Gris

$11.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL Rosé

$12.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Viognier

$12.00

GL Blan.CO

$13.00

GL Roussanne

$12.00

Gl Riesling

$12.00

GL Blanc La La La

$15.00

GL Rose La La La

$14.00

CC Event

$5.00

WINE KEY HOLD

500 ML White Blend

$22.00

500 ML Pinot Gris

$26.00

500 ML Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

500 ML Rose

$28.00

500 ML Viognier

$28.00

500 ML Roussanne

$28.00

500 ML Blan.CO

$30.00

500 ML Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL White Blend

$31.00

BTL Pinot Gris

$37.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

BTL Rose

$34.00

BTL Viognier

$37.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Blan.CO

$43.00

BTL Roussanne

$40.00

BTL Blanc La La La

$49.00

BTL Rose la La La

$46.00

BTL Riesling

$40.00

Red

GL House Red Blend

$10.00

GL Syrah Tap

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL SOTS Blend

$11.00

GL Syrah GV

$13.00

GL Cab Franc

$14.00

GL Vin 59

$16.00

500 Ml CB RED

$24.00

500 ML Syrah Tap

$28.00

500 ML Malbec

$28.00

500 ML Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

500 ML Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Syrah Tap

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Syrah Grand Valley

$43.00

BTL Cab Franc

$46.00

BTL Vin '59 Red Blend

$52.00

BTL SOTS Blend

$38.00

BTL Teroldego

$54.00

Wine Flights

White Wine Flight

$15.00

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

Featured Wine Flight

$15.00

Cellar Pass Tasting

$15.00

Award Winning Flight

$25.00

Not From The Vine

Limoncello

$10.00

The Burn Dry Cider

$14.00

6 Chair Cider

$6.00

Cold Vines Black Cherry

$6.00

Cold Vines Watermelon

$6.00

Cold Vines Peach

$6.00

GL Alpenglow

$7.00

GL Alpenglow

$7.00

GL Burn Cider

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Perrier

$7.00

Pellegrino

$5.50

SML Perrier

$3.50

Retail Wine Bottles

RTB Blan.Co

$28.00

RTB Pinot Gris HHH

$21.00

RTB HHH Sauv Blanc

$23.00

RTB HHH Viognier

$27.00

RTB Rose HHH

$22.00

RTB Blanc La La La

$29.00

RTB Roussanne

$26.00

BAG FEE

$0.25

RTB Rose La La La

$26.00

RTB Riesling

$25.00

RTB CAB FRANC

$32.00

Three separate picks from one single vineyard site come together to create a perfectly balanced wine with beautiful symmetry that leaves an enticing first and last impression. Expressing vibrant, fresh aromas of black raspberries and red currants along with fine structured tannins and acidity, it's a wine to be taken seriously and will only become more complex as it ages. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Cabernet Franc

RTB SOTS

$28.00

Spicy and complex, Vin ’49 opens with aromas of fire-roasted sweet red pepper, boysenberry, and hot desert clay. Mild tannins and flavors of Mexican chocolate, lavender, and violet finish out this wine, leaving a delicate, crisp and clean finish. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 52% Zinfandel, 28% Petit Syrah, 10% Malbec, 10% Syrah

RTB Syrah

$31.00

RTB Vin '59

$34.00

RTB Teroldego

$39.00

RTB Syrah HHH

$30.00

RTB Petite Verdot

$32.00

RTB Cab Walla

$28.00

CMO * RTB Cab Oak Knoll

$55.00

CMO * RTB Syrah Las Madras '19

$45.00

CMO * RTB Syrah Las Madras '18

$55.00

BAG FEE

$0.25

CMO * Tempranillo 18

CMO * Reserve Cabernet Franc

$42.00

4pk Cold Vines Lemon

$13.99

4pk Cold Vines Peach

$13.99

4pk Cold Vines Watermelon

$13.99

4pk Cold Vines Black Cherry

$13.99

4pk Cold Vines Variety Pack

$13.99

Liter Fills

1L CB White

$26.00

1L Sauv Blanc

$34.00

1L Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bright and easy drinking, our pinot gris has vibrant acidity and fresh tropical notes melded perfectly with stone fruits of white nectarine and hints of aloe and cucumber skin.

1L Pinot Gris

$34.00

1L ROSE

$34.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

1L Syrah

$38.00

1L WA CAB SAUV

$38.00

1L Carboy

$7.00

Cork Btl

$4.00

CB Merch

500ml Carafe

$15.00

Boost Oxygen

$12.00

Blanket

$25.00

Carboy Coasters

$20.00

Carboy Candle

$25.00

Carboy Corks (1)

$5.00

Carboy Corks (3)

$12.00

Carboy Dog Toy

$14.00

Carboy Water Bottle

$30.00

Carboy Wine Glass

$10.00

Champagne Stoppers

$15.00

Cheese Board

$25.00

Pop Socket

$15.00

String Lights

$15.00

Vapur Bag

$13.00

Wine Atlas

$50.00

Wine Folly

$25.00

Wine Key

$10.00

JED 25

$25.00

JED 35

$35.00

JED 45

$45.00

SML Wine Painting

$28.00

MED Wine Painting

$45.00

LRG Wine Painting

$65.00

Wine 6 Pck Tote

$7.00

Carboy Dog Toy

$14.00

CB Club

20 Yakima Sauv. Blanc

$24.00

19 Willamette Chardonnay

$26.00

19 GV Viognier

$26.00

18 Sonoma Chardonnay

$29.00

16 Cask Malbec

$48.00Out of stock

19 DH Pinot Noir

$31.00Out of stock

18 GV Tempranillo

$32.00Out of stock

18 GV Petit Pearl

$28.00Out of stock

16 Puglia Primitivo

$32.00Out of stock

18 Las Madras Syrah

$55.00Out of stock

17 DH Pinot Noir

$31.00Out of stock

Cab Sauv NAPA

$88.00

HHH Red Blend

$32.00

17 Petite Sirah

$65.00

'20 Vin 49

$31.00

Tastings

Virtual Taster Bottles (3)

$10.00

Virtual Taster Bottles (4)

$12.00

Tasting

$15.00

Tasting and Tour

$30.00

CB Apparel

Tshirt

$27.00

Women's Tank

$25.00

Womens Crop Top

$45.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

GP Hoody T

$35.00

Flannel

$45.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Grey Zipper Up

$55.00

Zipper Up

$36.95

Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

SALE 5

$5.00

SALE 10

$10.00

SALE 15

$15.00

SALE 30

$26.00

daily specials

Cover Charge

$10.00

$20 Cover

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar

