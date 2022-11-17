Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Grandview Restaurant - Geneva Inn

460 Reviews

$$$$

N2009 S Lakeshore Dr

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Short Rib Flatbread

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sm Caesar Wedge

$7.00

Sm House Salad

$7.00

Sm Brussels Sprout Salad

$8.00

Lg Caesar Wedge

$14.00

Lg House Salad

$14.00

Lg Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

Bread

$3.00

DONT MAKE

Steaks

Petite Filet 6 oz

$48.00

NY Strip 12 oz

$58.00

Queen Filet 8 oz

$60.00

Ribeye 16 oz

$70.00

DONT MAKE

Sea

Trout

$38.00

Salmon

$39.00

Creole Red Snapper

$40.00

Seafood Radiatori

$40.00

Land

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$39.00

Gnocchi

$28.00

Weinerschnitzel

$34.00

Radiatori Ragu

$32.00

Sides

Creole Rice

$5.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Brocolini

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

8oz Lobster Tail

$35.00

Jumbo Shrimp (3)

$12.00

DONT MAKE

Blue Cheese Fodue Side

$12.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

