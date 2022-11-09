Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street

San Antonio, TX 78210

Turkey & Cheddar Panini
French Fries
Kids Market Bowl

Snacks

Asian Sticky Wings (GF)

$14.00

with peanuts and cilantro

Asian Cauliflower "Wings" (GF)

$10.00

with peanuts and cilantro

French Fries

$8.00

rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli

Honey Mamas Chocolate

$7.50

Jalapeno Pop-oviches

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Corn In A Cup

$6.00

The Good Kind Board

$16.00

Mozzarella Bites

$14.00

Charcuterie

$125.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

served with fries

Chicken Nuggets (GF)

$7.00

served with fries

Kids Market Bowl

$7.00

with diced grilled chicken, sweet potatoes, black beans, white cheddar, and greens

Sweets

Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Bowls/Salads

Market Bowl

$12.00

black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce

Market Salad

$10.00

greens and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce

Tacos & Burrito

Sticky Cauliflower Tacos

$10.00

Fish Tacos (GF)

$12.00

fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas

Burrito

$11.00

black rice, black beans, sweet potato, grilled corn, spinach, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, white cheddar

Sandwiches

Fresh Hand-Pulled Mozzarella Panini

$14.00

tomato, basil pesto, olive oil

Turkey & Cheddar Panini

$14.00

arugula, cranberry relish

Veggie Burger

$12.00

from scratch patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, housemade aioli

BLTA

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli

Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

On A Salad Bed

Lettuce Wrap

The Good Kind Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Add-Ons

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Tofu

$4.00

Nuts & Seeds

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fetimans Cherry Cola

$4.50

Fetimans Rose Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Large Mexican Coke

$4.00

Poppi Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Fetimans Lemonade

$4.50

Southside Cola

$3.25

Southside Rootbeer

$3.25

Southside Lemonade

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

TGK Water

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Rambler Grapefruit

$3.00

Rambler Lemon Lime

$3.00

Tehuacan Mineral Water

$2.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Special Leaf Lemon Verbena

$4.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Tea

$4.50

Herbal Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Unity BB Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Unity G Lemon

$7.00Out of stock

Unity Straw Lemon

$7.00

Unity Elderflower

$7.00Out of stock

Special Leaf Hibiscus

$4.50Out of stock

Special Leaf Pomberry

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

TGK Coffe La Casa

$16.00

Black Rifle Coffee Mocha

$4.00

Black Rifle Cream

$4.00

Seasonal Allergy

$4.25Out of stock

Ginger Nettle

$4.25

Green Tea

$4.25

Skin Vitality

$4.25Out of stock

Mind and Balance

$4.25

Summer VIbes

$6.75

Jasmine Hibiscus

$4.25

Mountain Oolong

$4.25

Rose Vitality

$4.25

Pure Green

$4.25Out of stock

Lavender Spearmint

$4.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Red Juice: Immunity

$8.00

Yellow Juice: Anti-inflammatory

$8.00

Green Juice: Recovery

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50

Hibiscus Lime Mocktail

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Tropical Grooves

$10.00

Paloma Fizz

$9.00

OPC

$9.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Beer Bottle / Can

Brewhouse

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dos XX Big 24oz

$7.00

Freetail Pale

$5.00

Local buzz

$5.50

Lonestar

$4.00

Lonestar Light

$4.00

Lover Boy Lemon

$6.25

Lover Boy Peach

$6.25Out of stock

Lover Boy Pom

$6.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial 12 oz

$5.00

Nitro Brew

$3.00

Pineapple Eastsider

$5.50Out of stock

Revolver Blood & Honey

$5.50

Shiner

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Swifty APA

$5.50Out of stock

Texas Cider Hoppen

$15.00

Texas Keeper Cider 750ml

$18.00

Texas Keeper Cider Noir

$15.00

Texas Keeper Rubus Forager

$28.00

Viva Ale Nino

$5.50

Viva Amarillo

$5.50

Viva Americana Lager

$5.50

Viva Battle Of Hops

$5.50

Viva Battle Of Hops

$5.50

Viva Spurvesa

$5.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.50

White Claw

$6.25

Yuengling

$5.50

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

White Claw 24 Oz

$8.00

Draft Beer

Elysian Night Owl

$6.25

Highwheel Betty Kolsch

$6.25

Viva Los Muertos!

$6.25

Modelo

$6.00

Wine / Bubbles / Sake

Boozy Bites Gift Box

$28.00

Boozy Bites Singles

$4.25

Hoxie Peach Blossom

$6.00

Hoxie Lemon Ginger

$6.00

Inspiration 1818

$75.00

J. de Villebois Cremant Brut

$42.00

Princesa Cava Brut Nature

$36.00

Torresella Prosecco Brut

$32.00

Torresella Rose

$32.00

Princesa Cava Brut

$10.00

Torresella Brut

$9.00

Torressella Rose

$9.00

Dr. Debina Respect Zisa

$38.00

If You See Kay

$38.00

District 7 Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Pinot Noir

$38.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$38.00

Stokes Ghost

$46.00

If You See Kay

$12.00

District 7

$12.00

Sunny Wit A Chance Of Fowers

$12.00

Sassoregale

$12.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

If You See Kay

$38.00

BTL Caramel Road Winery. Pinot Noir. California

$28.00

Sunny With A Chance Of Fllowers Pinot Noir

$38.00

Treana Cab

$30.00

District 7 Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Sassagoregale Sangiovese

$38.00

Stokes Ghost

$46.00

BTL J.P. Chenet Rose

$26.00

BTL Honora Vera

$20.00

BTL Palm Whispering Angel

$37.00

Santa Margherita Rose

$42.00

Ryder Estate Pinot Noir Rose

$32.00

Night Swim

$9.00

Hakutsuru

$9.00

GLS Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Sassaoegale Vermintino

$12.00

Sunny Wiyh A Chance Of Flowers Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

BTL Confini Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Zionos Winery, Dr. Debina Respect Zisa. Greece

$38.00

BTL Novellum Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Bullentin

$24.00

Sunny With A Chance Of Flowers

$32.00

Sassoregale Vermintino

$38.00

Merchandise / Tickets

Biscotti

$4.00

Biscotti Bites

$9.00

Trail Mix

$3.75

Ice Cream

$2.25

Dog Treats

$2.50

Funny Candles

$20.00

Good Crisps

$4.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Smores kit

$5.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

TGK Candle

$14.00

TGK Coffee La Casa

$16.00

TGK Tote

$15.00

Good Crisps Mini

$2.00

Wine Chips

$9.50

TGK Music Tickets

$10.00

Service Fee

$50.00

Funny Mini

$9.00

Beef Stick

$3.00

Wine Movie Series

$1,000.00

Smoothies

Kermit

$9.00

Tropical summer

$9.00

Vanilla, Coconut and Almond Butter

$10.00

Add Rum Haven

$4.00

Add Protein

$1.00

Berry

$9.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX 78210

Directions

