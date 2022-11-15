Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grainery - Plain City

33 Reviews

$$

138 W Main St.

Plain City, OH 43064

Order Again

Popular Items

10 WINGS
BIGELOW BOWL
Plain City Pile Up!

SALAD

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.49
DINNER SALAD
$7.99

DINNER SALAD

$7.99

APPETIZERS

CANDIED BACON
$8.49

CANDIED BACON

$8.49
NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.99
1/2 NACHOS

1/2 NACHOS

$5.49
5 WINGS

5 WINGS

$7.49
10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$12.99
6 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso
$4.99

6 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso

$4.99
12 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso
$8.99

12 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso

$8.99
Chorizo Queso Dip
$9.99

Chorizo Queso Dip

$9.99
6 SPICY Pretzel Bites
$5.99

6 SPICY Pretzel Bites

$5.99
12 SPICY Pretzel Bites
$10.99

12 SPICY Pretzel Bites

$10.99
Fried Pickles
$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99
CAULIFLOWER WINGS
$10.99

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$10.99
Cheese Curds
$9.49

Cheese Curds

$9.49

1/2 Chips & Queso

$4.49

Full Order Chips & Queso

$7.99
Onion Feathers
$7.99

Onion Feathers

$7.99

BAKED POTATO

LOADED PORK

LOADED PORK

$9.99

LOADED CHICKEN

$9.99

LOADED BARBACOA

$10.99
Plain City Pile Up!
$12.99

Plain City Pile Up!

$12.99
PLAIN

PLAIN

$5.99
LOADED BRISKET
$10.99

LOADED BRISKET

$10.99

SAMPLER

SAMPLER

SAMPLER

$26.99
Sampler Sides (4)
$11.99

Sampler Sides (4)

$11.99

PLATTER

PULLED PORK PLATTER
$14.99

PULLED PORK PLATTER

$14.99
PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER
$13.99

PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER

$13.99
BRISKET PLATTER
$17.49

BRISKET PLATTER

$17.49
1/2 RACK PLATTER
$18.49

1/2 RACK PLATTER

$18.49

BARBACOA PLATTER

$15.49
FRIED BOLOGNA PLATTER
$13.99

FRIED BOLOGNA PLATTER

$13.99
FULL RACK PLATTER
$28.49

FULL RACK PLATTER

$28.49

SANDWICH Only Or 1 Side

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.49

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.49
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$9.49

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.49
BRISKET SANDWICH
$11.99

BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.99
1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$12.99
Full Rack Ribs
$22.99

Full Rack Ribs

$22.99
Wagyu Cheeseburger
$9.99

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$9.99

Barbacoa Sandwich

$9.99
Fried Bologna
$9.49

Fried Bologna

$9.49
The "Traditional"
$10.49

The "Traditional"

$10.49
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99
The Jonny Alder
$13.99

The Jonny Alder

$13.99
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$11.49

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$9.49Out of stock
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
$12.99

Fried Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$3.49
BRP Salad

BRP Salad

$4.49
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$3.49
CORNBREAD

CORNBREAD

$3.49
FRENCH FRIES
$3.49

FRENCH FRIES

$3.49
MAC-N-CHEESE
$3.49

MAC-N-CHEESE

$3.49

Pasta Salad

$3.49

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$3.49
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.49

EXTRAS

2oz Portion Cup

$0.75

4oz Portion Cup

$0.99

Pico De Gallo 4oz

$0.99

Applesauce

$1.49

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Buns

$0.99

Cookie

$0.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS SLIDER

KIDS SLIDER

$8.99
KIDS QUESADILLA
$8.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.99
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
$8.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN

$8.99

TACOS

3 Pork Tacos
$8.49

3 Pork Tacos

$8.49
3 Chicken Tacos
$8.49

3 Chicken Tacos

$8.49
3 Brisket Tacos
$9.99

3 Brisket Tacos

$9.99

3 Chorizo Tacos

$9.99
3 Barbacoa Tacos
$9.99

3 Barbacoa Tacos

$9.99

DESSERT

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Oreo CheeseCake

$4.99

Lemon Cello Pie

$4.99

BIGELOW BOWL

BIGELOW BOWL

$11.99

"Good Times Roll" Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

LG

$35.00

XL

$35.00

2XL

$40.00Out of stock

"Good" Long Sleeve

S

$30.00Out of stock

M

$30.00Out of stock

L

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$35.00

"I Like My Racks Big" T-Shirt

S

$25.00

M

$25.00Out of stock

LG

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$30.00Out of stock

3XL

$30.00

"I'd Smoke That" Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00Out of stock

LG

$35.00Out of stock

XL

$35.00Out of stock

2XL

$40.00Out of stock

"I'd Smoke That" T-Shirt

XS

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

3XL

$25.00Out of stock

"Make Whiskey Not War" (Ohio Outline) T-Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

"Meat Whisperer" T-Shirt

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00Out of stock

"Only Smoke The Good Stuff" Baseball Tee

S

$30.00Out of stock

M

$30.00Out of stock

LG

Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

2XL

$35.00Out of stock

3XL

$35.00Out of stock

"Smoke Meat Every Day" Brown Grainery Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

LG

$35.00

XL

$35.00

Army Green Grainery T-Shirt

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Beanie

ONE SIZE BEANIE

$15.00

Black "Loves A Good Rub" Tank Top

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Coozie

Coozie

$2.00

Crop Hoody

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

LG

$35.00Out of stock

XL

$35.00Out of stock

2XL

$40.00Out of stock

Orange "More Than A Good Butt" T-Shirt

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

3XL

$25.00

Red "More Than A Good Butt" Tank Top

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

White "Only Smoke The Good Stuff" Hoodie

S

$35.00Out of stock

M

$35.00Out of stock

Yellow "Sweet Sounds Of Summer" T-Shirt

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

Inside Draft Beer

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.50

Heart State Sona

$6.50

Neapolitan Milk Stout

$6.50

Three Floyds Speedcastle Pilsner

$6.50

CBC IPA

$7.00

North High Octoberfest

$6.50

Rhinegeist Peach Dodo

$6.50

Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.50

614 Light Lager

$6.00

Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Downeast Blueberry Cider

$6.50

Rhinegeist Truth Draft

$7.00

Rhinegeist Oktoberfest

$6.50

Jackie O's Chomolungma

$6.50

HighBank Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Rhinegeist Nitro Glow

$6.50

Guinness Draft

$6.50

Sunday 2hr Mimosas

$20.00

Inside Cocktails

Ammaretto Sour

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Black Raspberry Margarita

$7.00

Blood Orange Old Fashion

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$7.00
Margarita

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pineapple Mule

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

White Russian

$6.00

Inside Liquor

Angels Envy

$11.00+

Basil Haydens

$8.00+

Blantons

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Vanilla

$6.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$12.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00+

Fireball

$4.50+

Four Roses

$7.00+

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00+

High Bank Midnight Cast

$8.00+

High Bank Whiskey War

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00+

JAMESON

$6.00+

Jameson Orange

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.50+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00+

Makers 46

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

New Riff

$6.00+

Proper Twelve

$6.50+

Screwball

$6.00+

Seagrams 7 (Well)

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$5.50+

Weller Antique 107

$16.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00+

Whiskey War Barrel Proof

$12.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00+

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$16.00+

Willett Small Batch Rye

$18.00+

Woodford

$9.00+

Woodford Double Oaked

$11.00+

Bombay

$8.00+

Fords Gin

$7.00+

HENDRICKS

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

The Botonist

$6.50+

BACARDI

$6.50+

CAPTAIN

$5.00+

CAPTAIN 100 PROOF

$6.00+

Don Q Rum

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Well Rum

$5.50+

1800 Coconut

$6.50+

1800 Silver

$6.50+

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50+

Casamigos Silver

$9.50+

El Jimador

$7.00+

Espolon Anejo

$12.00+

Espolon Reposado

$10.50+

Espolón Blanco

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00+

Montezuma Silver (well)

$5.50+

Patron Anejo

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00+

Buckeye

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Grey Goose La Poire

$7.00+

HighBank Vodka

$7.00+

Ketel 1

$7.00+

Ketel 1 Peach & Orange Blossom

$6.50+

Pineapple Vodka

$5.50+

Three Olives Berry

$5.00+

Three Olives Blueberry

$5.00+

Three Olives Cherry

$5.00+

Three Olives Citrus

$5.00+

Three Olives Grape

$5.00+

Three Olives Mango

$5.00+

Three Olives Pineapple

$5.00+

Three Olives Pomegranate

$5.00+

Three Olives Raspberry

$5.00+

Three Olives Vanilla

$5.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Barton Well Vodka

$5.50+

Ammaretto

$4.00

Blue Curaçao

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Chambord

$4.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Limoncello

$4.00

Liquor 43

$5.00

Melon Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumplemitz

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00+

Johnnie Walker Gold

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00+

Macallan 12

$8.00+

Inside Domestic Beer

Bud Light Bucket (5)

$17.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Bucket (5)

$17.50

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bucket (5)

$17.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Miller Light Bucket (5)

$15.00

Miller Light Bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bucket (5)

$17.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Busch Light Bucket (5)

$17.50

Busch Light Bottle

$3.50

Yuengling Traditional Lager Bottle

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Inside Cans

Brew Dog NA Elvis AF

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

GOSSLINGS GINGER BEER

$3.00

Highnoon

$5.00

Rhinegeist Can

$3.50

Rhinegeist Snug

$1.50

Rhinegeist Tea

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea & Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw

$5.00

Inside Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

MERLOT

$6.00

MOSCATO

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

SAUVINGNON BLANC

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Inside Shots

Ammaretto

$5.00

Applesauce Shot

$5.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Berry Bomb

$6.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$6.00

Blowjob Shot

$5.00

Blue Gatorade

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fun Dip

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb