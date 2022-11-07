The Great American Hero Timber Creek

  • Home
Popular Items

#7 Turkey & Provolone
#1 The Italian
#3 Baked Ham, Turkey, & Provolone

Online Ordering

#1 The Italian

#1 The Italian

$10.79

Genoa salami, capicola, baked ham, and mozzarella cheese.

#2 Baked Ham and Swiss

#2 Baked Ham and Swiss

$10.79
#3 Baked Ham, Turkey, & Provolone

#3 Baked Ham, Turkey, & Provolone

$10.79
#4 Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone

#4 Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone

$11.39
#5a Roast Beef & Provolone

#5a Roast Beef & Provolone

$11.39
#5b Roast Beef & Cheddar HOT

#5b Roast Beef & Cheddar HOT

$11.39
#6 The Great American Hero

#6 The Great American Hero

$10.79

Genoa salami, baked ham, bologna, and provolone.

#7 Turkey & Provolone

#7 Turkey & Provolone

$11.15
#8 Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Provolone

#8 Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Provolone

$10.79
#9 The Super Hero

#9 The Super Hero

$11.99

Provolone & Swiss cheese, Genoa salami, pastrami, baked ham, bologna, capicola, and pepperoni.

#10a Mesquite Grilled Chicken

#10a Mesquite Grilled Chicken

$11.36

With melted cheese.

#10b Buffalo Chicken

#10b Buffalo Chicken

$11.36

With melted pepper jack cheese.

#10c Chicken Parm

#10c Chicken Parm

$11.36

On focaccia bread with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce.

#11 Hero's Club

#11 Hero's Club

$11.36

Baked ham, turkey breast, cream cheese, black olives, and provolone cheese.

#12 Heavenly Hero

#12 Heavenly Hero

$11.36

Baked ham, cream cheese, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.

#13 Heroletta

#13 Heroletta

$11.64

Baked ham, turkey, monterey jack cheese, Genoa salami, capicola, provolone with a Cajun blend of green and black olives, pepperoncinis, mushrooms, oils, and spices.

#14 Grilled Ruben

#14 Grilled Ruben

$11.36

Marble rye bread, corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and spicy mustard with side of Thousand island.

#15 Pastrami

#15 Pastrami

$11.09

Beef or turkey and provolone cheese.

#16 Italian Meatball

#16 Italian Meatball

$10.26

With marinara sauce.

#17 Pizza Hero

#17 Pizza Hero

$9.97

Open faced with marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, and spices (plus one free extra) veggie pizza hero available.

#18 Texas Cheesesteak

#18 Texas Cheesesteak

$11.36

With marinated peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

#19 Tuna

#19 Tuna

$10.79
#20 Shredded Chicken Salad

#20 Shredded Chicken Salad

$10.79
#21 PB, Banana & Honey

#21 PB, Banana & Honey

$7.76

(or Peanut Butter & Jelly) Granola Free. Allergic to peanuts? We carry Sun Butter!

#22 Healthy Hero

#22 Healthy Hero

$10.79

Cucumbers, cream cheese, mushrooms, black, green olives, sprouts & Monterey jack cheese.

#23a Avocado & Pepper Jack

#23a Avocado & Pepper Jack

$10.79Out of stock
#23b Avo/Hummus

#23b Avo/Hummus

$10.79
#24 Cheezy Hero

#24 Cheezy Hero

$10.54

Provolone, Swiss, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese.

#25 Garden Hero

#25 Garden Hero

$9.97

Cucumbers, mushrooms, black & green olives, sprouts and pickles with hero dressing.

#26 Hummus Hero

#26 Hummus Hero

$9.97

Hummus (spicy), cucumbers, sprouts, with hero dressing.

#27 Vegan Delight

#27 Vegan Delight

$9.97

Hummus, marinated bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepperoncinis with hero dressing.

#28 Cuban Panini

#28 Cuban Panini

$11.92

(A Florida special) with roasted pork, baked ham, turkey, capicola, Swiss cheese, spices, sliced dill pickles, and whole grain Dijon mustard.

#29 BLT

#29 BLT

$8.87

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, spices, and mayo.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Italian-style sandwich shop serving up heroes since 1947

Website

Location

6216 Retail Road, Dallas, TX 75231

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

