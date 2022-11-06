A map showing the location of The Grand Feast 854 Amsterdam AveView gallery

The Grand Feast 854 Amsterdam Ave

review star

No reviews yet

854 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$14.00

smashed avocado, crackers, salsify crisps

Fried Calamari Basket

$16.00

with chipotle mayo, marinara sauce

Fried Crab Bites

$14.00

with rémoulade sauce, salad garnish

Burrata Salad

$13.00

roasted heirloom tomatoes, toasted baguette, pessto

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

baby potatoes, roasted carrots, romesco sauce

Market Salad

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, strawberries, candied pecans, dried cherries, citrus dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, butternut squash, sauteed spinach, red onions, avocado on top

Buffalo wings

$10.00

served with blue cheese

Sliders

$12.00

Mains

The Grand Burger

$22.00

Double beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and bang bang sauce

Creamy Risotto

$15.00

Served with mushroom,spinach and cherry tomato

Duck á l'Orange

$28.00

butternut squash puree, sautéed spinach

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Parsnip puree, broccoli rabe

House Baby Pork Ribs

$25.00

with hot and sweet glaze

Lamb Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, brie cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Seafood Paella

$45.00

scallops, shrimps, mussels

New York Steak

$32.00

served with peppercorn sauce and choice of fries or mash potato with spinach

Half Roasted Chicken

$17.00

Served with cilantro rice and broccoli rabe

Croque Monsieur

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, bang bang sauce served on a roll with french fries

Sides

Guacamole

$12.00

made to order with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro and lime

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sautèed Spinach

$12.00

with garlic, shallots, olive oil

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Charcuterie & Cheese

Charcuterie & Cheese

$28.00+

boards are served with gluten free crackers and french baguette

Desserts

Créme Brulèe

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Wines

Reds

$12.00+

Whites

$14.00+

Rose

$13.00+

Sangrias

$13.00+

Beers

Corona

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Water

Saratoga Water

$3.00+

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Burgers

The Grand Burger

$22.00

double beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and bang bang sauce

Classic Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese

Turkey Burger

$14.00

grilled apple, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion and barbeque sauce

Lamb Burger

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, brie cheese and tzatziki sauce

Veggie Burger

$13.00

avocado, roasted red peppers, lettuce and tomato

Salmon Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onions and remoulade sauce

Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

sundry tomato, creamy sauce, spinach

Fettuccini Pasta

$15.00

Tortellini Pasta

$13.00

bacon, tomato, sauce, mushroom

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.00

bacon, parmesan cheese, garlic, egg yolk

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

angel hair pasta, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi

$14.00

Italian sausage, spinach, cherry tomato and creamy sauce

Soups

Onion Soup

$10.00

gruyere cheese on top

Cioppino Soup

$16.00

seafood stew served with french toasted baguette

Soup of the Day

$10.00

ask your server

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Very Berry French Toast

$16.00

Western Omelette

$13.00

Vegetable Omelette

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Brunch Special

$10.00

Sides

Eggs

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Spagetti

$8.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

1 Complimentary Mimosa

1 Complimentary Bellini

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Unlimited Coffee

Wraps

California Turkey wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Romain lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, feta cheese

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$11.95

Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Bacon, egg and cheese

$6.95

Bacon, egg and cheese

Chicken club sandwich

$13.95

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.95

Served on French Toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and swiss cheese

Caprese Sandwich

$9.95

Lettuce and tomato

Prosciutto sandwich

$12.00

Arugula, tomato and brie cheese

LOX

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese and cappers

Omelettes

Bacon cheese omelette

$12.95

Bacon and cheddar cheese omelette served with homefries or side salad

Cheese omelette

$10.95

Served with homefries or salad

Western omelette

$12.95

Peppers, onions and ham

Veggie omelette

$13.95

Cherry tomatoes, asparagus and spinach served with side of homefries or spinach

Salads

Spinach salad

$12.00

Carrots, cherry tomatoes, fennel, red onions and cashews

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, butternut squash, sauteed spinach, red onions and avocado on top

Mains

Pancakes

$13.95

Served with bacon and fresh fruit

Very Berry French Toast

$13.95

Served with creamcheese and berry sauce

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

854 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Ellington
orange starNo Reviews
2745 Broadway New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Arco Cafe
orange star4.6 • 388
886 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext