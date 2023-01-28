The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery Breckenridge

RTB CAB FRANC

$32.00

Three separate picks from one single vineyard site come together to create a perfectly balanced wine with beautiful symmetry that leaves an enticing first and last impression. Expressing vibrant, fresh aromas of black raspberries and red currants along with fine structured tannins and acidity, it's a wine to be taken seriously and will only become more complex as it ages. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Cabernet Franc