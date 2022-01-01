Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd

Bloomington, IN 47401

Order Again

10" Specialty Pizza

10" Classic Trio

$11.99

10" Margherita

$10.99

10" Wiki Wahoo

$11.99

10" Smoky Buff Chick

$12.99

10" Potato Bacon Pie

$11.99

10" Meatzorilla

$12.99

10" Deluxious

$12.99

10" Fresca

$11.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

10" Porky Pie

$11.99

10" Meatball

$11.99

14" Specialty Pizza

14" Classic Trio

$16.99

14" Margherita

$15.99

14" Wiki Wahoo

$16.99

14" Smoky Buff Chick

$17.99

14" Potato Bacon Pie

$16.99

14" Meatzorilla

$17.99

14" Deluxious

$17.99

14" Fresca

$16.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

14" Porky Pie

$16.99

14" Meatball

$16.99

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Spec

1/2 and 1/2 Spec Pizza

10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

B.Y.O. Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$8.49

14" BYO Pizza

$11.99

10" 1/2 & 1/2 BYO

$8.49

14" 1/2 & 1/2 BYO

$11.99

Tickets

Dods

$10.00

Anderson

$15.00

TABLE

$50.00
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

