The Goose
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come join us ! Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.
972 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820