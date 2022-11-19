Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Governor's Pub

620 Reviews

$$

211 W High St

Bellefonte, PA 16823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TALLEYRAND CHICKEN CLUB
CHICKEN & CHIPS
ROBERT WALKER REUBEN

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

hand breaded & served with buffalo & honey mustard dipping sauce

CIGAR ROLLS

CIGAR ROLLS

$8.99

fried tortillas stuffed with Korean BBQ beef, Napa cabbage, carrot straws, scallions, smoked white cheese, teriyaki glaze sauce

CRAB PRETZELS

CRAB PRETZELS

$9.99

soft baked pretzel rods with creamy crab meat stuffing

FRESH CUT FRIES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$5.29

seasoned with kosher salt & thyme

PORTOBELLO FRIES

PORTOBELLO FRIES

$8.99

tempura battered, tossed in parmesan, red pepper flakes, white truffle oil, side of spicy mayo

POUTINE FRIES

POUTINE FRIES

$8.99

Quebec style, cheddar cheese curds & brown gravy

SPINACH FLATBREAD

SPINACH FLATBREAD

$9.99

cheesy blend of spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, on baked flatbread, baslamic glaze

SOUPS

BOWL FIREHOUSE CORIZO CHILI

BOWL FIREHOUSE CORIZO CHILI

$7.99

chorizo sausage, corn, black beans, tomato, spices

BOWL CORN CHOWDER

BOWL CORN CHOWDER

$6.99

creamy blend of corn, bacon, potatoes, croutons, cheddar cheese

CUP FIREHOUSE CHORIZO CHILI

CUP FIREHOUSE CHORIZO CHILI

$4.29

chorizo sausage, corn, black beans, tomato, spices

CUP CORN CHOWDER

CUP CORN CHOWDER

$3.99

creamy blend of corn, bacon, potatoes, croutons, cheddar cheese

SALADS

AHI TUNA SALAD

AHI TUNA SALAD

$15.99

seared medium rare, pickled red cabbage, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, wasabi cucumber dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

breaded or grilled chicken, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot, tomato, onion

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$14.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber

DEMI SALAD

DEMI SALAD

$4.59

side salad with lettuce, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, & croutons

GOVERNORS HOUSE SALAD

GOVERNORS HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

large salad with lettuce, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, & croutons

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, carrot, tomato, onion, cucumber

MILLS BROTHERS STEAK SALAD

MILLS BROTHERS STEAK SALAD

$16.99

cajun seasoned steak, cooked to order, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot,

BURGERS

ANDREW CURTIN BURGER

ANDREW CURTIN BURGER

$11.99

8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted roll

BARBER BURGER

BARBER BURGER

$14.99

8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, toasted roll

FALAFEL BURGER

FALAFEL BURGER

$12.99

house falafel patty with chickpeas & Syrian cumin, red pepper, hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki, toasted roll

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.99

8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted roll

SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted roll

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.99

House made with lump crabmeat, broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, toasted roll

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$14.99

Yuengling hand battered cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, toasted roll

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$12.99
MUSHRROOM & ARTICHOKE

MUSHRROOM & ARTICHOKE

$13.99

Portobello mushroom, artichoke hearts, grilled onions, parmesan, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, baked, sub roll

PLAIN CHICKEN SANDWICH

PLAIN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted roll

PULLED PORK DIP

PULLED PORK DIP

$14.99

house cooked seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce, toasted French roll, side of pork au jus

ROBERT WALKER REUBEN

ROBERT WALKER REUBEN

$14.99

house cooked corned beef, marbled rye, Swiss, 1000 Island, homemade sauerkraut

TALLEYRAND CHICKEN CLUB

TALLEYRAND CHICKEN CLUB

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked gouda, basil aioli on grilled flatbread

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.99

triple-decker on choice of bread, turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

TURKEY REUBEN

TURKEY REUBEN

$14.99

turkey breast, home made sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss, marble rye

TACOS

seared medium rare, avocado, fresh mango salsa, cucumber & wasabi sauce
AHI TUNA TACOS

AHI TUNA TACOS

$14.99

seared medium rare, avocado, fresh mango salsa, cucumber & wasabi sauce

JERK CHICKEN TACOS

JERK CHICKEN TACOS

$12.99

pulled chicken, Jamaican jerk sauce, iceberg lettuce, corn & mango salsa

PORTOBELLO TACOS

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$12.99

marinated & roasted Portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, chipotle ranch sauce

ENTREES

CHICKEN & CHIPS

CHICKEN & CHIPS

$15.99

hand breaded chicken tenders, fresh cut fries, homemade coleslaw, sweet mustard sauce

CHICKEN POT PIE

CHICKEN POT PIE

$16.99

tender chicken, peas, carrots, gravy, topped with flaky pie crust, side salad

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PASTA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PASTA

$18.99

linguini, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn, shredded jack cheese, chipotle cream sauce, with garlic bread & side salad

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$17.99

Yuengling hand battered cod, fresh cut fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a slice of lemon

FLAT IRON STEAK

FLAT IRON STEAK

$26.99

10 oz. char-grilled to order, mashed potatoes, vegetable, & side salad

MEATLOAF DINNER

MEATLOAF DINNER

$16.99

house made, baked to perfection, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, side salad

MEATY LASAGNA

MEATY LASAGNA

$18.99

pasta layered with meat sauce & four cheeses, topped with a 1/2 lb. homemade meatball, red sauce, with garlic bread & side salad

PA DUTCH CHICKEN & WAFFLE

PA DUTCH CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$18.99

Toasted Belgian waffle, fried chicken, smothered in creamy chicken gravy, side salad

PASTA ALFREDO

PASTA ALFREDO

$16.99

Sauteed chicken over linguini, pasta, tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, with garlic bread & side salad

SPINACH & MUSHROOM LASAGNA

SPINACH & MUSHROOM LASAGNA

$18.99

three cheeses, fresh spinach, cremini, shiitake, oyster, & button mushrooms, garlic cream sauce, garlic bread, side salad

YANK'S SHEPHERD'S PIE

YANK'S SHEPHERD'S PIE

$16.99

made with ground beef, peas, carrots, gravy, topped with mashed potatoes, side salad

SIDES

SIDE APPLESAUCE

SIDE APPLESAUCE

$2.99
SIDE COLESLAW

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.99
SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$2.99
SIDE MASHED POTATOES

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.99
SIDE SAUERKRAUT

SIDE SAUERKRAUT

$2.99
SIDE VEGETABLE

SIDE VEGETABLE

$2.99

DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY COBBLER

BLUEBERRY COBBLER

$7.00

Fresh blueberries, sugar crusted topping, blueberry compote, Vanilla ice cream

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

Fesh baked bread pudding, topped with our Ginger Brandy Sauce.

GUINNESS CHOC CAKE

GUINNESS CHOC CAKE

$7.00

Guinness infused chocolate cake, Baileys Irish butter cream frosting, chocolate drizzle.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.00

Graham cracker crust, fluffy peanut putter filling, layers of semi-sweet chocolate ganache

PUMPKIN CAKE

PUMPKIN CAKE

$6.50

Layered moist pumpkin cake, with a fresh whipped cream-cream cheese frosting.

ADD ONS

BOILED EGG

BOILED EGG

$1.29
SIDE AVOCADO

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.29
SIDE BBQ

SIDE BBQ

$0.59
SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.59
SIDE BROWN GRAVY

SIDE BROWN GRAVY

$1.29
SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.69
SIDE CHICKEN GRAVY

SIDE CHICKEN GRAVY

$1.29
SIDE GARLIC BREAD

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$0.79
SIDE HOMEMADE PICKLES

SIDE HOMEMADE PICKLES

$0.59
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.59
SIDE JALEPENOS

SIDE JALEPENOS

$0.79
SIDE MAYO

SIDE MAYO

SIDE RANCH DRESSING

SIDE RANCH DRESSING

$0.59
SIDE SOUR CREAM

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.79
SIDE WASABI DRESSING

SIDE WASABI DRESSING

$0.79

CHILDRENS MENU

CHEESEBURGER-KIDS

CHEESEBURGER-KIDS

$6.59

Grilled 1/4 lb. burger, served plain, toasted roll.

CHICKEN TENDERS-KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS-KIDS

$6.59

Hand breaded chicken tenders

DEEP DISH PIZZA-KIDS

DEEP DISH PIZZA-KIDS

$6.59

Baked flat bread with red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.

GRILLED CHEESE-KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE-KIDS

$6.59

Grilled white bread with American cheese

LINGUINI-KIDS

LINGUINI-KIDS

$6.59

Linguine pasta, choice of red sauce or butter sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfort food with a twist!

Location

211 W High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Directions

Gallery
The Governors’ Pub image
The Governors’ Pub image
The Governors’ Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
orange starNo Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
Hublersburg Inn
orange star4.5 • 642
449 Hublersburg Rd Howard, PA 16841
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub WEST
orange star3.8 • 284
1301 West College Avenue State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
203 South Logan Boulevard Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellefonte

Robin Hood Brewing Co.
orange star4.0 • 812
1796 Zion Rd Bellefonte,, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Old Farmhouse Eatery & Brewery
orange star4.4 • 186
226 Nittany Valley Dr Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellefonte
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston