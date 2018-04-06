The Grazing Table Deli 9525 N Sommerville dr #105
North Sommerville Drive
Fresno, CA 93720
DELI MENU
CHARCUTERIE BOARDS
MINI GRAZE BOX
These Mini Graze Boxes make for a perfect snack! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.
GRAZE BOX
Our Graze Boxes are perfect for sharing for 2-3 friends! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.
GRAZE WITH ME
Can be shared with 3-6 people and is served on a 14x10 bamboo board. ! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.
TOGETHER WE GRAZE
Can be shared with 6-10 people and is served on a 13x13 bamboo board. . It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.
AMAZING GRAZE
Can be shared with 15-20 people and is served on a 22x12 bamboo board
INDIVIDUAL CHARCUTERIE
CHARCUTERIE CONES
Individual Cones come with 2 top-notch cheese, 1 cured meat, pickled item, nuts, sweet item, cracker or break stick and seasonal fruit.
CHARCUTERIE CUPS
We have created an amazing combination of ingredients placed in an individual bamboo serving cup to make it easier and safer for your guests to share what would be a delicious platter. 2 artisanal cheese skewers, nuts, crackers and sweet item.
MINI CHARCUTERIE CUPS
This amazing option keeps food touching to a minimum and guests can grab it and go as they please. Comes with 1 artisanal meat and cheese skewers, cracker, dried fruit and nuts
SALADS
SM COBB SALAD
Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing.
SM SPRING MIX SALAD
Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied Pecans topped with a fig balsamic dressing.
SM MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD
Lentils, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kale, Parsley, Feta with a Honey Lime Dressing
SM KALE POWER SALAD
Kale, Quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, beets with a basil balsamic dressing
SM MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD
Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette
LG COBB SALAD
Romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing
LG SPRING MIX SALAD
Spring Mix, Strawberries, and Candied Pecans Topped with a Fig Balsamic Dressing.
LG MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD
Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, feta with a lime dressing
LG KALE POWER SALAD
Kale, Quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, beets with a basil balsamic dressing
LG MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD
Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
TURKEY HAVARTI
Turkey, Havarti, tomato pesto, Dijon aioli, lettuce and tomato served on a ciabatta roll
TURKEY AVACADO
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Micro Greens, Basil Garlic Mayo, Oil & Vinegar Dressing , Salt, Pepper on Italian Roll
ITALIAN PESTO
Prosciutto, Coppa, Salami, mortadella, provolone, basil pesto, Pickled Onions, Dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato on a sub roll
HAM AND SWISS CROISSANT
Ham, Swiss, Dijon Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato on a Croissant
VEGGIE DELIGHT
Hummus, Dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, cucumbers, micro greens and oil & vinegar dressing on wheat roll
TURKEY & PASTRAMI
Turkey and Pastrami with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil garlic mayo, honey mustard, oil and vinegar on Italian Sub Roll.
SIMPLE SALAMI
Salami and Shaved Provolone on Thinly Sliced Toasted Ciabatta with Garlic Basil Mayo and Dressed Arugula
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
Shredded Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Cranberries, Mayo, Dijon Mustard
BYO
Select from our choice of meats, cheeses and breads.
HOT SANDWICHES
BBQ TRI-TIP SANDWICH
BBQ Tri-tip with BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Stadium Roll.
BBQ CHICKEN CIABATTA
BBQ Chicken Thigh, Fontina Cheese, with Crunchy Slaw, Mayo and Avocado Dressing on a Ciabatta Roll.
STEAK FAJITA SANDWICH
Fire & Smoke Grilled Tri-tip with Sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Purple Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Basil Garlic Mayo, on Toasted Stadium Roll.
CHICKEN FAJITA SANDWICH
Marinated Mediterranean Chicken with Sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Purple Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Basil Garlic Mayo, on Stadium Roll.
MEDITERANEAN CHICKEN PITA
Marinated Mediterranean Chicken, Feta Cheese, Basil, Topped with a Persian Cucumber Salad ***Go Vegetarian for 10.95****
SIDES
French Fries
Potato Salad
Potato, dill pickles, white onion, hardboiled egg, mayo and mustard
Macaroni Salad
Cellentani Pasta, pickles, white onion, hardboiled egg, mayo and mustard
Spring Ranch Salad
Rotini Pasta, Tomato, Peas, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ham, Ranch Dressing. CHEF'S FAVORITE!
Mac & Cheese
SMALL ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Serves up to 12 guests
Kale Power Salad
Lentil Salad
Potato salad Ind.
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Spring Ranch Salad
Mac & Cheese
Small Italian Pasta
Kale Power Salad
Lentil Salad
Sping Mix Salad
Dough Amazing
KIDDOS
Hot Lunch Box
Your choice of chicken nuggets or creamy mac & cheese. All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.
PB&J Lunch Box
Peanut or Almond Butter and Mixed Berry Jam on White Bread. With or without crust of coarse! All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.
Turkey or Ham and Cheese Lunch Box
Your choice or turkey or have with cheddar cheese and mayo on white bread. Crust or no crust of course! All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.
DRINKS
CATERING
CROSTINIS
TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
Tomato’s, lemon, basil, and shaved Pecorino
PEAR BRIE BRUSCHETTA
Brie, pear and prosciutto
HONEY RICOTTA CROSTINI
Honey ricotta, seasonal fruit, basil with a balsamic glaze
BRIE AND FIG CROSTINI
Brie topped with a fig compote
PEAR AND BRIE CROSTINI
24 Pieces of pear, brie, and prosciutto drizzled with honey
HONEY RICOTTA CROSTINI
24 Pieces of honey-whipped ricotta, seasonal fruit, and basil drizzled with honey
TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
24 Pieces of tomato, lemon, basil and shaved pecorino drizzled with a balsamic glaze
BRIE AND FIG CROSTINI
24 pieces of Brie topped with fig compote
SKEWERS
MELON PROSCIUTTO SKEWERS
Includes 24 skewers of melon balls, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze
SALAMI CAPRESE BITES
Includes 24 skewers of cherry tomatoes, salami, fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil, and pesto
ANTIPASTO SKEWERS
Includes 24 skewers of cheese tortellini, mozzarella balls, black and green olive, grape tomato, and fresh basil topped with a homemade vinaigrette dressing
WATERMELON SKEWERS
Includes 24 skewers including watermelon, feta, fresh mint drizzled with a balsamic glaze
HOT APPETIZERS
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
48 pieces of vegetarian stuffed mushroom
PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED ASPARAGUS
48 pieces of smoked prosciutto wrapped in asparagus spears
BACON-WRAPPED DATED
48 pieces of dates stuffed with a creamy goat cheese wrapped in bacon
BROWN SUGAR BACON-WRAPPED LITTLE SMOKIES
48 pieces of little smokies wrapped in bacon. Slightly spicy with crispy bacon
SALADS
SMALL ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Serves 12
LARGE ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Feeds 24
SMALL MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD
Romain lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, and kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Serves 12
LARGE MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD
Romain lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, and kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Serves 24
SMALL KALE POWER SALAD
Kale, quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, and beets with a basil balsamic dressing. Serves 12
LARGE KALE POWER SALAD
Kale, quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, and beets with a basil balsamic dressing. Serves 24
SMALL MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD
Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, and feta with a honey lime dressing. serves 12
LARGE MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD
Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, and feta with a honey lime dressing. serves 24
SMALL COBB SALAD
Romain, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing. Serves 12
LARGE COBB SALAD
Romain, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing. Serves 24
SMALL SPRING MIX SALAD
Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied walnuts topped with a fig balsamic dressing. Serves 12
LARGE SPRING MIX SALAD
Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied walnuts topped with a fig balsamic dressing. Serves 24
SMALL GREEN SALAD
Romain Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber with your choice of dressing. Choice of Rand or Balsamic Dressing. Serves 12
LARGE GREEN SALAD
Romain Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber with your choice of dressing. Choice of Rand or Balsamic Dressing. Serves 24
SMALL WATERMELON SALAD
Cubed watermelon, arugula, red onion, feta, and mint with a balsamic glaze. Serves 12
LARGE WATERMELON SALAD
Cubed watermelon, arugula, red onion, feta, and mint with a balsamic glaze. Serves 24
SANDWICHES
SMALL SANDWICH PLATTER
Includes 12 sandwiches of your choice: turkey havarti, italian pesto, ham and swiss or veggie delight
LARGE SANDWICH PLATTER
24 sasndwiches of your choice: turkey havarti, italian pesto, ham and swiss or veggie delight
SM TEA SANDWICH PLATTER
8 chicken salad on mini croissant, 16 cucumber dill fingers, and 16 turkey apple tea sandwiches
LG TEA SANDWICH PLATTER
12 chicken salad on mini croissant, 32 cucumber dill fingers, and 32 turkey apple tea sandwiches
LUNCH BOX (MINIMUM 5 REQUIRED)
Our lunch boxes come with sandwich of your choice of sandwich: turkey havarti, ham and swiss, italianpesto or veggie delight. 8 oz salad of your choice: potato salad, macaroni salad or green salad (ranch or balsamic), sweet treat and pickles.
SLIDERS
CHARCUTERIE BOARDS
FIRE & SMOKE
FAMILY STYLE DINNER
Whole Tri-tip Dinner
Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Dinner included a whole tri-tip, your choice of two 32 oz sides and a large salad of your choice.
12 pc BBQ Chicken Dinner
Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Includes 3 breasts, 4 thighs and 5 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.
Half Tri-tip Dinner
Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Dinner included a half tri-tip, your choice of two 24 oz. sides and a large salad of your choice.
8 pc Grilled Chicken Dinner
Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned & grilled to perfection! Includes 1 breast, 3 thighs and 4 drumsticks, two 24 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.
Tri-tip & BBQ Chicken Dinner
Half Tri tip and 6 pc grilled or bbq chicken with two 24 oz. sides and a large salad.
12 pc Grilled Chicken Dinner
Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned grilled to perfection! Includes 3 breasts, 4 thighs and 5 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.
8 pc BBQ Chicken Dinner
Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Includes 1 breasts, 3 thighs and 4 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.
BY THE PLATE
Tri-tip Plate
Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Plate includes 8 oz of tri-tip and your choice of two sides.
BBQ Chicken Plate
Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Plate includes your choice of a chicken breast or 1 thigh and two legs with two sides.
Tri-tip & Chicken Plate
Includes 4 oz. of tri-tip and two BBQ or Grilled drumsticks with two sides.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned and grilled to perfection! Plate includes your choice of a chicken breast or 1 thigh and two legs with two sides.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
North Sommerville Drive, Fresno, CA 93720