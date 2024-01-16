The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse 44028 IA-3
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned, small town steakhouse dedicated to serving the best quality of hand cut steaks and homemade salad bar accompanied by top notch service.
Location
44028 IA-3, Remsen, IA 51050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Le Mars - 1430 Two Rivers Blvd
No Reviews
1430 Two Rivers Blvd Le Mars, IA 51031
View restaurant
Brad's Breads and Bakery - 101 Central Ave NE - Orange City, IA 51041 - (712)707-9170
4.8 • 39
101 Central Ave NE Orange City, IA 51041
View restaurant
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center - 50 St Andrew's Way
No Reviews
50 St Andrew's Way Sioux Center, IA 51250
View restaurant