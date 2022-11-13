Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Grand Astoria

1,315 Reviews

$$

37-01 30th Ave

Astoria, NY 11103

Order Again

Brunch Food

Greek Lox Pita

$22.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$32.00

Vegetable Omelet

$16.00

Three Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Mediterranean Scramble

$16.00

Grand Classic Benedict

$18.00

Halloumi & Tomato Benedict

$20.00

Canadian Bacon Benedict

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$26.00

Breakfast Burger

$20.00

The Grand B.E.C.

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Berrilicious Waffles

$16.00

Nutella Pancakes

$15.00

Pancake Banana Foster

$15.00

Short Stack

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Greek Sausage

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

One Egg

$3.00

Breakfast Pastries

Greek Cheese Pie

$7.00

Greek Spinach Pie

$6.00

Bougatsa

$7.00

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Mac & Cheese Balls

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Steak Quesadilla

$23.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

The Guac Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Village Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Halloumi Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grand Burger

$19.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$19.00

Salmon Wrap

$22.00

Entrees

Penne alla Vodka

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$27.00

Vodka Parm Chicken

$22.00

Salmon

$29.00

Stuffed Avocado w/ Chicken

$25.00

Stuffed Avocado w/ Shrimp

$25.00

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Fries

French Fries

$9.00

Greek Fries

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Sides

Side Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$9.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Lemon Potatoes

$9.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Seasonal Specials

Chicken Lemon Orzo Soup

$9.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Tartar

$18.00

Grandma's Meatballs

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Grand Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.00

Grand Chick A Boom

$21.00

Spicy Rigatoni

$20.00

Penne Mascarpone

$20.00

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Linguine Garlic Shrimp

$28.00

Linguine Fruit De Mare

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$24.00

Miso Cod

$32.00Out of stock

Cold Coffee To Go

Frappe Small To Go

$4.00

Frappe Large To Go

$5.00

Frappe Float Small To Go

$6.00

Frappe Float Large To Go

$7.00

Freddo Espresso To Go

$5.00

Freddo Cappuccino To Go

$5.00

Cold Brew Small To Go

$5.00

Cold Brew Large To Go

$6.00

Freddo Espresso Large To Go

$5.00

Freddo Cappuccino Large To Go

$6.00

Hot Teas To Go

Chai Small To Go

$2.00

Chai Large To Go

$3.25

English Breakfast Small To Go

$2.00

English Breakfast Large To Go

$3.25

Earl Grey Small To Go

$2.00

Earl Grey Large To Go

$3.25

Chamomile Small To Go

$2.00

Chamomile Large To Go

$3.25

Peppermint Small To Go

$2.00

Peppermint Large To Go

$3.25

Green Tea Small To Go

$2.00

Green Tea Large To Go

$3.25

Paris Tea Small To Go

$2.00

Paris Tea Large To Go

$3.25

Cinnamon Spice Small To Go

$2.00

Cinnamon Spice Large To Go

$3.25

Cold Teas & Lemonade To Go

Iced Tea Small To Go

$4.00

Iced Tea Large To Go

$5.00

Unsweet Iced Tea Small To Go

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea Large To Go

$5.00

Lemonade Small To Go

$3.00

Lemonade Large To Go

$4.00

Beverages & Pastries To Go

Strawberry Shortcake Shake To Go

$8.00

Oreo Shake To Go

$8.00

Blackout Shake To Go

$8.00

Vanilla Shake To Go

$8.00

Chocolate Shake To Go

$8.00

Strawberry Shake To Go

$5.00

Crepes

Nutella Lover

$11.00

The Goods

$15.00

Banana Nutella

$13.00

Strawberry Nutella

$13.00

Desserts

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$10.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Greek Yogurt & Fruit

$12.00

Berrilicious Waffles

$16.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Orange Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Baklava

$10.00

Specials

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 2017, The Grand has served coffee, desserts, food & craft cocktails that people love.! We believe in taking care of our employees, our guests, and our community.

Website

Location

37-01 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

Gallery
The Grand image
The Grand image

