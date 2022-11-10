The Grain House 1134 Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

The Grain House



No reviews yet

1134 Main Street

Hull, IA 51239

Popular Items

Latte - Iced
Latte- Hot
Smoothie

HOT Coffee and Espresso Drink

House Roast

$2.00+

Delicious and smooth and just the right temperature. Add cream and sugar or enjoy black! Refill on the house.

Cappuccino

$3.00

A single espresso shot and hot milk, topped with micro foamed milk.

Latte- Hot

$4.00+

Mocha - Hot

$4.25+

Chai - Hot

$5.00+

Dirty Chai - Hot

$5.75+

Americano- Hot

$2.50+

Cafe Miel - Hot

$4.25+

Breve - Hot

$4.25+

Steamers - Hot

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato - Hot

$5.00+

Drizzle

$0.25

Iced Coffee and Espresso Drinks

Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with your choice of milk iced. Combine with any of our syrup flavorings!

Mocha - Iced

$5.00+

Espresso combined with chocolate and milk.

Caramel Macchiato - Iced

$5.75+

Deliciously layered espresso drink with milk or milk alternative.

Breve - Iced

$5.25+

Espresso and ice cold half-and-half without without syrup flavoring.

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Coffee brewed with cold water that is allowed to steep for 12+ hours, giving it the perfect flavor with less acid.

Americano - Iced

$3.00+

Espresso poured over ice-cold water. The creme rises to the top, giving you a longer coffee drink, with the oily richness preserved.

Blended/Frappe

$6.00+

Ice blended beverage that produces a tasty, smooth, and refreshing drink.

Chai Latte - Iced

$6.00+

Black Assam tea infused with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and other warming spices for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Our Chai has half the sugar as other leading brands.

Dirty Chia - Iced

$6.75+

A chia latte with a single of double shot of espresso combined with milk

Cafe Miel - Iced

$5.00+

Espresso, honey, and whole milk finished off with a heavy sprinkle of cinnamon

Drizzle

$0.25

Cold Foam

$0.50

Whip Cream

$0.15

Unicorn Frappe

$4.00+

Cookies and Cream Frappe

$4.50+

Teas

Organic Earl Grey

$2.80

Organic Mountain High Chia

$2.80

Organic Tropical Green

$2.80

Organice Peppermint Tea

$2.80

Organic Chamomile

$2.80

Jasmine Pearl

$2.80

Organic English Breakfast

$2.80

Organic Tamayokucha

$2.80

Alpine Berry

$2.80

London Fog

$4.00+

A traditional London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup. But you can spice things up and choose any of our great teas and match it with any of our tasty syrups! A shop favorite is Alpine Berry Tea with Lavendar!

Refresher Tea

$3.50+

Matcha

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00+

A Matcha Latte is a tea-based beverage combining vivid green matcha tea powder and milk, or a dairy substitute, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative.

Special Drinks of the Month

Pumpkin White Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Frappe

$6.00+

Apple Cider Sangria Lotus

$5.25+

Hint of apple with berry and citrus notes!

White Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

Stroopwaffle Latte

$4.00+

Nutty Mocha

$4.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte with Pumpkin Cold Foam

$5.00+

Moonlight Madness Lotus

$5.25+

Emerald Lotus

$5.25+

Happy Harvest Lotus

$5.25+

Pomegranate, orange, and blackberry.

Pumpkin Roll Chai

$5.00+

Pumpkin, Brown sugar Cinnamon, and Marsala Chai

Brown Sugar Americano

$2.50+

Pumpkin Butterscotch White Mocha

$5.25+

WHITE MOCHA WITH BUTTERSCOTCH SYRUP AND PUMPKIN COLD FOAM

Brown Sugar Maple Latte

$4.00+

House Made Brown Sugar Syrup and Maple

Allie's Drink

$5.50+Out of stock

Vanilla Latte-- Raspberry Matcha Cold Foam

Mandy's Drink

$5.75+Out of stock

Emma's Drink

$5.50+Out of stock

Faye's Drink

$3.75+Out of stock

Mixed Berries Lotus

$6.50+Out of stock

Mali-berry lotus

$6.25+Out of stock

hot girl summer

$4.50+Out of stock

Jocelyn's Drink

$4.25+Out of stock

Cafe Mie with or without Vanilla Cold Foam

Autumn Breeze Lotus

$6.25+Out of stock

Gold Lotus, Orange, Vanilla. Optional add cream

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Roll Chai

$6.85+Out of stock

Salted Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, with Vanilla Cold Foam- Sprinkle of Cinnamon.

White Chocolate Mocha with Pumpkin Cold Foam

$4.65+Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha with Pumpkin Cold Foam

Grandma Cold Brew -

$4.85+Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam

Hot Chocolates

White Chocolate

$3.00+

Decadent White Chocolate steamed with your choice of milk.

House Chocolate

$3.00+

Delicious hot chocolate steamed with you choice of milk.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen White Chocolate

$5.00+

Our delicious white chocolate mix is blended with ice for a cold, creamy treat!

Frozen House Chocolate

$5.00+

Our house hot chocolate mix blended with ice for cold, creamy treat!

Lotus Energy Drinks

Lotus Energy Drink

$4.95+

Lotus Energy Clue

Professor Plum

$5.25+

Colonel Mustard

$5.50+

Mrs. White

$5.25+

Mrs Peacock

$5.25+

Miss Scarlet

$5.25+

Mr. Green

$5.25+

Fountain Pop

Dt Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Dt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pop-Tails (Spritzers)

Create Your Own

$2.00+

Birthday Bash

$2.00+

Sierra Mist + cupcake +vanilla and cupcake cold foam

Toasted Doctor

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper + Toasted Marshmallow + coconut +splash of cream

Jungle Dew

$2.00+

Mountain Dew + guava +passion fruit

Just Peachy

$2.00+

Sierra Mist + peach +vanilla

Lime in the Coc, Ya Nut

$2.00+

Pepsi + coconut +lime

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.75+

A creamy beverage made of a fruit blend with ice.

Latte Recipes

Almond Joy

$4.25+

Sandwiches

The Spicy Turkey

$9.50

Turkey, Provolone, and homemade Strawberry Jalapenos Jelly!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Monte Cristo

$9.75

Turkey Bacon And Cheese

$9.75

Roast Beef and Cheese

$9.75

Angus Roast Beef, PepperJack Cheese, with or without Pickled Red Onion!

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Add this for Gluten Free Sandwich

$2.00

Charcuterie Boards

$20.00Out of stock

Bowl of Potato

$5.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese and Kettle Chips

$5.99

Cheese pizza Kids

$5.99

Daily Special

Kettle Chips with Regular Ranch

$2.00

Kettle Chips & Spicy Ranch

$2.00

Soup Only

$5.99

Cuban with chips

$10.00

Cuban Sandwhich with Soup (Black Bean Chili)

$11.00

T-Shirts

GH T-shirts

$18.00

Sweatshirts

Green Double String Sweatshirts

$35.00

Black Double String SweatShirts

$35.00

Black Gildan Hoodie

$30.00

Camel Crew Sweatshirt

$30.00

Campfire Mug

White

$10.00

Tumblers

GH 20 oz Gray Tumbler

$25.00

GH 20 oz White Tumbler

$25.00

Grain House Coffee Beans

12 oz Guatemala Antigua Whole Bean

$12.00

Grain House Hats

GH Black/Black Patch

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come to relax and enjoy a newly renovated coffeeshop and taproom that offers a variety of delicious food options alongside coffee, tap beer, and specialty wine.

Location

1134 Main Street, Hull, IA 51239

Directions

Gallery
The Grain House image
The Grain House image
The Grain House image

