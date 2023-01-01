A map showing the location of The Good News Burgers ExpressView gallery

The Good News Burgers Express

review star

No reviews yet

7400 San Pedro FC 009

San Antonio, TX 78216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7400 San Pedro FC 009, San Antonio, TX 78216

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Island - Rector
orange starNo Reviews
322 W Rector St San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Earth Burger - Park North
orange starNo Reviews
818 Northwest Loop San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco
orange starNo Reviews
7115 Blanco Rd # 120 San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
orange star4.6 • 635
6901 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Ray's Pizzaria - 455 McCarty Road
orange starNo Reviews
455 McCarty Road San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Maria Bonita - San Antonio - 350 Northaven Drive
orange starNo Reviews
350 Northaven Drive San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston