American
Bars & Lounges

The Goose

No reviews yet

972 Post Road

Darien, CT 06820

Popular Items

Angus Burger
Traditional Wings
Caesar

Starters

Chicken Dumplings

$15.00

Pistachio Crostini

$2.00

Chowder

$11.00

Crab and Corn Applewood Smoked Bacon

Chili

$11.00

Ground Beef and Pork , Beans, Peppers, Tortilla Chips

French Onion

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Hummus, Olives, Prosciutto, Sopresatta, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Cheddar, Grapes and Grilled Pita Bread

Moules Frites

$18.00

Mussels, Lemon White Wine Broth Cajun Fries

Shrimp and Polenta

$17.00

Chipotle Sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Chipotle Aioli & Spicy Tomato Sauce

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Chipotle Aioli & Spicy Tomato Sauce

Honey Ricotta Dip

$15.00

Pistachio Crostini

Zucchini Chips

$13.00

Parmesan Crusted, Pomodoro Sauce

Maple Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Syrup and Sriracha GF

Traditional Wings

$14.00

FRIED OR GRILLED Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing- Choice of Buffalo or Barbeque/ Gluten Free

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

NO UTENSIL

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Arugula

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Green Pear, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese- Lemon & Oil/ Gluten Free

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Sherry Vinaigrette

COBB

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Bibb Lettuce, Avocado, Egg, bacon, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese- Balsamic Vinaigrette / Gluten Free

Burrata and Watermelon

$17.00

Gluten Free Heirloom Tomato, Balsamic Drizzled Add Prosciutto $3

Farmers'

$16.00

Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Quinoa, Pecans, Goat Cheese - Caper Vinaigrette/ Gluten Free

Panzanella

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Spring Onions, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Focaccia Bread - Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil

Sesame Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Cucumber - Mango Salsa, Sriracha Aioli/ Gluten Free

Spicy Southwestern Bowl

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado - Lime Cilantro Crema/ Gluten Free

Steak Burrito Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Tomato Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

The Goose Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion- Blue Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings - Horseradish Cream

Prime Rib French Dip

$22.00Out of stock

Sliced Prime Rib, Swiss, Caramelized Onions - Hero Roll- Horseradish Sauce- au-Jus

Vegetarian Wrap

$17.00

Buffalo Cauliflower and Chickpeas, Kale Caesar Cucumber Tortilla Wrap

House Turkey Club

$18.00

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato - Dijonnaise - 7 Grain Toast

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese - Chipotle Mayo- Sesame Seed Bun

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Gluten Free, Avocado, Pico De Gallo Sour Cream & Salsa Verde Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Tequila Lime Shrimp Jicama Apple Slaw, Crispy Chorizo, Chipotle Crema Flour Tortilla

Entrees

Steak Frites

$42.00

Encrusted Blue Cheese Butter, Hand Cut Fries, Bearnaise Sauce Gluten Free

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Shoestring Fries, Apple Slaw

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Spicy Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Orecchiette Pasta

Halibut

$38.00

Honey Glaze Halibut, Purple Mashed Potato, Crispy Artichoke Citrus Jalapeno Salsa Gluten Free

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled over Lentils with Roasted Root Vegetables Cucumber Brown Butter Sauce Gluten Free

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Zucchini Noodles

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Wild Alaskan Cod, Cole Slaw, Hand Cut Fries - Tartar Sauce & Malt Vinegar

Bucatini Truffle Carbonara

$24.00

Pancetta, Onions, Peas, Egg Yolk

Shepherd's Pie

$29.00

Pizza (Copy)

Goose Pizza

$18.95

Gorgonzola Cheese, Smoked Prosciutto, Caramelized Pears, Arugula

Piadina

$18.00

Gluten Free Grilled Cauliflower Crust, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Nut Free Pesto Aioli

Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil

Kids Menu

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Julienne Vegetables

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fries

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Mashed Potato

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Fries

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Fries

Pasta Tomato

$13.00

Julienne Vegetables

Pasta Butter

$13.00

Julienne Vegetables

Sides (Copy)

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Chips

$7.00

Mashed Poatato

$7.00

Julienne Vegetables

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Coleslaw

$7.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Nachos

$17.00

French Onion

$11.00

Dragon Bowl

$16.00

Truffle Pizza

$21.00

Apple Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Warm Molten Cake Spec

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Wine

Glass Boen Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass Pinot Grigio IL Nido

$11.00

Glass Vinho Verde

$11.00

Glass Villa Prosecco

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Glass Chateau Montaud Rose

$12.00

Glass Wycliffe Sparkiling

$8.00

Glass Pommery Rose Mini

$22.00

Glass Shannon Ridge Cabernet

$12.00

Glass Ron Rubin Pinot Noir

$14.00

Glass D'abruzzo

$11.00

Glass Monastrell

$11.00

Glass Special Red

$12.00

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL ROSE

$57.00

BTL JORDAN CHARDONNAY

$68.00

BTL LAGEDER PINOT GRIGIO

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Tate Spring Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL J.lohr Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL PONZI PINOT GRIS

$48.00

BTL Bortoluzzi Pinot Grigio

$49.00

ALBERINO

$42.00

BTL Drouhin Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL RODNEY STRONG CHARDONNAY

$60.00

BTL PG IL NIDO

$44.00

BTL GROISS

$40.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$36.00

BTL SANCERE

$56.00

BTL MURPHY

$44.00

BTL OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC

$56.00

CORKAGE FEE

$29.00

Domaine Joseph Sancere

$75.00

Marco Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL SILVERADO CABERNET

$110.00

BTL BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR

$120.00

BTL THE PRISONER

$98.00

BTL CROZES-HERMITAGE

$64.00

BTL POMEROL

$79.00Out of stock

BTL Barolo, Cascina.Boschetti

$82.00

BTL Brunello Di Montalcino

$89.00

BTL Chateau Medoc

$72.00

BTL CAB 75

$76.00

BTL Flying B Cab

$126.00

BTL Francis Coppola Cabernet

$52.00

BTL TOMAIOLO CHIANTI

$40.00

BTL FERRARI-CARANO MERLOT

$55.00

BTL Amarone

$124.00

Lone Oak Pinot Noir

$78.00

Stags Leap Sirah

$88.00

BTL BAROLO

$45.00

BTL STE.MICHELE CAB

$52.00

BTL Rutherford Cab

$64.00

BTL Ron Rubin PN

$56.00

BTL MONTEPULCIANO

$44.00

BTL J.LOHR MERLOT

$44.00

BTL Ch.Larose Trintaudon

$64.00

BTL Red Blend Location CA

$60.00

BTL Monastrell

$40.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$120.00

La Nerthe

$79.00

Paso Robles

$60.00

BTL VEUVE 375ML

$56.00

BTL TAITTINGER 375ML

$47.00

BTL LLOPART ROSE

$60.00

BTL TAITTINGER

$120.00

BTL MIONETTO PROSECCO

$45.00

BTL MOET CHANDON BRUT

$82.00

BTL VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL

$99.00

BTL LOUIS ROEDERER CRISTAL

$295.00

Adriano Adami Prosecco

$40.00

Beer

Heineken N/A

$7.00

Btl. Bud Light

$7.00

Btl. Budweiser

$7.00

Chimay Red

$10.00Out of stock

Btl. Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Btl. Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Narragansett

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Red Bridge

$7.00Out of stock

Sip Sunshine

$9.00

W Glass

High Noon

$9.00

Athletic Non Alcoholic Run Wild IPA

$7.00

Athletic Non Alcoholic Free Wave

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Goosetini

$17.00

Goose Spritz

$15.00

Prickly Pear Mojito

$15.00

Butterfly Martini

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose, St.Germain, Organic Blue Agave, Fresh Lemon Juice, Organic Butterfly Pea Tea

WHITE COSMO

$15.00

Ketel One Citron, St Germaine, White Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice

SPECIAL MARG

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco, Pama Liquor, Organic Blue Agave, Jalapeno Peppers, Lime Juice

TITO'S MULE

$13.00

Tito's handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice

KENTUCKY MULE

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Sweet Tea Mule

$13.00

Sweet Tea Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lemon Juice

WHITE GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL

$15.00

Jack Apple Old Fashioned

$14.00

NA Bevs

Ice Tea

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Juices

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineaple

$5.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Aqaua Panna Still

$12.00

Small Pelegrino Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling

$12.00

Milk

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Natural Teas

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Tomato

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come join us ! Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.

Location

972 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

Gallery
The Goose image
The Goose image
The Goose image
The Goose image

