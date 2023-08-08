Dinner

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$12.00

With cheese, bacon, green onion, and sour cream

Onion Ring Platter

$12.00

Spicy Elk Sausage & Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Made locally by pioneer with huckleberry honey mustard sauce

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.00

With maple bourbon sauce

Kasseri

$15.00

Cheese flambe with lemon & ouzo

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Soups + Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Dinner Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon wedge with Caesar dressing

Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.00

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and bleu cheese

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce

Montana Buffalo Burger

$17.00

Montana raised buffalo 8 oz

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss, and caramelized mushrooms

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

7 oz sirloin on a hoagie bun

Pasta

Pasta Special

Grand Pasta

$36.00

Elk sausage, shrimp, red onion, tomato, butter sauce, and anisette

Pasta Alfredo

$19.00

Homemade Parmesan cheese cream sauce

Entrées

16 Oz Ribeye

$45.00

Certified Angus beef

8 Oz Beef Tenderloin

$45.00

Certified Angus beef

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Homemade battered and served with French fries

Pan Seared Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Lemon, butter, herbs, & capers

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

Apple bacon glaze and your choice of side

Seared Duck Breast

$38.00

Raspberry mint sauce served with rice and vegetable of the day

Rack of Lamb

$47.00

Seafood

Rocky Mountain Trout

$22.00

Grilled and served with baked potato

Classic Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$21.00

Served with French fries and tartar sauce

King Crab Dinner

$48.00

Served with rice and vegetable of the day

Lobster Dinner

$47.00

Served with rice and vegetable of the day

Salmon Vancouver

$36.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Basket of Bread

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Vegetable

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Noodles

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Dinner salad

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$7.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Classic New York Style Cheesecake Toppings

$7.00

Cookies and Cream Pie

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$5.00

3 Scoops

$7.00

Romanoff

$9.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Regular Sliders

$8.00

2 Sliders with Fries

Kids Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Two cheese sliders + fries

Kids Fries

$3.00

Kids Dinner Salad

$3.00

Kids Mashed Potato

$4.00

Kids Baked Potato

$4.00

Kids Root Beer Float

$4.00

Kids Assorted Ice Cream Sundaes

$4.00

Specials

Appetizer

$14.00

Bar

$18.00

Entree

$45.00

Fish

$38.00

Pasta

$27.00

Spirits

Cocktails

Cucumber Cooler

$8.00

Drink Special

$8.00

Grand Old Fashioned

$8.00

Montana Fizz

$8.00

Yellowstone Mule

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Alpine

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Caesar

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cosmopolitan Premium

$12.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$7.00

Huckleberry Mule

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Droptini

$10.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Thai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$14.00

Martini-Gin

$9.00

Martini-Vodka

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Perfect Manhattan

$10.00

Pomtini

$10.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex/Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Ruby River

$7.00

Wildrye Gin

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Beefeater

$11.25

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$14.50

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

DBL Ruby River

$11.50

DBL Wildrye Gin

$11.50

DBL Sloe Gin

$9.00

Liquor/Cordial

Aperol

$7.00

B&B

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Crème De Cocoa

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Crème De Menthe

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$6.00

Godiva

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Pimms

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

St Germain

$8.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Dr. Butterscotch

$5.00

Dr. Vanilla

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00

Remy Martin XO

$24.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Disaroono

$5.00

DBL Aperol

$11.00

DBL B&B

$14.00

DBL Baileys

$11.50

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$13.50

DBL Cointreau

$14.50

DBL Crème De Cocoa

$8.50

DBL Buttershots

$8.50

DBL Crème De Menthe

$8.50

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Galliano

$11.50

DBL Godiva

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Midori

$10.00

DBL Pimms

$10.50

DBL Sambuca

$12.00

DBL St Germain

$13.00

DBL Tia Maria

$12.50

DBL Amaretto

$8.50

DBL Tuaca

$10.50

DBL Dr. Butterscotch

$9.00

DBL Dr. Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

$8.50

DBL Brandy

$8.50

DBL Remy Martin XO

$30.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$17.50

DBL Hennessy

$17.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Wild Rye (Spiced)

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Flor De Cana

$11.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$10.50

DBL Rumchata

$10.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.50

DBL Wild Rye (Spiced)

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Aburleur

$14.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Balvenie Caribbean

$16.00

Bowmore

$10.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Highland Park

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Oban

$14.00

Cragganmore

$11.00

Macallan

$18.00

Talisker

$14.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Old Ezra

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Wildrye

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.50

DBL Cutty Sark

$10.50

DBL Aburleur

$18.00

DBL Balvenie

$20.00

DBL Balvenie Caribbean

$21.00

DBL Bowmore

$16.00

DBL Dal Whinnie

$19.50

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Drambuie

$11.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$17.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet

$18.75

DBL Highland Park

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

DBL Oban

$19.00

DBL Cragganmore

$16.00

DBL Macallan

$25.00

DBL Talisker

$19.00

DBL Bulleit

$13.50

DBL Knob Creek

$15.25

DBL Old Ezra

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Wildrye

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Dulce Vida (Grapefruit)

$7.00

Herradura

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Number Juan

$16.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Casamigos

$16.00

DBL Don Julio

$17.00

DBL Dulce Vida (Grapefruit)

$11.00

DBL Herradura

$16.50

DBL Hornitos

$13.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.00

DBL Number Juan

$20.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$19.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Luksusowa

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Lemon 360

$7.00

Soli Vanilla

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos Bottle

$31.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Luksusowa

$10.00

DBL Stoli

$12.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.75

DBL Lemon 360

$10.50

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$11.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Benchmark

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Chivas

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Early Times

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

George Dickle

$7.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

J&B

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Stout

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Pendleton Rye

$8.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Screwball Peanut

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Sheep Dip

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Wild Rye Apple Pie

$7.00

Joseph Magnus

$13.00

Old Forester

$12.00

R&R

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Benchmark

$10.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.75

DBL Bushmills

$11.50

DBL Canadian Mist

$9.50

DBL Chivas

$15.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.25

DBL Crown Apple

$11.50

DBL Crown Peach

$11.50

DBL Early Times

$9.50

DBL Famous Grouse

$12.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL George Dickle

$11.00

DBL Irish Mist

$11.00

DBL J&B

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jameson Stout

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Pendleton

$11.50

DBL Pendleton Rye

$15.00

DBL Red Breast

$20.25

DBL Screwball Peanut

$12.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$11.00

DBL Sheep Dip

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$11.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$10.00

DBL Wild Rye Apple Pie

$11.00

DBL Joseph Magnus

$17.00

DBL Old Forester

$16.00

DBL R&R

$9.50

Beer + Wine

Bottle Red

Castle Rock Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Felino Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Guenoc Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

La Linda Malbec Bottle

$36.00

Amavi Cab Bottle

$45.00

Cakebread Cab Bottle

$145.00

Encosta Cab Bottle

$130.00

Faust Cab Bottle

$125.00

Paul Hobbs Cab Bottle

$175.00

Robert Hall Cab Bottle

$44.00

Sean Minor Cab Bottle

$36.00

Shafer One Point Five Cab Bottle

$165.00

Ferrari Carno Cab Bottle

$50.00

Walla Walla Vintners Bottle

$50.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

Heron Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

The Hilt Pinot Noir Bottle

$75.00

Domaine Serene Yamhill Bottle

$44.00

Chateau Argadens Bordeaux Bottle

$40.00

Chateau St. Jean Bottle

$125.00

Opus 1 Bottle

$300.00

Pepperbridge Trine Bottle

$95.00

Quintessa Bottle

$235.00

Hill Family Merlot Bottle

$75.00

L'Ecole Merlot Bottle

$45.00

Pride Merlot Bottle

$50.00

Biale Black Chicken Zinfandel Bottle

$75.00

Steele Zinfandel Bottle

$35.00

Turley Zinfandel Bottle

$60.00

Vursu Barolo Bottle

$200.00

Pio Cesare Barolo Bottle

$125.00

Bottle Rose + Sparkling

Cotes De Thau Florensac Bottle

$26.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$50.00

La Bella Prosecco Bottle

$24.00

Domaine Carneros Bottle

$44.00

Mendocino Scharffenberger Bottle

$35.00

Mumm Cuvee Napa Bottle

$34.00

Roederer Estate Brut Rose Bottle

$50.00

Bottle White

Sean Minor Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Robert Hall Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Folonari Moscato Bottle

$20.00

Clic Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Rick Shaw Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$23.00

Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle

$98.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Cross Barn "Paul Hobbs" Bottle

$50.00

Failla Chardonnay Bottle

$65.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Bottle

$110.00

Kistler Chardonnay Bottle

$110.00

Lincourt Unoaked Bottle

$42.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$65.00

Attitude Bottle

$34.00

Kings Ridge Bottle

$30.00

Livio Felluga Bottle

$64.00

Bottles+Cans

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Miller High Life Bottle

$3.00

Pabst Bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Moosedrool Bottle

$4.00

Pacifico Bottle

$4.00

Ranchwater Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Fat Tire Bottle

$4.00

Coors Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Molson Bottle

$4.00

African Amber Bottle

$3.00

Guinness Bottle

$4.00

Labatts Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Radler Bottle

$6.00

Grapefruit Lemon Bottle

$6.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$4.00

Busch Lite Can

$3.00

Ranchhand

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Rainer

$3.00

Althletic NA

$4.00

O'dules

$3.00

Draft Beer

Cream Ale Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Howdy Draft

$5.00

Golden Heifer Draft

$5.00

Trout Lips Draft

$5.00

Ross Creek Red Ale Draft

$5.00

Latte Stout Draft

$5.00

Single Malt IPA Draft

$5.00

HoneyBee Porter Draft

$5.00

Dry Fly IPA Draft

$5.00

Crazy Heifer Draft

$5.00

Stella Artois Draft

$5.00

Glass Red

GLS Castle Rock Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Felino Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Guenoc Merlot

$8.00

GLS Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS La Linda Malbec

$10.00

Glass Rose + Sparkling

GLS Cotes De Thau Florensac

$8.00

GLS La Bella Prosecco

$7.00

Glass White

GLS Sean Minor Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Robert Hall Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Folonari Moscato

$6.00

GLS Clic Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Rick Shaw Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

NA Beverage

7 Up

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Henry Root Beer

$4.00

Henry Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pitcher Iced Tea

$6.00

Pitcher Lemonade

$6.00

Pot Of Coffee

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.00

Huckleberry Fizz

$3.00

Free Wave

$5.00

Oduals

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Athlete Lite

$5.00

Catering

$45 Buffet

$45.00

Kid

$1.00

Dinner Specials

Appetizer

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Bar

Wrap

$18.00

Entree

Tbone

$45.00

Fish

Tuna

$38.00

Pasta

Pasta of the Day

$27.00

Prime Rib

10 oz

$31.00

12 oz

$35.00

16 oz

$40.00

Retail

Grand Retail

Koozie

$5.00

Grand Camo Hat

$30.00

Grand Black Hat

$30.00

Knit Cap

$10.00

Haunted Hotel Book

$26.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Wine Tumbler

$20.00

Water Bottle W/Straw

$18.00

Grand Sweatshirt

$35.00

Grand Tee Shirt

$25.00

Postcard 1

$0.55

Postcard 2

$1.00