The Granary

1500 Poly Drive

Billings, MT 59102

Order Again

Signature Cocktails

Granary Manhattan

$14.00

Herdbull Old Fashioned

$9.00

Larson Gin Martini

$14.00

Plymouth Gin, Dry Vermouth, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives, Side Of Olive Juice. Served In A Glass To-Go Jar, Take Home, Shake And Pour.

Larson Vodka Martini

$14.00

360 Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives, Side Of Olive Juice. Served In A Glass To-Go Jar, Take Home, Shake And Pour

Cucumber Mojito

$11.00

Big Sky Bramble

$15.00

Paloma

$10.00

Peach Tea

$9.00

Pama Pear

$12.00

Gleason

$10.00

Strawberry Mule

$12.00

Lemon Meringue

$10.00

Rotator Cocktail

$12.00

Wine

Brut, Veuve Cliquot, Champagne, FR Bottle

$128.00

Cristal, Louis Roederer, Champagne, FR 2008

$346.00

Brut,Estate Louie Roederer

$89.00

Krug Brut Grand Cuvee

$389.00

Carte Blanche Charles Elner

$75.00

Brut Bollinger, La Grande Annee

$399.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Reserve

$72.00

Pere Mata, Cupada

$36.00

PR, La Marca Rose Prosecco

$75.00

Cuvee, Sokol Blosser Bluebird Bottle

$45.00

Mionetto, Prosecco

$40.00

Charles De Fere

$33.00

BR, Louis Bouillot Bottle

$48.00

Chab, Albert Bichot, Chablis, FR 21

$53.00

CB, Wolf And Woman

$51.00

CB, Bosberaad

$45.00

Chard, Head High Sonoma

$33.00

Chard, Goodfellows Willamette

$36.00

Chard, Cakebread, Napa

$89.00

Chard, Hartford Court, Russian River

$49.00

Chard, Morgan

$52.00

Chard, Frog's Leap

$69.00

Gam, Suzor

$42.00

PB, Villa Wolf

$39.00

PG, Lange

$49.00

PG, Sokol Blosser, Willamette Valley, OR

$45.00

PG, OPP, Willamette

$43.00

Ries, 9 Hats Bottle BTL

$27.00

Reis, Schloss Johannisberg

$67.00

Rose, Di Casanova

$48.00

SB, Orin Swift Locations

$48.00

Viognier, Gramercy Cellars

$49.00

Vouvray, Le Haute-Lieu

$99.00

Wh Blend, Lip Stinger

$90.00

Wh Blend, Soave

$61.00

BB, L'Ecole Luminesce BTL

$42.00

Chard, Columbia, Columbia Valley

$25.00

Chard, Davis Bynum, Russian River Valley

$43.00

Chard, Ferrari Carano, Sonoma

$52.00

Chard, Francis Coppola, Monterey

$34.00

Chard, Kenwood, Sonoma

$16.00

Chard, Mer Soleil, Santa Lucia

$64.00

Chard, Simi, Sonoma

$34.00

Chard, Zaca, Sarna Ynez

$45.00

Gew, Lucien Albrecht

$45.00

Mosc, Lost Angel, CA

$20.00

Mosc, Sourgal

$27.00

PG, Campanile, Italy

$19.00

PG, Infine

$54.00

PG, Terra D'oro, Clarksburg

$33.00

PG, Yamhill Valley

$40.00

Rose, Figuiere Mediterranee BTL

$33.00

SB, Cakebread, Napa

$73.00

SB, Groth, Napa

$48.00

SB, Kim Crawford

$35.00

SB, Shooting Star, Lake County

$31.00

SB, Starmont

$40.00

WB, Ménage á Trois, CA

$23.00

WB, Toxin Etaxinz Blanco BTL

$39.00

WB, Whistling Ridge BTL

$41.00

SB, Two Mountain Btl

$40.00

CF Vinga Del Lauro

$45.00

CF Marc Bredif

$53.00

CS, The Critic BTL

$39.00

CS, Caymus, Napa, CA

$162.00

CS, Crossbarn

$118.00

CS, Earthquake, Lodi, CA

$55.00

CS, Cakebread Cellars, 18

$175.00

CS, Daou

$53.00

CS, Silver Oak/Alexander

$133.00

CS, Far Niente

$268.00

CS, Joseph Phelps

$139.00

CS, Shafer Hillside Select

$343.00

CS, Paul Hobbs, Stagecoach Vineyard

$222.00

CS, Chateau Montelena 19

$126.00

CS, Schrader To Kalon

$788.00

CS, Chappellet

$598.00

CS, Leonetti Cellars

$309.00

CS, Louis Martini, Napa, 17

$53.00

CS Chateau Montelana Estate 2004

$303.00

CS, Revana Terroir Series 14

$169.00

CS Axios ,Napa

$282.00

CS Hietz Cellar, Trailside Select

$168.00

Chianti, Stella

$21.00

Chianti, Rocca delle Macie

$57.00

Malb, Aruma, Mendoza, AR 21

$38.00

Malb, Tapiz, Alta Collection

$41.00

Malb Crocus 18

$48.00

Malb, Corazon del Sol, Mendoza, Argentina

$56.00

Merl, Goose Ridge G3 BTL

$27.00

Merl, Pedestal

$99.00

Merl, L'Ecole, Walla Walla

$60.00

Merl, Walla Walla Vintners 16

$57.00

Merl Lewis Cellars

$41.00

Barb, Gaja, Italy, 17

$307.00

Nebb, Monte Aribaldo 19

$62.00

PN, Yamhill Estate BTL

$42.00

Gam/PN, Suzor, Infinite Emotions BTL

$42.00

PN, Anthill Farms 20

$89.00

PN, Bergstrom, Chehalem Mnt

$148.00

PN Les Hexagonales

$56.00

PN Drew 19

$93.00

PN, Auntsfield, New Zealand

$60.00

PN, Alexana, Willamette

$100.00

PN, Steele, Carneros

$23.00

PN Sandhi 19

$82.00

Merit, Quintessa

$290.00

16 Merit Dominus

$428.00

15 Merit Dominus

$428.00

19 Merit Dominus

$428.00

10 Merit Colgin Est.

$567.00

Merit, El Nido

$189.00

Merit Altocedro

$40.00

Merit, Papillon, Napa Valley, 19

$136.00

Mert Opus One15

$386.00

18 Mert Opus One

$392.00

Planeta, Cerasuolo

$48.00

Brancaia Trey, Tuscana '18

$45.00

Merit, Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa, CA 18

$338.00

Syrah Merry Cellars

$91.00

Temp, Alto Cedro

$49.00

Temp Finca Montessa

$454.00

Temp, Muga El Anden BTL

$42.00

Chianti, DaVinci

$2,500.00

CS, Buccella

$41.00

CS, Georges De Latour, Napa

$214.00

CS, Jordan, Alexander Valley

$117.00

CS, L'Ecole, Columbia Valley

$61.00

CS, Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron

$215.00

CS, Opus One, Napa

$371.00

CS, Schrader

$36.00

CS, Stags Leap Artemis, Napa

$135.00

CS, The Prisoner

$120.00

CS, Treana

$85.00

CS, Zolo, Argentina

$41.00

Frank Family, CB, 18

$85.00

Merit, Justin Isosceles

$130.00

Merit, L'Ecole, Apogee, Pepper Bridge, Walla Walla

$70.00

Merit, Marietta

$54.00

Merit, Puech-Haut Prestige

$50.00

Merit, Rodney Strong, Symmetry, Alexander Valley

$116.00

Merl, Bogle, CA

$21.00

Merl, Franciscan Estate, Napa

$47.00

Merl, Leonetti Cellars, Walla Walla

$157.00

Merl, Pepper Bridge, Walla Walla

$102.00

Merl, Steele, Lake County

$33.00

Merl, Sterling, Napa

$48.00

Merl, Wild Horse

$36.00

PN, Bindi, Block 5

$138.00

PN, David Bynum, Russian River Valley

$55.00

PN, Meiomi

$65.00

RB, Cycle Buff

$34.00

RB, Tapiz Estate Blend

$67.00

Syr, Verve, Sonoma

$91.00

Zin, 7 Deadly Zins

$34.00

Gaja

$500.00

Merl, Duckhorn 3 Palms

$160.00

Merit, Tapestry, Napa

$116.00

Merit, Opus One, Napa Magnum, CA 13

$860.00

Merit, Papillon, Napa Magnum, CA 17

$242.00

Bord, Deyrem Valenti Margaux Magnum, Bordeaux, FR

$144.00

CS, Doubleback, Walla Walla Magnum, WA 15

$302.00

CS, Caymus, Napa Magnum, CA 15

$198.00

CS, Caymus, Napa Magnum, CA 17

$257.00

CS, Caymus, Napa, CA 17 - Double Mag

$380.00

PN, Sea Smoke Southing Magnum

$250.00

CS, Crossbarn, Napa Magnum, CA

$150.00

CS, Mercury Head Magnum, Napa, CA

$325.00

CS, Caymus 1 Liter Btl

$200.00

CS, Silver Oak, 2004

$220.00

Quintessa Mag

$600.00

Small Plates/Shareables

Aguachile

$17.00

Olives & Almonds

$10.00

Empanada

$13.00

Meatball Flatbread

$15.00

Seafood Flatbread

$17.00

Burrata Caprese Flatbread

$13.00

Mussels

$17.00

Full Charcuterie

$30.00

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$17.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Feta Dip & Naan Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

App Special

$20.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Caprese

$10.00

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

Louie

$18.00

Gazpacho

$8.00

Ribolita Soup

$9.00

Granary Salad

$16.00

Seafood Chowder Cup

$12.00

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$17.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Spiny Lobster & Salad Special (Salad Course)

Out of stock

Handhelds

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Oyster Roll

$20.00

Crab Roll

$29.00

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Fish Roll

$16.00

Sliders

$16.00

Granary Sub

$16.00

Entrées

Granary Pasta

$28.00

Gnocchi

$34.00

Cioppino

$32.00

Steak Souvlaki

$25.00

Pork Souvlaki

$18.00Out of stock

Paella

Out of stock

Fillet

$55.00

Harissa Chicken

$28.00

Lamb Shank

$32.00Out of stock

Arrabbiata & Meatballs

$25.00

Red Snapper

$35.00

10 oz. Surf & Turf Special

$82.00Out of stock

Spiny Lobster & Salad Special (Salad Course)

Out of stock

Spiny Lobster & Salad Special (Entree Course)

$160.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese Fillet Special

$100.00

Sides/Add-Ons

Risotto

$14.00

Zucchini Au Gratin

$8.00Out of stock

Potato Pave

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrots

$11.00

Fermented Green Beans

$9.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$9.00

Dolma Side (6)

$11.00

Chef's Vegetable

$10.00

Papas Fritas Small

$5.00

Papas Fritas Large

$8.00

Bread Bowl

$5.00

Tuna Pizza

$8.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tuna Steak (4OZ)

$9.00

Naan

$3.00

Naan Chips

$4.00

Wonton Crisp (3)

$3.00

Pistachio Pesto

$2.00

Tartar

$1.00

Smoked Marinara

$2.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Arrabbiata

$2.00

Single Empanada

$4.00

Sour Cream

Ranch

Louie Dressing

$2.00

Mussel Bread

$4.00

Single Slider

$8.00

Garlic Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Melted Butter

$1.00

Live Tank

Geoduck

$110.00

Dungeness Crab

$125.00

Lobster (1 LB)

$70.00Out of stock

Lobster (1.5 LB)

$90.00

Lobster (3 LB)

$180.00Out of stock

Lobster (1 LB Cull)

$55.00Out of stock

Live Spot Prawn

$16.00Out of stock

Norwegian King Crab/lb

$160.00

Spiny Lobster

$154.00

Catch Of The Day

Branzino

$60.00Out of stock

Salmon by the OZ

$8.50Out of stock

Ahi by the OZ

$8.50Out of stock

Prawn Scampi

$40.00Out of stock

Diver Scallop Salad

$60.00Out of stock

Halibut Cheeks

$60.00Out of stock

Baked Mackrel

$60.00Out of stock

Salmon With Sucatash

$40.00Out of stock

Dungeoness Crab Alfredo

$60.00Out of stock

Norwegian King Crab Oz

$11.80Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish Siciliani

$40.00Out of stock

Sorano Wrap Monk Fish

$41.00Out of stock

Black Cod

$40.00Out of stock

John Dory

$40.00Out of stock

Alaskian Halibut

$40.00Out of stock

Icelandic COD & Chips

$40.00

7 Scallop Salad

$40.00Out of stock

Scallop Surf & Turf

$90.00Out of stock

Spiny Lobster

$100.00

Barramundi

$40.00Out of stock

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Burger & Fries

$10.00

Fish Taco

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Noodles & White Sauce

$12.00

Desserts

Baklava

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$15.00

Panna Cotta

$15.00

Butternut Squash Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Chefs Dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1500 Poly Drive, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

