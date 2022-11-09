A map showing the location of The Goose Jefferson 170 Jefferson StreetView gallery

The Goose Jefferson 170 Jefferson Street

review star

No reviews yet

170 Jefferson Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Starters

Fried Pickles & Peppers

$9.99

hand breaded and fried pickles & banana peppers, served with our ranch dipping sauce

Garlic Mushrooms

$9.99

local button mushrooms, roasted with red wine, herbs, garlic & olive oil

Italian Nachos

$11.99

sausage, banana pepper, black olive, tomato relish, green onion & Italian cheese sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

our house fries topped with Italian cheese sauce, bacon, tomato relish & green onion

Prosecco Chicken Bites

$10.99

choose buffalo, house BBQ or Italian style, served with ranch dipping sauce

Prosecco Shrimp

$12.99

choose buffalo, house BBQ or Italian style, served with ranch dipping sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

lightly bread & fried beef ravioli served with our house marinara sauce

1 bread

$4.99

2 bread

$6.99

10 pretzel

$5.99

15 pretzel

$7.99

Tortilla chips

$4.99

Spin dip

$4.99

Beer cheese

$4.99

Fig preserves

$3.99

Tom basil relish

$4.99

Italian cheese sauce

$4.99

Bourbon apple butter

$3.99

Parmesan Chz To Go

$4.99

Pepperoni Roll

$14.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Out of stock

Cheese Garlic Bread

Out of stock

Bruschetta

Out of stock

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Caesar-Small

$5.99

Caesar-Large

$10.99

Cran-Apple Blue-Small

$6.99

mixed greens, Granny Smith apple, dried cranberries, pecans, blue cheese crumbles & maple vinaigrette

Cran-Apple Blue-Large

$12.99

mixed greens, Granny Smith apple, dried cranberries, pecans, blue cheese crumbles & maple vinaigrette

The Garden-Small

$5.99

mixed greens, carrot red cabbage, cucumber, tomato & choice of dressings

The Garden-Large

$10.99

mixed greens, carrot red cabbage, cucumber, tomato & choice of dressings

The House-Small

$6.99

mixed greens, salami, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, cucumber & mozzarella tossed in our house vinaigrette

The House-Large

$12.99

mixed greens, salami, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, cucumber & mozzarella tossed in our house vinaigrette

Spinach Salad - Small

$7.99

Spinach Salad - Large

$13.99

Creamy Tomato Basil-Cup

$4.99

Creamy Tomato Basil-Bowl

$8.99

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$4.99

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$8.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Burger Special

$17.99

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$14.99

sliced roma tomato, baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, balsamic & basil pesto on a homemade roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

roasted white meat, dried berries, chopped apples, pecans & herb aioli on a homemade roll

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

grilled or fried chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomao, onion & herb aioli

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Portofino Burger

$17.99

Salmon B.L.T.

$17.99

grilled salmon, tomato relish, spinach, bacon & herb aioli on a toasted homemade roll

The Bacon Swiss

$17.99

charbroiled on a toasted bun with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, picle & onion

The Cuban

$15.99

roast pork loin, country ham & salami with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & Dijonnaise

The Fungi

$16.99

charbroiled & smothered with roasted local mushrooms, caramelized onion & Swiss

The Goose

$15.99

charboiled on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion

The Italian Sandwich

$15.99

genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onoion, banana peppers & herb aioli

The Kentucky Hero

$16.99

The Three B's

$17.99

charbroiled on a toasted bun, topped with bacon, beer cheese & BBQ sauce

The Vegetaburger

$16.99

charbroiled garden burger on a toasted bun with tomato relish, spinach & herb aioli

The Philly

$16.99

Lunch Special

$15.99

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$15.99

ziti pasta tossed in our house marinar then baked with Italian cheeses

Bourbon Pork & Apples

$17.99

two charbroiled boneless chops served with herb roasted potatoes, fried brussels & a chunck bourbon apple butter

Pot Pie

$19.99

Carbonara Mac & Cheese

$16.99

ziti pasta tossed in our Italian cheese sauce with bacon, mushrooms, peas & toasted bread crumbs

Pork Chop Special

$24.99

Ribeye Special

$24.99Out of stock

Fried Fish Platter

$19.99

Hot Brown

$19.99

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

blackened grilled shrimp with a smokey marinara, served on beer cheese grits and fried spinach

Spiced Citrus Salmon

$19.99

grilled salmon filet with a hint of curry & a citrus honey glaze served with farro & apple slaw

Roasted Beef

$19.99

Veal Marsala Meatloaf

$18.99

a classic meatloaf made with veal & a marsala BBQ, served with herb roasted potatoes & creamed spinach

Roasted Chicken

$18.99

Party 1

$6.00

BBQ Special

$19.99

Rib Special

$19.99

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

there is a difference in cheese quality & you can taste it here

Figgy Blue

$18.99

sweet fig base, carmelized onion, spinach, blue cheese & balsamic reduction

Hawaiian BBQ

$19.99

smokey BBQ base, chopped bacon red onion, country ham & pineapple

Margherita

$18.99

fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, tomato relish, basil pesto

Meat-tastic

$20.99

pepperoni, Italian sausage, country ham, bacon & genoa salami

Pesto

$18.99

Pesto sauce base with fresh mozzarella & tomatoes, topped with balsamic reduction

The Italian

$20.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, black olives, green peppers & red onions

Veggie

$18.99

spinach, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, red onion & banana peppers

GF Chx Florentine Pizza

$18.48

Sides

Beer Cheese Grits

$4.99

Creamed Spinach

$4.99

Farro Apple Slaw

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Brussels

$4.99

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

Add Chicken

$4.99

Add Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Add Salmon

$9.99

Add Bacon

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kid Chicken Bites & French Fries

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid Pasta with Butter

$6.99

Kid Pasta with Marinara

$6.99

Kid Pasta with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.99

rotates often

Dessert Special

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

traditional key lime pie with graham cracker crust

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

170 Jefferson Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

