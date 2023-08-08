- Home
139 McLeod Street
Big Timber, MT 59011
Dinner
Appetizers
Potato Skins
With cheese, bacon, green onion, and sour cream
Onion Ring Platter
Spicy Elk Sausage & Pretzel Bites
Made locally by pioneer with huckleberry honey mustard sauce
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
With maple bourbon sauce
Kasseri
Cheese flambe with lemon & ouzo
Heirloom Tomato Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic glaze
Soups + Salad
Burgers
Hamburger Deluxe
Bacon Bleu Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and bleu cheese
Rodeo Burger
Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
Montana Buffalo Burger
Montana raised buffalo 8 oz
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss, and caramelized mushrooms
Steak Sandwich
7 oz sirloin on a hoagie bun
Pasta
Entrées
16 Oz Ribeye
Certified Angus beef
8 Oz Beef Tenderloin
Certified Angus beef
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Homemade battered and served with French fries
Pan Seared Chicken Piccata
Lemon, butter, herbs, & capers
Grilled Pork Chop
Apple bacon glaze and your choice of side
Seared Duck Breast
Raspberry mint sauce served with rice and vegetable of the day
Rack of Lamb
Seafood
Sides
Dessert
Kids Dinner
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Kids 2 Chicken Tenders
Kids Alfredo
Kids Regular Sliders
2 Sliders with Fries
Kids Cheese Sliders
Two cheese sliders + fries
Kids Fries
Kids Dinner Salad
Kids Mashed Potato
Kids Baked Potato
Kids Root Beer Float
Kids Assorted Ice Cream Sundaes
Spirits
Cocktails
Cucumber Cooler
Drink Special
Grand Old Fashioned
Montana Fizz
Yellowstone Mule
Alabama Slammer
Alpine
Amaretto Sour
Caesar
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan Premium
Gimlet
Mimosa
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Huckleberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Mule
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Droptini
Long Island
Mai Thai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita Top Shelf
Martini-Gin
Martini-Vodka
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Perfect Manhattan
Pomtini
Rum Punch
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sex/Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Gin
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Ruby River
Wildrye Gin
Sloe Gin
Liquor/Cordial
Aperol
B&B
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Crème De Cocoa
Buttershots
Crème De Menthe
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Midori
Pimms
Sambuca
St Germain
Tia Maria
Amaretto
Tuaca
Dr. Butterscotch
Dr. Vanilla
Peppermint Schnapps
Blackberry Brandy
Brandy
Remy Martin XO
Remy Martin VSOP
Hennessy
Disaroono
Well Rum
Flor De Cana
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Rumchata
Mount Gay
Wild Rye (Spiced)
Scotch
Well Scotch
Cutty Sark
Aburleur
Balvenie
Balvenie Caribbean
Bowmore
Dalwhinnie
Dewars
Drambuie
Glenfiddich
Glenmorangie
Glenlivet
Highland Park
Johnnie Walker Red
Oban
Cragganmore
Macallan
Talisker
Bulleit
Knob Creek
Old Ezra
Woodford Reserve
Wildrye
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casamigos
Don Julio
Dulce Vida (Grapefruit)
Herradura
Hornitos
Jose Cuervo
Number Juan
Tequila Rose
Patron Silver
Vodka
Well Vodka
Titos
Belvedere
Chopin
Luksusowa
Stoli
Grey Goose
Lemon 360
Soli Vanilla
Ketel One
Titos Bottle
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Benchmark
Buffalo Trace
Bushmills
Canadian Mist
Chivas
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Early Times
Famous Grouse
Fireball
George Dickle
Irish Mist
J&B
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Stout
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Pendleton Rye
Red Breast
Screwball Peanut
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Sheep Dip
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey
Yukon Jack
Wild Rye Apple Pie
Joseph Magnus
Old Forester
R&R
Beer + Wine
Bottle Red
Castle Rock Cabernet Bottle
Felino Cabernet Bottle
Guenoc Merlot Bottle
Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir Bottle
La Linda Malbec Bottle
Amavi Cab Bottle
Cakebread Cab Bottle
Encosta Cab Bottle
Faust Cab Bottle
Paul Hobbs Cab Bottle
Robert Hall Cab Bottle
Sean Minor Cab Bottle
Shafer One Point Five Cab Bottle
Ferrari Carno Cab Bottle
Walla Walla Vintners Bottle
Elk Cove Pinot Noir Bottle
Heron Pinot Noir Bottle
The Hilt Pinot Noir Bottle
Domaine Serene Yamhill Bottle
Chateau Argadens Bordeaux Bottle
Chateau St. Jean Bottle
Opus 1 Bottle
Pepperbridge Trine Bottle
Quintessa Bottle
Hill Family Merlot Bottle
L'Ecole Merlot Bottle
Pride Merlot Bottle
Biale Black Chicken Zinfandel Bottle
Steele Zinfandel Bottle
Turley Zinfandel Bottle
Vursu Barolo Bottle
Pio Cesare Barolo Bottle
Bottle Rose + Sparkling
Bottle White
Sean Minor Chardonnay Bottle
Robert Hall Chardonnay Bottle
Folonari Moscato Bottle
Clic Pinot Grigio Bottle
Rick Shaw Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle
Cross Barn "Paul Hobbs" Bottle
Failla Chardonnay Bottle
Far Niente Chardonnay Bottle
Kistler Chardonnay Bottle
Lincourt Unoaked Bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle
Attitude Bottle
Kings Ridge Bottle
Livio Felluga Bottle
Bottles+Cans
Bud Light Bottle
Miller High Life Bottle
Pabst Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Moosedrool Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Ranchwater Bottle
Corona Bottle
Fat Tire Bottle
Coors Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Blue Moon Bottle
Molson Bottle
African Amber Bottle
Guinness Bottle
Labatts Bottle
Grapefruit Radler Bottle
Grapefruit Lemon Bottle
Twisted Tea Bottle
Busch Lite Can
Ranchhand
Budweiser
Miller Lite
Rainer
Althletic NA
O'dules
Draft Beer
Glass Red
Glass Rose + Sparkling
Glass White
NA Beverage
7 Up
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
San Pellegrino
Henry Root Beer
Henry Vanilla Cream
Soda
Tonic
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Clamato
Tomato
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Monster
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Apple Juice
Pitcher Iced Tea
Pitcher Lemonade
Pot Of Coffee
Ginger Beer
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
Huckleberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Fizz
Free Wave
Oduals
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Athlete Lite
Catering
Dinner Specials
Appetizer
Bar
Entree
Fish
Prime Rib
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
139 McLeod Street, Big Timber, MT 59011