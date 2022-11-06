The Grand Feast 854 Amsterdam Ave
854 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10025
Appetizers
Spicy Tuna Tartare
smashed avocado, crackers, salsify crisps
Fried Calamari Basket
with chipotle mayo, marinara sauce
Fried Crab Bites
with rémoulade sauce, salad garnish
Burrata Salad
roasted heirloom tomatoes, toasted baguette, pessto
Grilled Octopus
baby potatoes, roasted carrots, romesco sauce
Market Salad
cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, strawberries, candied pecans, dried cherries, citrus dressing
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan
Quinoa Salad
pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, butternut squash, sauteed spinach, red onions, avocado on top
Buffalo wings
served with blue cheese
Sliders
Mains
The Grand Burger
Double beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and bang bang sauce
Creamy Risotto
Served with mushroom,spinach and cherry tomato
Duck á l'Orange
butternut squash puree, sautéed spinach
Grilled Salmon
Parsnip puree, broccoli rabe
House Baby Pork Ribs
with hot and sweet glaze
Lamb Burger
Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, brie cheese, and tzatziki sauce
Seafood Paella
scallops, shrimps, mussels
New York Steak
served with peppercorn sauce and choice of fries or mash potato with spinach
Half Roasted Chicken
Served with cilantro rice and broccoli rabe
Croque Monsieur
Fried Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, bang bang sauce served on a roll with french fries
Sides
Burgers
The Grand Burger
double beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and bang bang sauce
Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese
Turkey Burger
grilled apple, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion and barbeque sauce
Lamb Burger
lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, brie cheese and tzatziki sauce
Veggie Burger
avocado, roasted red peppers, lettuce and tomato
Salmon Burger
lettuce, tomato, onions and remoulade sauce
Pastas
Cheese Ravioli
sundry tomato, creamy sauce, spinach
Fettuccini Pasta
Tortellini Pasta
bacon, tomato, sauce, mushroom
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti Carbonara
bacon, parmesan cheese, garlic, egg yolk
Chicken Parmesan
angel hair pasta, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi
Italian sausage, spinach, cherry tomato and creamy sauce
Avocado BLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Bacon, egg and cheese
Bacon, egg and cheese
Chicken club sandwich
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Served on French Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and swiss cheese
Caprese Sandwich
Lettuce and tomato
Prosciutto sandwich
Arugula, tomato and brie cheese
LOX
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese and cappers
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
854 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025
