The Grateful Crow

192 Reviews

420 N Main St Suite 100

Chelsea, MI 48118

Order Again

Popular Items

Las Vegas
Dire Wolf Burger
California

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$17.00

Crab, Avocado, Basil Aioli Gluten Free *Contains Egg*

Crostini Two Way

$13.00

Crème Fraiche, Smoked Salmon, Brie, Peach Marmalade, Prosciutto

P.E.I. Mussels

$16.00

Provence Style, Fresh Herbs, White Wine, Lemon Zest, Served with a Toasted Baguette

Panko Chicken

$8.00

Served with house sauce on the side

Pork Belly

$14.00

Steam Bao Bun , Pickled Radish, Ginger Soy Reduction

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Vegan Gluten Free

Salted Edamame

$7.00

Vegan Gluten Free

Tempura Vegetable App

$12.00

Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Squash, and Red Bell Pepper Vegan

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Yuzu Crème Sauce

Seared Scallop

$15.00

Orange Segment, Shaved Fennel, Frisse,Orange Sage Vinaigrette Gluten Free

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, House made croutons Pecorino, Caesar Dressing

Hearty Farro

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Squash, Tomato, Shallot, Farro,Dried Cherries, Toasted Nuts, Pecorino, Apple Cidwer Vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ginger-Carrot Dressing Vegan Gluten Free

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Red Onion, Toasted Chickpeas, Feta, Shallot Vinaigrette Vegan Gluten Free

Michigan Cherry Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, blue cheese, freeze dried corn, toasted walnuts, pickled onion tossed in a apple cider vinaigrette.

Miso

$6.00

Silken Tofu, Wakame, Green Onion Vegan Gluten Free

Roasted Beet Caprese Salad

$12.00

Shaved Fennel, Frisee, Tarragon Goat Cheese Mousse, Herb Oil Vegan Gluten Free

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Marinated Seaweed, Toasted Sesame Seeds Vegan Gluten Free

Watermelon Napoleon

$15.00

Soup Du Jour (Chicken Tortilla)

$8.00

Call for todays offerings

Burgers

Althea Burger

$16.00

Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Bertha Burger

$19.00

Crispy Parmesan Chicken & 1/2 lb. Patty, Avocado, Arugula, Crispy Onion, Lettuce, Fried Egg, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Dire Wolf Burger

$16.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill Pickle, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Good Lovin' Burger

$18.00

Crispy Pancetta, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Dill Pickle, Fried Egg, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Hard To Handle Burger

$20.00

Crispy Chicken, & 1/2 lb. Patty, Braised Pork Belly, Sautéed Mushroom, Lettuce, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Mr. Charlie

$16.00

Baby Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries *Contains Egg*

Sting Me Burger

$19.00

Applewood Bacon, Sautéed Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Blistered Jalapeños, Blue Cheese, House Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Tennessee Jed Burger

$18.00

Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Vegetarian Gluten Free

Avocado

$3.00

Blistered Jalapenos

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Vegan Gluten Free

Fried Egg

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$6.00

Vegetarian Gluten Free

Onion Rings

$8.00

Risotto

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Dressing/Sauce

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Vegetarian Gluten Free

Rice

$3.00

Salad Steak

$12.00

Entrées

Crispy Salmon

$33.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Cilantro Lime Butter Gluten Free

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Linguine Noodles, White Wine, Fresh Herbs, Shaved Pecorino, Lemon Emulsion

Evil Eye USDA Prime All-Natural Ribeye

$59.00

Mashed potato, Asparagus, Roasted Tomato & Shallot, Herb Oil Gluten Free

Diver Scallops

$49.00

Scallops, Sautéed mushroom, risotto

Desserts

Hawaiian Bread Pudding

$10.00

Remedy Carrot Cake

$10.00

Sea Salt Gelato

$6.00

Vegan Gluten Free

Sorbet (Strawberry)

$6.00

Uncle John's Brownie

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$80.00

Sushi

California

$8.00

Krabs Sticks, Cucumber, Avocado

California Tempura

$9.00

Krabs Sticks, Cucumber, Avocado Flashed Topped with Spicy Orange Sauce

Caterpillar

$14.00

Freshwater Eel, Cucumber, topped with Avocado, Eel Sauce

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Cucumber, Avocado

Dragon

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab Sticks, Cucumber, topped with Eel & Avocado, Eel Sauce

Iko Iko

$14.00

Mixed Krab, Shrimp, Avocado, topped with Baked Salmon, Eel Sauce

Jealousy

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Granny Smith Apple, topped with Avocado, Crispy Flakes, Eel sauce, Spicy Orange Sauce

La Jolla

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, topped with Yellowtail, Salmon, Sliced Lemon, Scallion, Citrus Soy

Las Vegas

$12.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Flash Fried, Jalapeños, Spicy Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce

Mainstreet

$14.00

Mixed Krab, Avocado, topped with Fresh Salmon, Spicy Orange Sauce

Manhattan

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Krab Sticks, topped with Spicy Tuna, Crispy Flakes, Masago & Eel Sauce

Philadelphia

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Rainbow

$16.00

Krab Sticks, Cucumber, topped with Avocado and a variety of Fresh Fish (No Shell Fish)

Rock & Roll

$13.00

Mixed Krab, Shrimp, Avocado, Rolled in Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Masago, Scallion, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Cucumber, Avocado

Spider

$14.00

Soft-shell Crab, Krab Sticks, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts, topped with Masago

Tekka

$9.00

Fresh Tuna, Rice, Seaweed Wrap

The Veg

$8.00

Cucumber,Avacado

Tempura Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Asparagus, Bell Pepper, Sweet Potato

Young & Wild

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, topped with Krab Sticks, Crispy Flakes, Spicy Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce

Negi-Hamachi

$10.00

Yellowtail, Scallion & Rice Seaweed Wrap

Nigiri / Sashimi

Krab/ Kani

$3.00

Freshwater Eel/ Unagi

$4.00

Fresh Salmon/ Sake

$4.00

Shrimp/ Ebi

$4.00

Snapper/ Tai

$4.00

Tuna/ Maguro

$4.00

Yellowtail/ Hamachi

$4.00

Fried Tofu/ Inari

$3.00

Scallop/ Hotategai

$4.00

Merch

Bandana

$15.00

Woman's Baseball T

$28.00

Beanie

$30.00

Jack Straw Candle

$12.00

Crow T-Shirt

$20.00

Woman's Flannel B5

$45.00

Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Men's Flannel B8

$45.00

Men's Muscle Tank

$24.00

Patches

$8.00Out of stock

Women's Cropped Top

$24.00

Women's Tank

$24.00

Shop Shirt

$38.00

Mens Baseball T

$28.00

MMS Candle

$12.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

420 N Main St Suite 100, Chelsea, MI 48118

Directions

