Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Goose's Acre

303 Reviews

$$

21 Waterway Ave #140

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Chicken Tender Meal
Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in Goose's hot buffalo sauce, sprinkled with blue-cheese crumbles and chopped scallions

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

$17.00

8 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Flash-fried, tossed with pepperoncini, cherry peppers & jalapenos, served with lemon, spicy marinara and malt vinegar tartar sauce

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Assorted cheeses with genoa salami & olive tapenade.

Chips & Three Dips (GF, V)

Chips & Three Dips (GF, V)

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips with house-made queso, guacamole and salsa.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

A twist on tradition – five deviled eggs topped with chicken fried chicken, scallions and bacon jam served on a bed of onion strings.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fresh, hand-rolled mozzarella battered and fried to a golden brown, served with spicy marinara and peppercorn ranch.

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$8.00

Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.

Hummus (VG)

$10.00

Creamy hummus with tahini, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, served with fresh veggies, and flatbread. Vegan.

Irish Empanadas

Irish Empanadas

$10.00

Five empanadas stuffed with your choice of chicken and leek or shepherd’s pie.

Irish Nachos (GF)

Irish Nachos (GF)

$11.00

Melted Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, scallions and jalapeno slices atop fried sliced potatoes, served with sour cream and fresh pico-de-gallo.

Jumbo Soft Pretzel (V)

Jumbo Soft Pretzel (V)

$12.00

Warm salted pretzel served with Guinness mustard and house queso.

Oven-Baked Artichoke Dip (V)

Oven-Baked Artichoke Dip (V)

$15.00

With sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan served with garlic bread, flatbread & crackers.

Short Rib Poutine

Short Rib Poutine

$10.00

Goose's seasoned fries smothered in a rich, savory short rib ragu and curds of white cheddar and scallions.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Towered, marinated ahi tuna, smashed avocado and micro greens, served with honey sesame wonton chips.

Burgers

Original Burger

Original Burger

$16.00

Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.

Signature Texas Wagyu Burger

Signature Texas Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Locally raised Texas Wagyu Akaushi beef topped with melted brie, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and white truffle aioli served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$16.00

Half-pound blackened Angus beef patty with pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, jalapenos and fried onion rings with honey aioli & BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Half-pound angus beef patty, sauteed grilled onions, melted swiss cheese and honey dijonnaise served on toasted rye bread

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Colossal layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake served with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Warm Ghiradelli brownie topped with Guinness ice cream, Cadburry chocolate sauce, toffee pieces and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

A classic New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust, served with whipped cream, fresh berries and a raspberry drizzle.

Irish Bread Pudding

$10.00

House-made bread pudding, topped with Jameson caramel walnut sauce, served with ice cream.

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin

$38.00

Half-pound Angus beef tenderloin specially seasoned, seared then grilled, topped with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce, served with roasted vegetables.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.00

Hand-battered chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy and served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Chicken Tender Meal

$16.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with garlic Parmesan fries, stout honey mustard and peppercorn ranch.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Boiled & sliced corned beef, boiled cabbage, red potatoes and carrots served with spicy brown mustard and rye bread.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shiner bock battered fresh Atlantic cod with wedge fries, fresh apple coleslaw and malt vinegar tartar sauce and lemon.

Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese

Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a cheddar and parmesan sauce with cherry tomatoes, scallions and crumbled pepper bacon.

Ribeye

$38.00

14 oz. ribeye steak served with garlic whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables and topped with hand-battered onion strings.

Salmon

$25.00

Wood oven roasted on aromatic cedar served with roasted vegetables, roasted red potatoes and lemon butter sauce drizzle.

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Stout marinated braised sirloin with tomatoes, carrots, peas and onions topped with garlic whipped potatoes.

Short Rib

$21.00

Irish whiskey braised beef short rib, sweet potato puree and sauteed vegetable blend.

Tuna Steak

$24.00

Ahi tuna steak seared rare, served with Asian vegetables, ginger soy.

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Start with your favorite base topping and add from there your choice of 20 different toppings.

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Crushed San Marzano plum tomato sauce with Angus beef hamburger, bacon, red onion, diced dill pickle, shredded cheddar and sliced American cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch.

Enzo Pizza

$16.00

Crushed San Marzano plum tomato sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella and fresh oregano.

Artichoke Dip Pizza

Artichoke Dip Pizza

$15.00

Our famous Artichoke Dip topped with diced grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped scallions and fresh parsley

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Crushed San Marzano plum tomato sauce, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil.

Salads

Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan topped with grilled chicken.
Bistro Filet Steak Salad

Bistro Filet Steak Salad

$18.00

Sliced, tender bistro filet over mixed greens with grilled onions, cherry peppers, fresh tomato, crumbled gorgonzola, garlic croutons and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Brown Derby Cobb Salad

Brown Derby Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped greens with turkey, pepper bacon, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, scallions, Irish cheddar, crumbled Gorgonzola and almonds with your choice of dressing.

Country Chicken Salad

Country Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, pepper bacon, Irish cheddar, carrots, pickled red onion, roasted corn, scallions, candied walnuts and fried chicken tenders, served with peppercorn ranch dressing on the side.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan.

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan topped with grilled chicken.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, shredded carrots, toasted almonds and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced apples, seasonal berries, mandarin oranges, dates, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and cornbread croutons served with apple cider vinaigrette on the side.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan.

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan topped with grilled chicken.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, shredded carrots, toasted almonds and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad

$17.00

Pepper-seared ahi tuna on mixed greens with fresh cilantro, mango, cucumber, avocado, crispy wonton chips and ponzu dressing o the side.

Sandwiches

Beef Rueben

$16.00

Prepared in-house daily, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled and served on rye bread.

Chicken Pub Club Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pepper bacon, avocado, Irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato and BBQ mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Oven-roasted shaved turkey breast, avocado, pepper bacon, basil mayo and melted Irish cheddar on Texas toast.

Sides

Parm Garlic Fries

$6.00

Wedge Fries

$6.00

Apple Slaw

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$6.00

Soups

Cup Potato Leek Soup

$5.00

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
The Goose's Acre image
The Goose's Acre image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mozambik - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
orange starNo Reviews
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Baja Cantina & Fiesta - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160 THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Hearsay Gastro Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
20 Waterway Avenue Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Kirby's Steakhouse - The Woodlands - 1111 Timberloch Pl
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Timberloch Pl The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Porta'Vino - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
207 East Shore Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Woodlands

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
b.good - Spring TX
orange star4.6 • 1,404
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Woodlands
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston