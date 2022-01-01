- Home
The Great Commoner TGC Dearborn
555 Reviews
$
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100
Dearborn, MI 48124
Popular Items
Toast
Avocado Toast
Fried Egg, Watercress, Michigan Chèvre, Everything Spice, Chili Crisp, Multigrain
Labneh Toast
Zaatar, Baraki, Kammouni, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Mediterranean Olive, Fig Jam, Gombette
Salmon Toast
House Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Fried Caper, Dill, Sourdough
Tomato Burrata
Seasonal Toast
Sweet
Brown Butter Pancakes
Blueberry Compote, Burnt Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Michigan Maple Syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Yeasted Belgian Waffles
Vanilla Maple Syrup, Raspberry Jam, Whipped Plugra, Crushed Pistachios
Chocolate Praline French Toast
Chocolate Hazelnut Praline, Roasted Strawberry, Crushed Hazelnut, Vanilla Crème Fresh
Superfood Granola
Macerated Fruit, Raw Michigan Honey, Whole Milk Yogurt
Savory
3 Eggs Any Style
Choice of Protein, Common Potatoes, Rustic Toast, Raspberry Jam
Steak + Eggs
Flank Steak, Garlic Confit, Chimichurri, Common Potato, Blistered Tomato
Fūl Mudammas
Stewed Fava Beans, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Scallion, Radish, Shatta, Rustic Toast
Sunny Egg and Cheese Croissant
Gruyere, Sunny Fried Egg
Breakfast Burrito
Soft Scrambled Egg, Common Potatoes, Beef Bacon, Muenster, Baby Cheddar, Crème Fresh, House Salsa, Avocado
French Omelette
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Arugula Salad
Shrimp and Grits
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Artisan Greens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Parmigiano Reggiano, Grilled Sourdough, House Dressing
Arugula Salad
Roasted Strawberry, Fennel, Chèvre, Toasted Walnut, Balsamic Soy Vinaigrette
Kale
Wedge Salad
Wedge Salad
Sandwiches
Specials
Sides
Proteins
Sauces/Dressings
Whips and Toppings
Fountain Drinks
Bagels
Eclairs
Tarts
Specialty
Crouquant Chocolate
Almond, hazelnut, chocolate mousse
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate cake, raspberry, chocolate mousse
Coffee Butter Crunch
Fraisier
Vanilla cake, strawberry, passion mousseline
Plateau Chocolate
Chocolate cake, chocolate praline cremeux, roasted almond, chocolate nibs
Tiramisu
Mascarpone cheese, coffee, chocolate
Special Pastry
Large Macaron
Mini Macaron
Other
Traditional Croissants
Sweet Croissants
Apricot Cream Cheese Croissant
Unbleached unbromated, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, apricot and cream cheese
Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant
Unbleached, unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, blueberry, and cream cheese
Cinnamon Roll
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter and cinnamon
Apple Strudel
Pistachio Chocolate
Hazelnut Choco Almond
Savory Croissants
Asiago Croissant
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, ham and asiago cheese
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Basil Croissant
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, tomato, basil, and feta cheese
Goat Cheese, Olive, Oregano Croissant
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, olive, oregano, and goat cheese
Zaatar Croissant
Unbleached, unbromated, flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, and zaatar
Cheese and Cilantro Croissant
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, tomato, basil, and feta cheese
Potato and Cheese Croissant
Coffee
Espresso
Caffe Americano
Espresso & hot water
Red Eye
Espresso & drip coffee 10/12 oz: single shot 20 oz: double shot
Caffe Macchiato
Espresso, dollop of steamed milk & milk foam; approx. 3 oz (NOT Starbucks macchiato) Milk "marks" or "stains" espresso Between espresso & cortado; cuts the acidity
Cortado
Equal parts espresso & steamed milk Milk "cuts" espresso & reduces acidity 4 oz.
Flat White
Espresso & steamed milk Velvety & thin, not a lot of foam, thinner than a latte
Cappuccino
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam Dry capp: espresso, less steamed milk, more foam
Black Eye
Espresso & drip coffee 12 oz: double shot 20 oz: quad shot
Undertow
Caffe Latte
Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)
Caffe Breve Latte
Espresso & steamed half & half Similar to a latte but richer & creamier
Caffe Mocha Latte
Espresso, housemade chocolate syrup, steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y
Chai Latte
Housemade chai syrup & steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices
Dirty Chai Latte
Espresso, housemade chai syrup, steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices, w/ a kick (espresso)
Café con Miel Latte
Matcha Latte
Cherry Blossom Latte
Cold/Nitro Brew
Tea
Chamomile Medley
Earl Grey
Jasmine
English Breakfast
Masala Chai
Chamomile Tea Latte
Earl Grey Tea Latte
Jasmine Tea Latte
English Breakfast Tea Latte
Super Green Tea Latte
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Peppermint Tea Latte
London Fog Tea Latte
Iced Green Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Tea Lemonade
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Other
Berry Patch
Mandarin Cardamom
Fresh Orange Juice
House Made Lemonade
Strawberry Rose Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Cherry Blossom Lemonade
Hot Water
Cup Dairy Milk
Whole, Skim
Cup Non-Dairy Milk
Oat, Almond, Soy
White Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Housemade chocolate syrup & steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y
Chocolate Milk
Steamer
Milk + Flavored Syrup
Ice Water
Coke
Barq Root Beer
Fanta Orange
Dr. Pepper
Vernors Ginger Ale
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sprite
Diet Coke
Apple Juice
Hot Cider
Salads
Sandwiches
Beverages
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Positivity Water
SAN PELLEGRINO Sparkling
San Banedetto Sparkling Water
SAN PELLEGRINO Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)
SAN PELLEGRINO Clementina (Clementine)
SAN PELLEGRINO Pompelo (Grapefruit)
LORINA Sparkling Lemonade
LORINA Sparkling Pink Lemonade
FENTIMAN Victorian Herbal Lemonade
A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda
A'Siciliana Lemon Soda
BEAS Pink Rose Lemonade
BEAS Classic Lemonade
San Banedetto Lemon Tea
BEAS Squeeze Lavender
San Banedetto Peach Tea
Treo Organic Blueberry
Treo Organic Strawberry
Odyssey Elixir Blackberry Lemon Twist
Odyssey Elixir Dragonfruit Lemonade
Merchandise
Groceries
12 oz. Coffee Bag
5 lb. Coffee Bag
Rishi Elderberry
Rishi Chamomile
Rishi English Breakfast
Rishi Earl Grey
Rishi Elderberry Double Dose
Rishi Jasmine Green
Rishi Masala Chai-Organic
Rishi Pumpkin Spice
Rishi Cinnamon Plum
Chili Lime Pumpkin Seed
Stellar Brands Bold and Herby
Total Cluster Fudge Hot Cocoa Bombs
Total Cluster Fudge Kitchen Sink
Mulino Bianco Baiocchi
Thinful Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn
Thinful Snickerdoodle Popcorn
Naturally Nutty Vanilla Almond Butter
Natutally Nutty Peanut Butter Toffee
Sleeping Bear Farm Real Honey Cinnamon
Brownwood Farm Cherry BBQ
Brownwood Farm Blueberry Preserves
Cherry Bay Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries
Cherry Bay Cherry Jubilee
Firelli Italian Truffle Hot Sauce
Red Wine Vinegar Chips
O-Med Yuzu Vinegar
O-med Pedrom Ximinez
Romanos Garlic Basil Pasta Sauce
Picual Finishing EVOO
Brownwood Farm Cherry Spread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124