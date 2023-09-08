SMOOTHIES

BERRY & ACAI SMOOTHIES

ACAI PINEAPLE

$7.99+

Pineapple, Acai

ACAI STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Acai

BERRY BLAST

$7.99+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yogurt, Rice Milk, Honey, Protein

BLUEBERRY BERRY

$7.99+

Blueberries, Blueberry Puree, Banana, Yogurt, Rice Milk, Honey, Vanilla, Protein

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Honey

GREEN SMOOTHIES

AVOCADO MASH

$7.99+

Avocado, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Honey

GINGERY GREENS

$7.99+

Strawberries, Oranges, Blueberries, Raspberries, Ginger, Spinach, Kale

PB GREEN DREAM

$7.99+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Spinach, Kale, Rice Milk

TANGY GREENS

$7.99+

Oranges, Lemon Juice, Mint, Spinach, Honey

TROPICAL GREENS

$7.99+

Mango, Pineapple, Spinach, Honey

ISLAND SMOOTHIES

ENERGIZED SUNKIST

$7.99+

Oranges, Banana, Rice Milk, Honey, Vanilla, Almonds, Citrus Energizing Formula

ISLAND BREEZE

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Oranges, Mango, Honey, Papaya Puree

PINA COOLADA

$7.99+

Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey, Protein

TANGO MANGO

$7.99+

Banana, Mango, Coconut, Honey, Protein

PROTEIN SMOOTHIES

CAPTAIN COLOSSUS

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Papaya Puree, Mct, Almonds, Honey, Protein

COFFEE CRAVER

$7.99+

Protein Coffee, Banana, Rice Milk

LOW-CARB MEAL REPLACEMENT

$7.99+

Your Choice Of 2-Fruits, Rice Milk

PB BLAST

$7.99+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Honey, Rice Milk, Protein

PB&J

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Honey, Peanut Butter, Rice Milk

PRE/POST BOOTCAMP BOOSTER

$7.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Mango, Papaya Puree, Honey, Rice Milk, Vanilla, Protein

EXTRA CUP

16oz

$0.25

24oz

$0.50

32oz

$0.75

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

ACAI BERRY BOWL

$10.50

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Granola Toppings: Raspberry, Granola, Coconut, Banana

AVOCADO GREEN BOWL

$10.50

Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Honey, Granola Toppings: Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Coconut

PB POWER BOWL

$10.50

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Banana, Granola Toppings: Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Granola, Blueberry

SUNKIST BOWL

$10.50

Orange, Mango, Banana, Honey, Coconut, Granola Toppings: Pineapple, Banana, Almonds, Coconut

FOOD

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

CHICKEN SPINACH PIZZA

$19.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$18.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.00

PARFAIT

BERRY PARFAIT

$5.00

Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries

PINA COLADA PARFAIT

$5.00

Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Coconut

TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.50

Avocado, Cream Cheese, Chia Seeds, Tomato

P B & J TOAST

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry

PATRIOT TOAST

$5.50

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Peanut Butter

WRAPS

AVACADO WRAP

$9.50

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Avocado, Spinach Mix, Tomato, Ranch

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken, Spinach Mix, Tomato, Ranch