  • Home
  • /
  • Fresno
  • /
  • The Grazing Table Deli - 9525 N Sommerville dr #105
Main picView gallery

The Grazing Table Deli 9525 N Sommerville dr #105

review star

No reviews yet

North Sommerville Drive

Fresno, CA 93720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DELI MENU

CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

MINI GRAZE BOX

$18.00

These Mini Graze Boxes make for a perfect snack! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

GRAZE BOX

$30.00

Our Graze Boxes are perfect for sharing for 2-3 friends! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

GRAZE WITH ME

$90.00

Can be shared with 3-6 people and is served on a 14x10 bamboo board. ! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

TOGETHER WE GRAZE

$165.00

Can be shared with 6-10 people and is served on a 13x13 bamboo board. . It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

AMAZING GRAZE

$225.00

Can be shared with 15-20 people and is served on a 22x12 bamboo board

INDIVIDUAL CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE CONES

$12.00

Individual Cones come with 2 top-notch cheese, 1 cured meat, pickled item, nuts, sweet item, cracker or break stick and seasonal fruit.

CHARCUTERIE CUPS

$10.00

We have created an amazing combination of ingredients placed in an individual bamboo serving cup to make it easier and safer for your guests to share what would be a delicious platter. 2 artisanal cheese skewers, nuts, crackers and sweet item.

MINI CHARCUTERIE CUPS

$6.50

This amazing option keeps food touching to a minimum and guests can grab it and go as they please. Comes with 1 artisanal meat and cheese skewers, cracker, dried fruit and nuts

SALADS

SM COBB SALAD

$8.75

Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing.

SM SPRING MIX SALAD

$8.75

Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied Pecans topped with a fig balsamic dressing.

SM MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD

$8.75

Lentils, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kale, Parsley, Feta with a Honey Lime Dressing

SM KALE POWER SALAD

$8.75

Kale, Quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, beets with a basil balsamic dressing

SM MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD

$8.75

Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette

LG COBB SALAD

$12.75

Romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing

LG SPRING MIX SALAD

$12.75

Spring Mix, Strawberries, and Candied Pecans Topped with a Fig Balsamic Dressing.

LG MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD

$12.75

Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, feta with a lime dressing

LG KALE POWER SALAD

$12.75

Kale, Quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, beets with a basil balsamic dressing

LG MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD

$12.75

Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

TURKEY HAVARTI

$13.00

Turkey, Havarti, tomato pesto, Dijon aioli, lettuce and tomato served on a ciabatta roll

TURKEY AVACADO

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Micro Greens, Basil Garlic Mayo, Oil & Vinegar Dressing , Salt, Pepper on Italian Roll

ITALIAN PESTO

$13.00

Prosciutto, Coppa, Salami, mortadella, provolone, basil pesto, Pickled Onions, Dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato on a sub roll

HAM AND SWISS CROISSANT

$12.00

Ham, Swiss, Dijon Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato on a Croissant

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$10.00

Hummus, Dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, cucumbers, micro greens and oil & vinegar dressing on wheat roll

TURKEY & PASTRAMI

$14.00

Turkey and Pastrami with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil garlic mayo, honey mustard, oil and vinegar on Italian Sub Roll.

SIMPLE SALAMI

$10.00

Salami and Shaved Provolone on Thinly Sliced Toasted Ciabatta with Garlic Basil Mayo and Dressed Arugula

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$12.00

Shredded Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Cranberries, Mayo, Dijon Mustard

BYO

$14.00

Select from our choice of meats, cheeses and breads.

HOT SANDWICHES

BBQ TRI-TIP SANDWICH

$16.00

BBQ Tri-tip with BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Stadium Roll.

BBQ CHICKEN CIABATTA

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Thigh, Fontina Cheese, with Crunchy Slaw, Mayo and Avocado Dressing on a Ciabatta Roll.

STEAK FAJITA SANDWICH

$16.00

Fire & Smoke Grilled Tri-tip with Sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Purple Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Basil Garlic Mayo, on Toasted Stadium Roll.

CHICKEN FAJITA SANDWICH

$14.00

Marinated Mediterranean Chicken with Sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Purple Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Basil Garlic Mayo, on Stadium Roll.

MEDITERANEAN CHICKEN PITA

$12.00

Marinated Mediterranean Chicken, Feta Cheese, Basil, Topped with a Persian Cucumber Salad ***Go Vegetarian for 10.95****

SIDES

French Fries

$5.50

Potato Salad

$6.99

Potato, dill pickles, white onion, hardboiled egg, mayo and mustard

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Cellentani Pasta, pickles, white onion, hardboiled egg, mayo and mustard

Spring Ranch Salad

$9.99

Rotini Pasta, Tomato, Peas, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ham, Ranch Dressing. CHEF'S FAVORITE!

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

SMALL ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$9.99

Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Serves up to 12 guests

Kale Power Salad

$10.99

Lentil Salad

$10.99

Potato salad Ind.

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Spring Ranch Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Small Italian Pasta

$3.50

Kale Power Salad

$3.50

Lentil Salad

$3.50

Sping Mix Salad

$3.50

Dough Amazing

$3.75

KIDDOS

Hot Lunch Box

$8.00

Your choice of chicken nuggets or creamy mac & cheese. All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.

PB&J Lunch Box

$7.00

Peanut or Almond Butter and Mixed Berry Jam on White Bread. With or without crust of coarse! All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.

Turkey or Ham and Cheese Lunch Box

$7.00

Your choice or turkey or have with cheddar cheese and mayo on white bread. Crust or no crust of course! All lunch boxes come with choice of fruit cup or veggies and ranch, a cookie and a honest company juice box.

DRINKS

Soda

$2.50

Celsius

$2.95

Martinelli Apple

$2.95

Tehava Black Tea

$2.95

Tehava w/Lemon

$2.95

Tejava Raspberry

$2.95

Pellegrino

$2.95

Box Water

$3.25

CATERING

CROSTINIS

TOMATO BRUSCHETTA

Tomato’s, lemon, basil, and shaved Pecorino

PEAR BRIE BRUSCHETTA

Brie, pear and prosciutto

HONEY RICOTTA CROSTINI

Honey ricotta, seasonal fruit, basil with a balsamic glaze

BRIE AND FIG CROSTINI

Brie topped with a fig compote

PEAR AND BRIE CROSTINI

$75.00

24 Pieces of pear, brie, and prosciutto drizzled with honey

HONEY RICOTTA CROSTINI

$75.00

24 Pieces of honey-whipped ricotta, seasonal fruit, and basil drizzled with honey

TOMATO BRUSCHETTA

$75.00

24 Pieces of tomato, lemon, basil and shaved pecorino drizzled with a balsamic glaze

BRIE AND FIG CROSTINI

$75.00

24 pieces of Brie topped with fig compote

SKEWERS

MELON PROSCIUTTO SKEWERS

$75.00

Includes 24 skewers of melon balls, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze

SALAMI CAPRESE BITES

$75.00

Includes 24 skewers of cherry tomatoes, salami, fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil, and pesto

ANTIPASTO SKEWERS

$75.00

Includes 24 skewers of cheese tortellini, mozzarella balls, black and green olive, grape tomato, and fresh basil topped with a homemade vinaigrette dressing

WATERMELON SKEWERS

$75.00

Includes 24 skewers including watermelon, feta, fresh mint drizzled with a balsamic glaze

HOT APPETIZERS

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$120.00

48 pieces of vegetarian stuffed mushroom

PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

$120.00

48 pieces of smoked prosciutto wrapped in asparagus spears

BACON-WRAPPED DATED

$120.00

48 pieces of dates stuffed with a creamy goat cheese wrapped in bacon

BROWN SUGAR BACON-WRAPPED LITTLE SMOKIES

$120.00

48 pieces of little smokies wrapped in bacon. Slightly spicy with crispy bacon

SALADS

SMALL ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$65.00

Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Serves 12

LARGE ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$125.00

Rotini pasta, salami, cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olives, roasted red pepper, and parsley with a creamy Italian dressing. Feeds 24

SMALL MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD

$65.00

Romain lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, and kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Serves 12

LARGE MEDITERRANEAN CHOP SALAD

$125.00

Romain lettuce, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley, cucumbers, and kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Serves 24

SMALL KALE POWER SALAD

$65.00

Kale, quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, and beets with a basil balsamic dressing. Serves 12

LARGE KALE POWER SALAD

$125.00

Kale, quinoa, blueberries, cucumber, avocado, and beets with a basil balsamic dressing. Serves 24

SMALL MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD

$65.00

Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, and feta with a honey lime dressing. serves 12

LARGE MEDITERRANEAN LENTIL SALAD

$125.00

Lentils, red onion, cucumber, kale, parsley, and feta with a honey lime dressing. serves 24

SMALL COBB SALAD

$65.00

Romain, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing. Serves 12

LARGE COBB SALAD

$125.00

Romain, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese with ranch dressing. Serves 24

SMALL SPRING MIX SALAD

$65.00

Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied walnuts topped with a fig balsamic dressing. Serves 12

LARGE SPRING MIX SALAD

$125.00

Spring Mix, strawberries, and candied walnuts topped with a fig balsamic dressing. Serves 24

SMALL GREEN SALAD

$65.00

Romain Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber with your choice of dressing. Choice of Rand or Balsamic Dressing. Serves 12

LARGE GREEN SALAD

$125.00

Romain Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber with your choice of dressing. Choice of Rand or Balsamic Dressing. Serves 24

SMALL WATERMELON SALAD

$65.00

Cubed watermelon, arugula, red onion, feta, and mint with a balsamic glaze. Serves 12

LARGE WATERMELON SALAD

$125.00

Cubed watermelon, arugula, red onion, feta, and mint with a balsamic glaze. Serves 24

SANDWICHES

SMALL SANDWICH PLATTER

$85.00

Includes 12 sandwiches of your choice: turkey havarti, italian pesto, ham and swiss or veggie delight

LARGE SANDWICH PLATTER

$150.00

24 sasndwiches of your choice: turkey havarti, italian pesto, ham and swiss or veggie delight

SM TEA SANDWICH PLATTER

$95.00

8 chicken salad on mini croissant, 16 cucumber dill fingers, and 16 turkey apple tea sandwiches

LG TEA SANDWICH PLATTER

$200.00

12 chicken salad on mini croissant, 32 cucumber dill fingers, and 32 turkey apple tea sandwiches

LUNCH BOX (MINIMUM 5 REQUIRED)

$20.00

Our lunch boxes come with sandwich of your choice of sandwich: turkey havarti, ham and swiss, italianpesto or veggie delight. 8 oz salad of your choice: potato salad, macaroni salad or green salad (ranch or balsamic), sweet treat and pickles.

SLIDERS

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$100.00

Tender meatballs are made from a combination of beef and pork served in between fresh rolls and topped with Mozzarella and basil. Includes 24 sliders

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$90.00

Mouthwatering pulled pork sliders topped with a cabbage slaw. Includes 24 sliders

CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

MINI GRAZE BOX

$18.00

These Mini Graze Boxes make for a perfect snack! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

GRAZE BOX

$30.00

Our Graze Boxes are perfect for sharing for 2-3 friends! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

GRAZE WITH ME

$90.00

Can be shared with 3-6 people and is served on a 14x10 bamboo board. ! It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

TOGETHER WE GRAZE

$165.00

Can be shared with 6-10 people and is served on a 13x13 bamboo board. . It comes with artisanal cheeses, cured meat, seasonal fruit, pickled items, dried fruit, nuts and garnished with fresh herbs or edible flowers.

AMAZING GRAZE

$225.00

Can be shared with 15-20 people and is served on a 22x12 bamboo board

INDIVIDUAL CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE CONES

$12.00

Individual Cones come with 2 top-notch cheese, 1 cured meat, pickled item, nuts, sweet item, cracker or break stick and seasonal fruit.

CHARCUTERIE CUPS

$10.00

We have created an amazing combination of ingredients placed in an individual bamboo serving cup to make it easier and safer for your guests to share what would be a delicious platter. 2 artisanal cheese skewers, nuts, crackers and sweet item.

MINI CHARCUTERIE CUPS

$6.50

This amazing option keeps food touching to a minimum and guests can grab it and go as they please. Comes with 1 artisanal meat and cheese skewers, cracker, dried fruit and nuts

FIRE & SMOKE

FAMILY STYLE DINNER

Whole Tri-tip Dinner

$60.00

Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Dinner included a whole tri-tip, your choice of two 32 oz sides and a large salad of your choice.

12 pc BBQ Chicken Dinner

$45.00

Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Includes 3 breasts, 4 thighs and 5 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.

Half Tri-tip Dinner

$40.00

Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Dinner included a half tri-tip, your choice of two 24 oz. sides and a large salad of your choice.

8 pc Grilled Chicken Dinner

$35.00

Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned & grilled to perfection! Includes 1 breast, 3 thighs and 4 drumsticks, two 24 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.

Tri-tip & BBQ Chicken Dinner

$55.00

Half Tri tip and 6 pc grilled or bbq chicken with two 24 oz. sides and a large salad.

12 pc Grilled Chicken Dinner

$45.00

Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned grilled to perfection! Includes 3 breasts, 4 thighs and 5 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.

8 pc BBQ Chicken Dinner

$35.00

Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Includes 1 breasts, 3 thighs and 4 drumsticks, two 32 oz. sides and a large salad or your choice.

BY THE PLATE

Tri-tip Plate

$18.00

Our Tri-tips are smoked then finished on the grill for an unmatched Fire and Smoke flavor! Plate includes 8 oz of tri-tip and your choice of two sides.

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.00

Our BBQ Chicken is grilled to perfection and finished with BBQ sauce on the grill. Plate includes your choice of a chicken breast or 1 thigh and two legs with two sides.

Tri-tip & Chicken Plate

$22.00

Includes 4 oz. of tri-tip and two BBQ or Grilled drumsticks with two sides.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$16.00

Our Grilled Chicken is seasoned and grilled to perfection! Plate includes your choice of a chicken breast or 1 thigh and two legs with two sides.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

North Sommerville Drive, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Genesis Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Sequoia Brewing Company Champlain - 1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
1137 E. Champlain Dr. Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
13 Prime Steak - 1345 N Willow Suite 190
orange star4.6 • 18
1345 N Willow Suite 190 Clovis, CA 93619
View restaurantnext
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant - Cedar & Nees
orange starNo Reviews
8048 N. Cedar Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston