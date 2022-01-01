The Gramercy
No reviews yet
65 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Oysters
Assorted oysters, East or West Served with cracked black pepper mignonette, cocktail sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp, cocktail sauce, creamy horseradish
Tuna Tartare
Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro
Jumbo Crab Cake
Rhode Island Calamari
Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli
Beef Carpaccio
Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli
Giant NY Style Meatball
Pomodoro, ricotta, grilled ciabatta, parsley
Truffled Deviled Eggs
Truffle pearls, crispy potato
Bar Sliders 3PC
Seafood Platter Half Size
Whole Seafood Platter
SUSHI
"The Gram" Roll
Tuna, snow crab, masago, scallions, topped with hamachi,salmon, avocado, jalapeño sauce
Truffle Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Avocado, scallion
Salmon Crispy Rice
Salmon, creamy togarashi
Tuna Crispy Rice
Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion
Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce
Eel Sauce
Ponzu
Spicy Mayo
Shrimp Tempura
Veggie Roll
Nigiri Hamachi
Nigiri Salmon
Nigiri Salmon Truffle
Nigiri Tuna
Hamachi Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
SALADS
ENTRÉES
Spaghetti Chitarra
Pappardelle Bolognese
Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley
Mushroom Risotto
Foraged mushrooms, shallots, pancetta, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan
"The Gram" Wagyu Burger
Caramelized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun Choice of: Gruyere or Blue Cheese
"The Gram" Possible Burger
‘Impossible Burger,’ lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar, brioche bun
Roasted Organic Chicken
Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus
Faroe Island Salmon
Asparagus, lemon beurre blanc
Branzino
STEAKS
SIDES
Ciabatta Bread
Asparagus
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts
Crispy Fries
Seasoned to perfection
Loaded Baked Potato
Nueske’s bacon, cheddar, butter, crème frâiche, scallion
Mac & Cheese
Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs
Mashed Potato
Yukon gold potatoes
Seasonal Vegetables
Grilled Chicken Breast
Avocado Side
DESSERTS
KIDS
PROMOTERS
TIER 1
TIER 1 CHARGE
Caesar Salad E
Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing
Burrata E
Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique
"Gramercy" Salad E
Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette
Truffled Deviled Eggs E
Truffle pearls, crispy potato
Salmon Crispy Rice E
Salmon, creamy togarashi
Rhode Island Calamari E
Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli
Beef Carpaccio E
Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli
Tuna Tartare E
Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro
Salmon Crispy Rice E
Double Cut Pork Chop E
Roasted tomato vinaigrette
Wagyu Bolognese E
Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley
Roasted Organic Chicken E
Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus
Mushroom Risotto E
Faroe Island Salmon E
Gram Burger E
Mashed Potato E
Yukon gold potatoes
Grilled Vegetables E
Seasonal vegetables, balsamic, basil
Crispy Brussel Sprouts E
Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts
Mac & Cheese E
Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs
Chocolate Torte E
Creme Brulee E
TIER 2
TIER 2 CHARGE
"Gramercy" Salad E
Garden greens, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes,basil, red wine vinaigrette
Burrata E
Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Balsamic Gastrique
Caesar Salad E
Romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, house caesar dressing
Truffled Deviled Eggs E
Truffle pearls, crispy potato
Salmon Crispy Rice E
Rhode Island Calamari E
Cherry peppers, lemon, roasted garlic aioli
Beef Carpaccio E
Watercress, Crispy Potatoes, Black Garlic, Truffle Aioli
Tuna Tartare E
Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro
Tuna Crispy Rice E
Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion
Croquettes E
Herbs vinaigrette, black garlic, watercress
Wagyu Bolognese E
Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley
Double Cut Pork Chop E
Roasted tomato vinaigrette
Roasted Organic Chicken E
Baby gem potatoes, natural chicken jus
8oz. Filet Mignon E
Center cut tenderloin, béarnaise sauce
Mushroom Risotto E
Foraged mushrooms, shallots, pancetta, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan
New York Strip E
14oz N.Y. striploin, au poivre sauce, pickled onion, crispy fries
Faroe Island Salmon E
Mashed Potato E
Yukon gold potatoes
Grilled Vegetables E
Seasonal vegetables, balsamic, basil
Crispy Brussel Sprouts E
Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts
Mac & Cheese E
Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs
Chocolate Torte E
Creme Brulee E
Banana Split E
BRUNCH
BRUNCH EVENT CHARGE
Brunch Deviled Eggs
Croquettes
Herbs vinaigrette, black garlic, watercress
Caesar Salad / Event
Parfait / Event
Avocado Toast E
Egg whites, pickled onions, water cress, ciabatta
Salmon Benedict E
Poached farm fresh egg, avocado, spinach, Portuguese muffin, hollandaise
Deluxe Burger E
Farm fresh egg, Nueske’s bacon, caramalized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun *Fries or house salad Choice of: gruyere or Maytag blue cheese
Classic Benedict E
Chicken - N - Waffles E
Buttermilk Pancakes E
Croque Madame E
Pork Sausage E
Chicken Sausage E
Breakfast Potatoes E
Nueske's Bacon E
Brunch Creme Brulee
Brownie
PASSED BITES
PLATINUM PACKAGE
PLATINUM PACKAGE FEE
Coppola Claret GLS / Event
Isole E Olena Chianti GLS / Event
Terrazas Malbec GLS / Event
Graffigna Pinot Grigio GLS / Event
Rodney Strong Sauv Blanc GLS / Event
Rose Wine GLS / Event
Red Bull / Event
Bourbon Bulleit / Event
Gin Bombay Sapphire / Event
Gin Hendrcks / Event
Rum Bacardi 8 / Event
Rum Zacapa 23 / Event
Tequila Don Julio Repo / Event
Tequila Don Julio Silver / Event
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event
Vodka Grey Goose / Event
Vodka Stoli Elite / Event
Vodka Tito's / Event
Whisky Macallan 12 / Event
Whisky Glenlivet 12 / Event
Beer Amstel Light / Event
Beer Corona / Event
Beer Heineken / Event
Beer La Rubia / Event
Beer New Belgium / Event
Beer Stella Artois / Event
Champagne GLS / Event
Red Wine GLS / Event
White Wine GLS / Event
GOLD PACKAGE
GOLD PACKAGE FEE
Red Wine / Event
White Wine / Event
Rose Wine / Event
Vodka Belvedere / Event
Vodka Tito's / Event
Gin Bombay Sapphire / Event
Rum Bacardi 8 / Event
Rum Zacapa / Event
Tequila DonJulio Blanco / Event
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event
Whisky Black Label / Event
Whisky Glenlivet 12 / Event
Beer Amstel light / Event
Beer Heineken / Event
Beer New Belgium / Event
SILVER PACKAGE
SILVER PACKAGE FEE
Red Wine / Event
White Wine / Event
Rose Wine / Event
Sparkling Wine / Event
Vodka Green Mark / Event
Rum Bacardi Superior / Event
Gin Bombay Original / Event
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante / Event
Whisky Black Label / Event
Beer Amstel Light / Event
Beer Corona / Event
Beer Heineken / Event
Beer New Belgium / Event
BRONZE PACKAGE
DEPOSIT
APPETIZERS 3PD
Tuna Tartare*
Avocado, crispy shallots, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, sweet soy, cilantro
Jumbo Crab Cake*
Lump blue crab, Roasted Red Pepper Puree
Giant NY Style Meatball*
Pomodoro, ricotta, grilled ciabatta, parsley
Truffled Deviled Eggs*
Truffle pearls, crispy potato
Lobster Bisque*
SUSHI 3PD
Truffle Salmon Roll*
Avocado, Ponzu, Wasabi Sprouts
Spicy Tuna Roll*
Avocado, scallion
"The Gram" Roll*
Tuna, snow crab, masago, scallions, topped with hamachi,salmon, avocado, jalapeño sauce
Tuna Crispy Rice*
Tuna, red chili, garlic and scallion
Salmon Crispy Rice*
Salmon, creamy togarashi
SALADS 3PD
ENTRÉES 3PD
"The Gram" Possible Burger*
‘Impossible Burger,’ lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar, brioche bun
"The Gram" Wagyu Burger*
Caramelized onions, lettuce, mustard aioli, brioche bun Choice of: Gruyere or Blue Cheese
Bell & Evans Roasted Chicken*
Wild rice, charred leeks, black garlic romesco
Faroe Island Salmon*
Asparagus, lemon beurre blanc
Foraged Mushroom Risotto*
Selection of mushrooms, truffle butter, ricotta salata
Home-Made Spaghetti alla Chitarra*
Maine lobster, seared scallops, lemon conserva, chervil
Pappardelle Bolognese
Tagliatelle pasta, ricotta cheese, parsley
STEAKS 3PD
SIDES 3PD
Crispy Fries*
Seasoned to perfection
Crispy Brussel Sprouts*
Balsamic glaze, toasted macadamia nuts
Loaded Baked Potato*
Nueske’s bacon, cheddar, butter, crème frâiche, scallion
Mashed Potato*
Yukon gold potatoes
Mac & Cheese*
Sauce Mornay, fontina and gruyere, garlic bread crumbs
Ciabatta Bread*
Grilled Chicken Breast*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134