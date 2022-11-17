American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
The Grandview Restaurant - Geneva Inn
460 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lake Geneva
More near Lake Geneva