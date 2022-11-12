Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

The Goodyear House

review star

No reviews yet

3032 North Davidson Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Lets Eat

Lil' Goopy

$9.00

Noda Noodles

$6.00

Food

Braised Beans

$13.00
Butter Bean Spread

Butter Bean Spread

$10.00

Butterbeans whipped with sunflower seed butter topped with GA olive oil and accompanied with seasonal veggies

Cauliflower

$14.00

Chicken Al Pastor

$26.00

Crispy Rice Balls

$12.00
Devilish Toast

Devilish Toast

$9.00

Smashed egg salad, calabrian peppers, dill pickle on verdant seedy toast

Good Salad

Good Salad

$12.00

Lots of lettuces, pickled onion, parmigiano-reggiano, herb verde dressing

Goopy Burger

Goopy Burger

$17.00

Krenz Farm beef, cheddar, pickles, onion, goopy lettuce, benne seed bun, fries

Katsu

$20.00

Fried Pork Chop, tonkatsu sauce, shredded cabbage, lemon

Maltagliati

$26.00

hand torn noodles, mussels, harmony ridge chorizo, dijon, tarragon

Marinated Shrimp

Marinated Shrimp

$13.00

Mignonette butter, chile oil, saltines 2020 CLT MAG BOB WINNER!

Shaken Fry

Shaken Fry

$9.00

Choice of togarashi, garlic-herb-parm, or sea-salt & malt vinegar. Side of Kewpie mayo for dipping.

Shrimp And Grits

$30.00

Side Condiment

Smoked Cashew Mac

Smoked Cashew Mac

$13.00

Smoked Cashews and chile breadcrumbs for the win! It's our absolute FAVORITE!

Steak Au Poivre

Steak Au Poivre

$48.00

16 oz krenz ny strip, green peppercorn steak sauce

Scallop

$31.00
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Roasted NC sweet potato, celery cream sauce, house crispies, fennel pollen

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce chopped with Benton's bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing, & ranch crumbs

Pavlova

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Toast Royale

$16.00Out of stock

Kaluga Caviar

$40.00

16 oz Steak Au poivre

$65.00

Blue Watertower T-shirt

Blue Watertower T-shirt

$25.00
NoDa Republic T-Shirt

NoDa Republic T-Shirt

$25.00
NoDa Republic Tanktop

NoDa Republic Tanktop

$20.00
GYH Trucker Hat

GYH Trucker Hat

$15.00
GYH Patch/rope Hat

GYH Patch/rope Hat

$39.00

Pigs & Pearls $35

$35.00

$5 ticket

$5.00

Louisiana x Charlotte

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$22.00

Crispy Crab & Rice Cake

$24.00

Red Snapper

$30.00

Seafood Gumbo

$30.00

Chicken & Rice

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Built On Good Times

Website

Location

3032 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

