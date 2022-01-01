Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grateful Melt Food Truck @ Grateful Shed 1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy

1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy

wisconsin dells, WI 53965

Popular Items

FRIES
THE CLASSIC SMASH BURGER
CHZ CURDS

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$10.00

1/4 LB ALL BEEF PATTY SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JERK BBQ, BACON, LTO

MUSH SWISS BRUGER

MUSH SWISS BRUGER

$10.00

1/4 LB ALL BEEF PATTY SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC MAYO, MUSHROOMS, GRILLED ONIONS

THE CLASSIC SMASH BURGER

THE CLASSIC SMASH BURGER

$9.00

1/4 LB ALL BEEF PATTY SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, PICKLES, LTO

DOUBLE THE FUN

DOUBLE THE FUN

$11.00

2 (1/4 LB) ALL BEEF PATTY SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, PICKLES, LTO

ULTIMATE CHK'N SANDWICH

ULTIMATE CHK'N SANDWICH

$9.00

FRIED CHICKEN PATTY SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, MAYO, PICKLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO

GRATE GRILLED CHK'N SANDWICH

GRATE GRILLED CHK'N SANDWICH

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH, JERK BBQ SAUCE, PICKLES, LTO

THE GRATE BLT

THE GRATE BLT

$9.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, SOUR DOUGH BREAD

GRILLED CHZ'

THE CADDY

THE CADDY

$7.00

CHEDDAR, SWISS, MUENSTER, ON SOUR DOUGH BREAD

THE CORVETTE

THE CORVETTE

$9.00

PICKLED JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR, CREAM CHEESE RANCH, SOUR DOUGH BREAD

THE FERRARI

THE FERRARI

$10.00

BACON, CHEDDAR, CHIPOTLE MAYO, SOUR DOUGH BREAD

THE LAMBO

THE LAMBO

$9.00

SWISS, AMERICAN, GRILLED ONIONS, MAYO, BURGER PATTY, SOUR DOUGH BREAD

THE BENTLY

THE BENTLY

$9.00

PESTO, TOMATO, MOZZERELLA, SOUR DOUGH BREAD

THE ROLLS ROYCE

THE ROLLS ROYCE

$9.00Out of stock

TUNA, LTO, SWISS, SOUR DOUGH BREAD, MAYO

THE MAYBACH

THE MAYBACH

$10.00

BEEF HOT DOGS, MEUNSTER, CHEDDAR, PICKLES, TOMATO, ONION, MUSTARD, KETCHUP

Caddy N Soup

$11.00

THE BUGATTI

$10.00

BEEF BRISKET WITH GRILLED ONIONS, BACON HABANERO JAM & MUENSTER CHEESE SERVED ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

KIDZ MENU

KIDZ GRILL CHZ

KIDZ GRILL CHZ

$8.00

AMERCAN, SOUR DOUGH

KIDZ CHEESEBURGER

KIDZ CHEESEBURGER

$7.00Out of stock

1/8lb BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE. Served on TWO SLIDER BUNS(small)

KIDZ HOT DOG

KIDZ HOT DOG

$7.00

ALL MEAT SAUSAGE, WHITE HOT DOG BUN, SERVED WITH GRAPES

KIDZ MAC N CHEESE

KIDZ MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KRAFT MAC N CHEESE

KIDZ CHK'N TENDERS

KIDZ CHK'N TENDERS

$7.00

CHICKEN BREAST TENDERLOINS, SERVED WITH GRAPES AND DIPPING SAUCE (RANCH OR BBQ SAUCE)

Kids Truck Tray ONLY

Kids Truck Tray ONLY

$4.00

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00
CHZ CURDS

CHZ CURDS

$7.00

WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$6.00
LOADED CHZ FRIES

LOADED CHZ FRIES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIED COVERED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, CHOPPED ONIONS AND BACON BITS, WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM.

CORN DOG BITES

CORN DOG BITES

$6.00

MINI CHICKEN CORN DOGS

SLAW

SLAW

$4.00

CREAMY SWEET CABBAGE SLAW

GRAPES

$4.00
FESTIVALS

FESTIVALS

$4.00

Jamaican style 🇯🇲 Fried sweet dough made with flour sugar and cornmeal.

RICE

$4.00

JAMICAN STYLE RICE AND PEAS (RED BEANS). MADE WITH COCONUT MILK AND SELECT SEASONING AND SPICES.

MONDAY SPECIAL

CURRY GOAT

CURRY GOAT

$20.00Out of stock

CURRY GOAT, CHOICE OF 2 SPECIAL SIDES

TUESDAY SPECIAL

OXTAIL STEW

OXTAIL STEW

$20.00

BEEF OXTAILS, CHOICE OF 2 SPECIAL SIDES

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

FYA SYDE JERK CHICKEN

FYA SYDE JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

JERK CHICKEN, CHOICE OF 2 SPEACIAL SIDES, JERK BBQ SAUCE

THURSDAY SPECIAL

CURRIED CHICKEN, CHOICE OF TWO SPECIAL SIDES

CURRY CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

CURRY CHICKEN, CHOICE OF 2 SPECIAL SIDES

FISH FRY FRIDAZE

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$9.00Out of stock

LTO, PICKLES, TARTAR SAUCE, HADDOCK FILLET, SEASAME SEED BUN

3PC HADDOCK FISH FRY

$15.00Out of stock

SLAW, FRIES, 3PC HADDOCK FILLET, DINNER ROLL

ESCOVITCH HADDOCK

$15.00Out of stock

FRIES, FESTIVALS, 3PC HADDOCK FILLET, SPICY ESCOVITCH SAUCE

ADD ONS

OTS RANCH

$0.25

OTS MUSTARD

$0.25

OTS KETCHUP

$0.25

OTS JERK BBQ

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF PICKLES

$0.50
TROPICAL RHYTHMS

TROPICAL RHYTHMS

$5.00

JAMAICAN FRUIT DRINKS

ADD JALAPENOS

$0.50
SUPLIGEN

SUPLIGEN

$6.00
IRISH MOSS DRINK

IRISH MOSS DRINK

$6.00
VITA MALT DRINK

VITA MALT DRINK

$5.00
TING

TING

$4.00

JAMAICAN GRAPEFRUIT SODA

OTS CHIPOTLE

$0.50

OTS BBQ

$0.25
WATER BTL

WATER BTL

$2.50

BABA ROOTS

$6.50

OTS MAYO

$0.25

ADD GRILLED ONIONS

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
grate food, grate vibes, grate company

1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy, wisconsin dells, WI 53965

