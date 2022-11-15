Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Good News Burgers - West Point

review star

No reviews yet

972 Southwest 36th Street

San Antonio, TX 78237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#3- GNB Bacon Cheeseburger
#2- GNB Cheeseburger
#6- "El Caliente" Burger

GNB ORIGINAL EIGHT

#1 - GNB Original Burger

#1 - GNB Original Burger

$6.50

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles

#2- GNB Cheeseburger

#2- GNB Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles

#3- GNB Bacon Cheeseburger

#3- GNB Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Sliced Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles

#4- Mom's Special

#4- Mom's Special

$6.95

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, on Grilled Texas Toast Bread

#5- Chili Burger

#5- Chili Burger

$8.25

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Grilled Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Pickles

#6- "El Caliente" Burger

#6- "El Caliente" Burger

$7.95

1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and Pickles

#7- The "Double Trouble"

#7- The "Double Trouble"

$10.50

Two (2) – 1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patties, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles

#8- GNB Chili Dog

#8- GNB Chili Dog

$7.50

¼ Lb All-Beef Hot Dog, Grilled Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions

GNB SIGNATURE SPECIALTIES

The Godfather

The Godfather

$7.95

1/3 Lb Grilled Patty, Grilled Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara, Grilled Onions, on Toasted Garlic Toast

GNB "QuesOngo" Burger

GNB "QuesOngo" Burger

$9.50

1/3 Lb Grilled Patty, Sauteed Mushroom, Grilled Onion, Swiss Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Porky's Sammich

$8.50

Seasoned Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop, Grilled Texas Toast

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Grilled Turkey Breast Patty, Grilled Tomato, Grilled Calabacita Squash, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce

Veggie Burger

$9.50

Black Bean Chipotle all Vegetable Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Onions & Pickles.

GNB Grilled Chicken Sandwich

GNB Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato

El "Machete" Chicken Sandwich

El "Machete" Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Jalapeno's, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

"WTH!!??" Chicken Sandwich

"WTH!!??" Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Bologna, Mozzarella Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce & Sliced Tomato

The Jack Burton

The Jack Burton

$17.95

Three (3) - 1/3 Lb. Grilled Patties, Pepper Jack, Shred Cheddar & American Cheese, Double Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Onion, and Pickles

The Bullitt

$12.50

Three (3) - 1/3 Lb Grilled Patties, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles

Seasoned Fried Fish Sandwich

Seasoned Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Seasoned Fish Fillet, Lemon Herb Tartar Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Spicy Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce & Sliced Tomato

SIDES AND EXTRAS

Onion Rings

$3.50

Single $3.50 - Basket $5.95

French Fries

French Fries

$2.75

Single $2.75 or Basket $4.75

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.25

Single $3.25 Basket $6.25

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt, Jalapeno, Smokehouse BBQ or Sea Salt Vinegar

Single Patty

$4.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

16 oz. fountain drink

$1.99

Big Red, 7UP, Sunkist, RC, Hawaiian Punch, Diet Dr. Pepper, Dr. Pepper, Coca-Cola.

32 oz. fountain drink

$3.25

Big Red, 7UP, Sunkist, RC, Hawaiian Punch, Diet Dr. Pepper, Dr. Pepper, Coca-Cola

Egg

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Glass Bottle soda Stewart's Rootbeer

$2.95Out of stock

Glass Bottle soda Stewart's Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Glass bottle Big Red

$2.95

Guacamole

$1.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.95

20 Oz. A&W Rootbeer

$2.95

20 Oz. RC

$2.95

20oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.95Out of stock

20 Oz.Coke

$2.95Out of stock

20 oz. Big Red

$2.95

20 Oz. Cream Soda

$2.95Out of stock

20 Oz. 7 UP

$2.95

20 Oz. Sunkist

$2.95

LIL' RODDERS KID MENU

Kids Hot Rod Hot Dog

$5.95

1/8 Lb Hot Dog on A Hot Buttered Bun, Small Fries and 16 oz Fountain Drink

"Chrome" Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled, Buttered Texas Toast & Melted American Cheese with Small Fries and 16 oz Fountain Drink

Mini "Wheelie" Burgers

$7.25

2 Fresh, Mini Slider Burgers w/ American Cheese and Sliced Pickles, Small Fries and 16 oz Fountain Drink

Chicken Breast "Love Me" Tenders

Chicken Breast "Love Me" Tenders

$7.50

3 Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders, Small Fries and Buttered Texas Toast served with Ranch Dressing

DESSERTS

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Brownie Topped with Pecans

1lb. Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Handmade Cinnamon Roll Topped with Homemade Cinnamon Glaze

Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Brownie A-La Mode, Strawberry Rhubarb, Peanutty Butter, Cafecito (Mocha), & Cinnamon Apple

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Voted Best Burger inn San Antonio! Voted Best Burger in Texas! Voted 4th Best Burger in America! Come in and find out why!

Location

972 Southwest 36th Street, San Antonio, TX 78237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
orange starNo Reviews
847 S General McMullen Dr San Antonio, TX 78237
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Food Truck 2
orange starNo Reviews
3523 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226
View restaurantnext
Panifico Bake Shop - 602 NW 24th St
orange star4.5 • 710
602 NW 24th St San Antonio, TX 78207
View restaurantnext
Tacos Vitali
orange starNo Reviews
3846 Culebra Road San Antonio, TX 78228
View restaurantnext
The Slice Pizzeria - 7121 West US Highway 90 Suite 210
orange starNo Reviews
7121 West, US Hwy 90 San Antonio, TX 78227
View restaurantnext
Sea Island - South Park
orange starNo Reviews
2119 S.W. Military Dr San Antonio, TX 78224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston