The Gramercy

APPETIZERS

Oysters

$5.00

Assorted oysters, East or West Served with cracked black pepper mignonette, cocktail sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp, cocktail sauce, creamy horseradish

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro

Jumbo Crab Cake

Jumbo Crab Cake

$28.00

Rhode Island Calamari

$24.00

Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$26.00

Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli

Giant NY Style Meatball

Giant NY Style Meatball

$28.00

Pomodoro, ricotta, grilled ciabatta, parsley

Truffled Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Truffle pearls, crispy potato

Bar Sliders 3PC

$16.00

Seafood Platter Half Size

$95.00

Whole Seafood Platter

$185.00

SUSHI

"The Gram" Roll

"The Gram" Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Tuna, snow crab, masago, scallions, topped with hamachi,salmon, avocado, jalapeño sauce

Truffle Salmon Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Avocado, scallion

Salmon Crispy Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon, creamy togarashi

Tuna Crispy Rice

$20.00Out of stock

Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion

Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

$3.00

Eel Sauce

$3.00

Ponzu

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura

$19.00Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Nigiri Hamachi

$8.00Out of stock

Nigiri Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Nigiri Salmon Truffle

$60.00Out of stock

Nigiri Tuna

$8.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

SOUP

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

SALADS

"Gramercy" Salad

$18.00

Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette

Burrata

$24.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique

Caesar Salad

$19.00

Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing

ENTRÉES

Spaghetti Chitarra

Spaghetti Chitarra

$42.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$35.00

Foraged mushrooms, shallots, pancetta, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan

"The Gram" Wagyu Burger

$29.00

Caramelized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun Choice of: Gruyere or Blue Cheese

"The Gram" Possible Burger

$26.00

‘Impossible Burger,’ lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar, brioche bun

Roasted Organic Chicken

Roasted Organic Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$36.00

Asparagus, lemon beurre blanc

Branzino

$44.00

STEAKS

40oz. Tomahawk

$145.00

Rosemary and parmesan marble potatoes, confit elephant garlic, au poivre, bearnaise

32oz. Porterhouse

32oz. Porterhouse

$139.00

Steak Frites

$56.00

14oz N.Y. striploin, au poivre sauce, pickled onion, crispy fries

8oz. Filet

$58.00

Center cut tenderloin, béarnaise sauce

Lamb Chops

$58.00Out of stock

SIDES

Ciabatta Bread

$3.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts

Crispy Fries

$9.00

Seasoned to perfection

Loaded Baked Potato

$16.00

Nueske’s bacon, cheddar, butter, crème frâiche, scallion

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs

Mashed Potato

$12.00

Yukon gold potatoes

Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Avocado Side

$6.00

DESSERTS

Banana Split

$35.00

Chocolate Torte

$18.00

Creme Brulee

$16.00

Cake Fee

$5.00

Birthday Icecream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Buttered Pasta

$12.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Sliders

$12.00

PROMOTERS

PROMO CHARGE

$45.00
Meatball Promoter

Meatball Promoter

Out of stock

Pomodoro, ricotta, grilled ciabatta, parsley

Calamari Promoter

Out of stock

Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli

Beef Carpaccio Promoter

Out of stock

Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli

Sushi Platter Promoter

Out of stock

TIER 1

TIER 1 CHARGE

$95.00

Caesar Salad E

Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing

Burrata E

Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique

"Gramercy" Salad E

Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette

Truffled Deviled Eggs E

Truffle pearls, crispy potato

Salmon Crispy Rice E

Salmon, creamy togarashi

Rhode Island Calamari E

Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli

Beef Carpaccio E

Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli

Tuna Tartare E

Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro

Salmon Crispy Rice E

Double Cut Pork Chop E

Roasted tomato vinaigrette

Wagyu Bolognese E

Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley

Roasted Organic Chicken E

Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus

Mushroom Risotto E

Faroe Island Salmon E

Gram Burger E

Mashed Potato E

Yukon gold potatoes

Grilled Vegetables E

Seasonal vegetables, balsamic, basil

Crispy Brussel Sprouts E

Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts

Mac & Cheese E

Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs

Chocolate Torte E

Creme Brulee E

TIER 2

TIER 2 CHARGE

$120.00

"Gramercy" Salad E

Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette

Burrata E

Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique

Caesar Salad E

Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing

Truffled Deviled Eggs E

Truffle pearls, crispy potato

Salmon Crispy Rice E

Rhode Island Calamari E

Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli

Beef Carpaccio E

Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli

Tuna Tartare E

Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro

Tuna Crispy Rice E

Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion

Croquettes E

Herbs vinaigrette, black garlic, watercress

Wagyu Bolognese E

Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley

Double Cut Pork Chop E

Roasted tomato vinaigrette

Roasted Organic Chicken E

Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus

8oz. Filet Mignon E

Center cut tenderloin, béarnaise sauce

Mushroom Risotto E

Foraged mushrooms, shallots, pancetta, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan

New York Strip E

14oz N.Y. striploin, au poivre sauce, pickled onion, crispy fries

Faroe Island Salmon E

Mashed Potato E

Yukon gold potatoes

Grilled Vegetables E

Seasonal vegetables, balsamic, basil

Crispy Brussel Sprouts E

Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts

Mac & Cheese E

Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs

Chocolate Torte E

Creme Brulee E

Banana Split E

BRUNCH

BRUNCH EVENT CHARGE

$85.00

Brunch Deviled Eggs

Croquettes

Herbs vinaigrette, black garlic, watercress

Caesar Salad / Event

Parfait / Event

Avocado Toast E

Egg whites, pickled onions, water cress, ciabatta

Salmon Benedict E

Poached farm fresh egg, avocado, spinach, Portuguese muffin, hollandaise

Deluxe Burger E

Farm fresh egg, Nueske’s bacon, caramalized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun *Fries or house salad Choice of: gruyere or Maytag blue cheese

Classic Benedict E

Chicken - N - Waffles E

Buttermilk Pancakes E

Croque Madame E

Pork Sausage E

Chicken Sausage E

Breakfast Potatoes E

Nueske's Bacon E

Brunch Creme Brulee

Brownie

PASSED BITES

Steak Tartare PB Event

$9.00

Tuna Tartare PB Event

$9.00

Mini Meatballs PB Event

$9.00

Mini Grilled Cheese PB Event

$9.00

Filet Skewers PB Event

$9.00

Deviled Eggs PB Event

$9.00

Sliders PB Even

$9.00

Room Fee

$500.00

PLATINUM PACKAGE

PLATINUM PACKAGE FEE

$65.00

Coppola Claret GLS / Event

Isole E Olena Chianti GLS / Event

Terrazas Malbec GLS / Event

Graffigna Pinot Grigio GLS / Event

Rodney Strong Sauv Blanc GLS / Event

Rose Wine GLS / Event

Red Bull / Event

Bourbon Bulleit / Event

Gin Bombay Sapphire / Event

Gin Hendrcks / Event

Rum Bacardi 8 / Event

Rum Zacapa 23 / Event

Tequila Don Julio Repo / Event

Tequila Don Julio Silver / Event

Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event

Vodka Grey Goose / Event

Vodka Stoli Elite / Event

Vodka Tito's / Event

Whisky Macallan 12 / Event

Whisky Glenlivet 12 / Event

Beer Amstel Light / Event

Beer Corona / Event

Beer Heineken / Event

Beer La Rubia / Event

Beer New Belgium / Event

Beer Stella Artois / Event

Champagne GLS / Event

Red Wine GLS / Event

White Wine GLS / Event

GOLD PACKAGE

GOLD PACKAGE FEE

$90.00

Red Wine / Event

White Wine / Event

Rose Wine / Event

Vodka Belvedere / Event

Vodka Tito's / Event

Gin Bombay Sapphire / Event

Rum Bacardi 8 / Event

Rum Zacapa / Event

Tequila DonJulio Blanco / Event

Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event

Whisky Black Label / Event

Whisky Glenlivet 12 / Event

Beer Amstel light / Event

Beer Heineken / Event

Beer New Belgium / Event

SILVER PACKAGE

SILVER PACKAGE FEE

$64.00

Red Wine / Event

White Wine / Event

Rose Wine / Event

Sparkling Wine / Event

Vodka Green Mark / Event

Rum Bacardi Superior / Event

Gin Bombay Original / Event

Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event

Whisky Black Label / Event

Beer Amstel Light / Event

Beer Corona / Event

Beer Heineken / Event

Beer New Belgium / Event

BRONZE PACKAGE

BRONZE PACKAGE FEE

$28.00

Red Wine / Event

White Wine / Event

Sparkling Wine / Event

Beer Amstel Light / Event

Beer Heineken / Event

beer New Belgium / Event

DEPOSIT

Gramercy Bear

$500.00

APPETIZERS 3PD

Tuna Tartare*

Tuna Tartare*

$28.00

Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro

Jumbo Crab Cake*

Jumbo Crab Cake*

$30.00

Lump blue crab, Roasted Red Pepper Puree

Giant NY Style Meatball*

Giant NY Style Meatball*

$28.00

Pomodoro, ricotta, grilled ciabatta, parsley

Truffled Deviled Eggs*

$20.00

Truffle pearls, crispy potato

Lobster Bisque*

$20.00

SUSHI 3PD

Truffle Salmon Roll*

$26.00Out of stock

Avocado, Ponzu, Wasabi Sprouts

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$26.00Out of stock

Avocado, scallion

"The Gram" Roll*

"The Gram" Roll*

$26.00Out of stock

Tuna, snow crab, masago, scallions, topped with hamachi,salmon, avocado, jalapeño sauce

Tuna Crispy Rice*

$22.00Out of stock

Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion

Salmon Crispy Rice*

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon, creamy togarashi

SALADS 3PD

"Gramercy" Salad*

"Gramercy" Salad*

$20.00

Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette

Burrata*

Burrata*

$26.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$21.00

Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing

ENTRÉES 3PD

"The Gram" Possible Burger*

$29.00

‘Impossible Burger,’ lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar, brioche bun

"The Gram" Wagyu Burger*

$32.00

Caramelized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun Choice of: Gruyere or Blue Cheese

Bell & Evans Roasted Chicken*

Bell & Evans Roasted Chicken*

$38.00Out of stock

Wild rice, charred leeks, black garlic romesco

Faroe Island Salmon*

Faroe Island Salmon*

$39.00

Asparagus, lemon beurre blanc

Foraged Mushroom Risotto*

Foraged Mushroom Risotto*

$38.00

Selection of mushrooms, truffle butter, ricotta salata

Home-Made Spaghetti alla Chitarra*

Home-Made Spaghetti alla Chitarra*

$45.00

Maine lobster, seared scallops, lemon conserva, chervil

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley

STEAKS 3PD

40oz. Tomahawk*

$145.00

Rosemary and parmesan marble potatoes, confit elephant garlic, au poivre, bearnaise

8oz. Filet Mignon*

8oz. Filet Mignon*

$58.00

Center cut tenderloin, seasonal vegetables, béarnaise sauce

Steak Frites*

$56.00

14oz N.Y. striploin, au poivre sauce, pickled onion, crispy fries

32oz. Porterhouse*

32oz. Porterhouse*

$139.00

SIDES 3PD

Crispy Fries*

$11.00

Seasoned to perfection

Crispy Brussel Sprouts*

$14.00

Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts

Loaded Baked Potato*

$18.00

Nueske’s bacon, cheddar, butter, crème frâiche, scallion

Mashed Potato*

$14.00

Yukon gold potatoes

Mac & Cheese*

$14.00

Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs

Ciabatta Bread*

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast*

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
