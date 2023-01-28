- Home
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery Breckenridge
103 N Main Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Appetizers
Fries
Smothered Chili Fries
pork green chili, melted cheddar
Crispy Stuffed Jalapenos
cream cheese, homemade ranch
Balsamic Glazed Ribs
scallions, toasted garlic
Soup
Garlic Herb Fries
pecorino cheese & herb Aioli
Burrata
seasonal preparation
Brussel Sprouts
Cheese Curds
Salads
Burgers & Such
Cheddar Burger
Burger with cheese
Gold Pan Burger
Cabra Burger
Breckie Burger
BYO Burger
Club Sandwich
Porchetta Sandwich
Lamb French Dip
Hoosier Pass Chicken Sandwich
Sliders
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
*Vegan* Cheddar Burger
*Vegan* Gold Pan Burger
*Vegan* Cabra Burger
*Vegan* Breckie Burger
*Vegan* BYO Burger
*Vegan* Hoosier Pass Sandwich
Sides
SD Toast
SD Tortilla
SD Bacon
SD Ham
SD Balsamic Vinaigrette
SD BBQ
SD Blu Chz Dressing
SD Caesar
Side Chicken Breast
Side Burger Patty
SD 1 Egg
SD Fruit
SD Pancake
SD Green Chili
SD Homefries
SD Honey Mustard
SD House
SD Mayo
SD Pesto
SD Ranch
SD Sour Cream
SD Truffle Aioli
SD Pickle
Side Salmon
12" Tortilla
Breakfast
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg and cheddar cheese on toast
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs, home fries, chorizo, smothered with pork green chili & melted cheddar
Enchiladas & Eggs
Three red sauce chicken enchiladas with two eggs served over easy
Griddle Cakes
3 buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
Huevos Rancheros
Home fries, black beans, tortilla and eggs over east. Topped with green chili
SD Pancake
SD Bacon
SD 1 Egg
Cocktails
Barrel Aged Manhattan
Cider-mosa
Gold Nug Margartia
Harvest Bloody
Garlic Dill Bloody
Spanish Lemonade
Pineapple Habanero Margarita
Empress Twist
Browned Butter Ol' Fashioned
Blizzard
Mint Julip Toddy
Spiced Painkiller
Cranberry Mule
Midnight Martini
Mimosa
House Margarita
White Russian
Colorado Bulldog
Moscow Mule
Screwdriver
Long Island Tea
Irish coffee
Hot Toddy
Vodka Redbull
Aperol Spritz
Old Fashioned
Mocktail
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Collins
Cosmo
Dark n Stormy
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Side Car
Sour
Spritz
Shots
Jamo
Rumple
Jager
Washington Apple
Fireball Shot
Bombs
Vegas Bomb
Tequila
Tuaca
Pickle Vodka Shot
Mind Eraser
Buttery Nipple
Pickle Back
Hornitos
Green Tea
Car Bomb
Screwball shot
Jim Beam Shot
Jack
Lemon Drop Shot
Duck Fart
Breakfast Shot
Blow Job Shot
Liquor
*Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Marble Expresso
Pickle Vodka
Titos
360 Orange
360 Lemon
360 Raspberry
360 Watermelon
360 Vanilla
360 Chocolate
*Well Rum
Bacardi
Breck Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers
*Well Whiskey
Jameson
Red Breast
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Breck Bourbon
Breck Dark Arts
Breck Rum Cask
Breck Madeira Cask
Bullet
Suntori Japanese Whiskey
Yellow Spot
Bullet Rye
Angels Envy Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Deer Hammer
Crown Royal
Knob Creek
Woodford
Screwball
Fireball
*Well Tequila
Teramana Blanco
Teramana Repo
Herradura Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Hornitos Repo
Espolon Repo
El Jimador Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Union Mezcal
Dobel Silver
Dobel Cristalino
*Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Dewars
Johnnie Black
Lagaveulin
Macallen
Oban
Talisker
Yellow Spot
Baileys
Kahlua
Amaretto
Disarrono
Grand Marnier
Peach Schnapps
Jager
Rumpleminz
Limoncello
Aperol
Campari
Breckenridge Bourbon Reserve Blend
Wine
Beer
Tivoli Outlaw Lager
Coors Light
6 Chair Cider
Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
Odyssey Clan Warior
Odell Sippin Pretty Sour
Broken Compass Strawberry Watermelon Blonde
South Park Lemon Meringue Sour
South Park Cherry Blonde
Victory Golden Monkey
Odyssey Psycho Penguin Porter
PB Graham Cracker Porter
Locals CL
$5 Beer
$6 Beer
$7 Beer
$8 Beer
Budweiser
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Stella
Modelo
Tallboy Coors
Rainier
The Burn Cider
Alpenglow
Heineken N/A
Cold Vines Peach
Cold Vines Black Cherry
Cold Vines Lemon
Cold Vines Watermelon
Cider 6 pack
N/A
Fountain Drink
Shirley Temple
Red Bull
Hot Cider
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Virgin Bloody Mary
Kids Drink
Small OJ
Large OJ
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Choc Milk
Large Choc Milk
Small Apple
Large Apple
Small Pineapple
Large Pineapple
Snacks
Onion Soup
Carboy Wine Taco
Lamb Meatballs
Bison Carpaccio
Tempura Mushrooms & Cauliflower
Smoked Duck Gnocchi
Tuna and Avocado Sashimi
Caesar Salad
Garlic Fries
Burrata
Balsamic Glazed Ribs
Pesto Deviled Eggs
Baked Goat Cheese
Brussels
SD Crostini
SD Pita Bread
SD Wine Tortilla Chips
SD GF Crackers
Bruschetta
Small Sweets
White
GL House White Blend
GL Pinot Gris
GL Sauvignon Blanc
GL Rosé
GL Chardonnay
GL Viognier
GL Blan.CO
GL Roussanne
Gl Riesling
GL Blanc La La La
GL Rose La La La
CC Event
WINE KEY HOLD
500 ML White Blend
500 ML Pinot Gris
500 ML Sauvignon Blanc
500 ML Rose
500 ML Viognier
500 ML Roussanne
500 ML Blan.CO
500 ML Chardonnay
BTL White Blend
BTL Pinot Gris
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Rose
BTL Viognier
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Blan.CO
BTL Roussanne
BTL Blanc La La La
BTL Rose la La La
BTL Riesling
Red
GL House Red Blend
GL Syrah Tap
GL Pinot Noir
GL Cabernet Sauvignon
GL SOTS Blend
GL Syrah GV
GL Cab Franc
GL Vin 59
500 Ml CB RED
500 ML Syrah Tap
500 ML Malbec
500 ML Cabernet Sauvignon
500 ML Pinot Noir
BTL Red Blend
BTL Syrah Tap
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Syrah Grand Valley
BTL Cab Franc
BTL Vin '59 Red Blend
BTL SOTS Blend
BTL Teroldego
Wine Flights
Not From The Vine
N/A Beverage
Retail Wine Bottles
RTB Blan.Co
RTB Pinot Gris HHH
RTB HHH Sauv Blanc
RTB HHH Viognier
RTB Rose HHH
RTB Blanc La La La
RTB Roussanne
BAG FEE
RTB Rose La La La
RTB Riesling
RTB CAB FRANC
Three separate picks from one single vineyard site come together to create a perfectly balanced wine with beautiful symmetry that leaves an enticing first and last impression. Expressing vibrant, fresh aromas of black raspberries and red currants along with fine structured tannins and acidity, it's a wine to be taken seriously and will only become more complex as it ages. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Cabernet Franc
RTB SOTS
Spicy and complex, Vin ’49 opens with aromas of fire-roasted sweet red pepper, boysenberry, and hot desert clay. Mild tannins and flavors of Mexican chocolate, lavender, and violet finish out this wine, leaving a delicate, crisp and clean finish. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 52% Zinfandel, 28% Petit Syrah, 10% Malbec, 10% Syrah
RTB Syrah
RTB Vin '59
RTB Teroldego
RTB Syrah HHH
RTB Petite Verdot
RTB Cab Walla
CMO * RTB Cab Oak Knoll
CMO * RTB Syrah Las Madras '19
CMO * RTB Syrah Las Madras '18
BAG FEE
CMO * Tempranillo 18
CMO * Reserve Cabernet Franc
4pk Cold Vines Lemon
4pk Cold Vines Peach
4pk Cold Vines Watermelon
4pk Cold Vines Black Cherry
4pk Cold Vines Variety Pack
Liter Fills
1L CB White
1L Sauv Blanc
1L Pinot Noir
Bright and easy drinking, our pinot gris has vibrant acidity and fresh tropical notes melded perfectly with stone fruits of white nectarine and hints of aloe and cucumber skin.
1L Pinot Gris
1L ROSE
Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food
1L Syrah
1L WA CAB SAUV
1L Carboy
Cork Btl
CB Merch
500ml Carafe
Boost Oxygen
Blanket
Carboy Coasters
Carboy Candle
Carboy Corks (1)
Carboy Corks (3)
Carboy Dog Toy
Carboy Water Bottle
Carboy Wine Glass
Champagne Stoppers
Cheese Board
Pop Socket
String Lights
Vapur Bag
Wine Atlas
Wine Folly
Wine Key
JED 25
JED 35
JED 45
SML Wine Painting
MED Wine Painting
LRG Wine Painting
Wine 6 Pck Tote
Carboy Dog Toy
CB Club
20 Yakima Sauv. Blanc
19 Willamette Chardonnay
19 GV Viognier
18 Sonoma Chardonnay
16 Cask Malbec
19 DH Pinot Noir
18 GV Tempranillo
18 GV Petit Pearl
16 Puglia Primitivo
18 Las Madras Syrah
17 DH Pinot Noir
Cab Sauv NAPA
HHH Red Blend
17 Petite Sirah
'20 Vin 49
Tastings
CB Apparel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar
103 N Main Street, Breckenridge, CO 80424