The Grainery - Plain City
33 Reviews
$$
138 W Main St.
Plain City, OH 43064
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CANDIED BACON
$8.49
NACHOS
$8.99
1/2 NACHOS
$5.49
5 WINGS
$7.49
10 WINGS
$12.99
6 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso
$4.99
12 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso
$8.99
Chorizo Queso Dip
$9.99
6 SPICY Pretzel Bites
$5.99
12 SPICY Pretzel Bites
$10.99
Fried Pickles
$9.99
CAULIFLOWER WINGS
$10.99
Cheese Curds
$9.49
1/2 Chips & Queso
$4.49
Full Order Chips & Queso
$7.99
Onion Feathers
$7.99
BAKED POTATO
PLATTER
SANDWICH Only Or 1 Side
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.49
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$9.49
BRISKET SANDWICH
$11.99
1/2 Rack Ribs
$12.99
Full Rack Ribs
$22.99
Wagyu Cheeseburger
$9.99
Barbacoa Sandwich
$9.99
Fried Bologna
$9.49
The "Traditional"
$10.49
Quesadilla
$6.99
The Jonny Alder
$13.99
BLT Sandwich
$11.49
Meat Loaf Sandwich
$9.49Out of stock
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.99
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
$12.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
SIDES
EXTRAS
TACOS
BIGELOW BOWL
"Good Times Roll" Hoodie
"Good" Long Sleeve
"I Like My Racks Big" T-Shirt
"I'd Smoke That" Hoodie
"I'd Smoke That" T-Shirt
"Make Whiskey Not War" (Ohio Outline) T-Shirt
"Meat Whisperer" T-Shirt
"Only Smoke The Good Stuff" Baseball Tee
Beanie
Black "Loves A Good Rub" Tank Top
Coozie
Orange "More Than A Good Butt" T-Shirt
White "Only Smoke The Good Stuff" Hoodie
Inside Draft Beer
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
$6.50
Heart State Sona
$6.50
Neapolitan Milk Stout
$6.50
Three Floyds Speedcastle Pilsner
$6.50
CBC IPA
$7.00
North High Octoberfest
$6.50
Rhinegeist Peach Dodo
$6.50
Lost Coast Tangerine
$6.50
614 Light Lager
$6.00
Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider
$6.00
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.50
Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter
$6.50
Lagunitas IPA
$6.50
Downeast Blueberry Cider
$6.50
Rhinegeist Truth Draft
$7.00
Rhinegeist Oktoberfest
$6.50
Jackie O's Chomolungma
$6.50
HighBank Raspberry Lemonade
$7.00
Rhinegeist Nitro Glow
$6.50
Guinness Draft
$6.50
Sunday 2hr Mimosas
$20.00
Inside Cocktails
Ammaretto Sour
$5.00
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Black Raspberry Margarita
$7.00
Blood Orange Old Fashion
$8.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Dirty Martini
$10.00
Lemondrop Martini
$10.00
Long Island
$7.00
Margarita
$6.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Pineapple Mule
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$6.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$10.00
White Russian
$6.00
Inside Liquor
Angels Envy
$11.00+
Basil Haydens
$8.00+
Blantons
$18.00+
Buffalo Trace
$12.00+
Bulleit
$7.00+
Bulleit Rye
$7.00+
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$9.00+
Crown Apple
$6.00+
Crown Peach
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$6.00+
Crown Vanilla
$6.00+
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$12.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$8.00+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$8.00+
Fireball
$4.50+
Four Roses
$7.00+
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$12.00+
High Bank Midnight Cast
$8.00+
High Bank Whiskey War
$7.00+
Jack Daniels
$7.00+
Jack Daniels Apple
$7.00+
Jack Daniels Fire
$7.00+
Jack Daniels Honey
$7.00+
JAMESON
$6.00+
Jameson Orange
$6.00+
Jim Beam
$4.50+
Jim Beam Red Stag
$5.50+
Knob Creek
$7.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$7.00+
Makers 46
$7.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
New Riff
$6.00+
Proper Twelve
$6.50+
Screwball
$6.00+
Seagrams 7 (Well)
$5.00+
Tullamore Dew
$5.50+
Weller Antique 107
$16.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$9.00+
Whiskey War Barrel Proof
$12.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$5.00+
Willett Pot Still Reserve
$16.00+
Willett Small Batch Rye
$18.00+
Woodford
$9.00+
Woodford Double Oaked
$11.00+
Bombay
$8.00+
Fords Gin
$7.00+
HENDRICKS
$7.00+
Tanqueray
$7.00+
The Botonist
$6.50+
BACARDI
$6.50+
CAPTAIN
$5.00+
CAPTAIN 100 PROOF
$6.00+
Don Q Rum
$7.00+
Malibu
$6.00+
Well Rum
$5.50+
1800 Coconut
$6.50+
1800 Silver
$6.50+
Casamigos Anejo
$12.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$10.50+
Casamigos Silver
$9.50+
El Jimador
$7.00+
Espolon Anejo
$12.00+
Espolon Reposado
$10.50+
Espolón Blanco
$9.00+
Jose Cuervo Silver
$8.00+
Montezuma Silver (well)
$5.50+
Patron Anejo
$10.00+
Patron Silver
$8.00+
Patron XO Cafe
$8.00+
Buckeye
$5.00+
Grey Goose
$7.00+
Grey Goose La Poire
$7.00+
HighBank Vodka
$7.00+
Ketel 1
$7.00+
Ketel 1 Peach & Orange Blossom
$6.50+
Pineapple Vodka
$5.50+
Three Olives Berry
$5.00+
Three Olives Blueberry
$5.00+
Three Olives Cherry
$5.00+
Three Olives Citrus
$5.00+
Three Olives Grape
$5.00+
Three Olives Mango
$5.00+
Three Olives Pineapple
$5.00+
Three Olives Pomegranate
$5.00+
Three Olives Raspberry
$5.00+
Three Olives Vanilla
$5.00+
Titos
$7.00+
Barton Well Vodka
$5.50+
Ammaretto
$4.00
Blue Curaçao
$4.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$4.00
Chambord
$4.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Limoncello
$4.00
Liquor 43
$5.00
Melon Schnapps
$4.00
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Rumplemitz
$5.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$25.00+
Johnnie Walker Gold
$16.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$6.00+
Macallan 12
$8.00+
Inside Domestic Beer
Bud Light Bucket (5)
$17.50
Bud Light Bottle
$3.50
Budweiser Bucket (5)
$17.50
Budweiser Bottle
$3.50
Coors Light Bucket (5)
$17.50
Coors Light Bottle
$3.50
Miller Light Bucket (5)
$15.00
Miller Light Bottle
$3.50
Michelob Ultra Bucket (5)
$17.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$3.50
Busch Light Bucket (5)
$17.50
Busch Light Bottle
$3.50
Yuengling Traditional Lager Bottle
$3.50
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00