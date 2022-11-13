Bars & Lounges
Pizza
The Golden Pony
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Specializing in scratch-made American cuisine, The Golden Pony offers high quality pizza, burgers, salads and more! We have pinball machines, an art gallery, an outdoor patio, two full bars and a professional sound stage for live music and DJs on the weekends.
181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
