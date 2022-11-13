The Golden Pony imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Golden Pony

review star

No reviews yet

181 N Main St

Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Cauliflower Wings
Burgers

Shareables

Nile Nachos

$10.00

black beans, pico de gallo, B&B jalapeños, queso fresco, cheddar, key wat sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

six breaded & fried cauliflower with side choice of two sauces

Chicken Wings

$11.00

six jumbo wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with dipping sauce of choice

Baked Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Poutine

$14.00

Sandwiches

Burgers

$15.00

lettuce, tomato jam, candied bacon, pimento cheese

Fried Chicken

$14.00

breaded chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, honey mustard

Vegetable Banh Mi

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Meat Lover's

$17.00

rotating - ask about current toppings

Frida Kale-O

$16.00

fried kale, cheddar, marinara, black beans, red onion, chipotle crema drizzle

Fuego Dorado

$16.00

Salads

Spring Salad

$11.00

romaine, edamame, jicama, bell peppers, carrots, corn, sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sides

Additional Sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, caramel

Ice Cream

$3.00

ask about current selections

Sorbet

$3.00

ask about current selections

Vgn Cheeseck

$7.00

Small Plates

Pork Belly

$8.00

Quinoa Cake

$7.00

Jackfruit Tacos

$6.00

Burrata

$7.00

Late Night

Baked Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.00

pimento cheese, paprika, chive, corn chips

Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

six breaded & fried cauliflower with side choice of two sauces

Chicken Wings

$11.00

six jumbo wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with dipping sauce of choice

Loaded Fries

$8.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream

Nile Nachos

$9.00

black beans, pico de gallo, B&B jalapeños, queso fresco, cheddar, key wat sauce

Seared Pork Belly

$8.00

sweet corn succotash, ancho honey, crispy chicken skin

Hummus

$7.00

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, caramel

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.00

topped with seasonal garnish

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

cream cheese buttercream, candied ginger

Ice Cream

$3.00

ask about current selections

Sorbet

$3.00

ask about current selections

Additional Sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Bevs

Choc Milk

$2.49

Fresh Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.49

Juice

$2.49

Kids

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Redbull

$5.00

Rootbeer (Draft)

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soft Drink

$2.49

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Water

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Espresso

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Latte

$4.00

Ritchie Valens

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in scratch-made American cuisine, The Golden Pony offers high quality pizza, burgers, salads and more! We have pinball machines, an art gallery, an outdoor patio, two full bars and a professional sound stage for live music and DJs on the weekends.

Location

181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Directions

Gallery
The Golden Pony image

