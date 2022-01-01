Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Great Commoner TGC Dearborn

555 Reviews

$

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100

Dearborn, MI 48124

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Caffe Latte
Crispy Potato Tots

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Fried Egg, Watercress, Michigan Chèvre, Everything Spice, Chili Crisp, Multigrain

Labneh Toast

Labneh Toast

$13.00

Zaatar, Baraki, Kammouni, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Mediterranean Olive, Fig Jam, Gombette

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$13.00

House Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Fried Caper, Dill, Sourdough

Tomato Burrata

$13.00

Seasonal Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet

Brown Butter Pancakes

Brown Butter Pancakes

$14.00

Blueberry Compote, Burnt Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Michigan Maple Syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.00
Yeasted Belgian Waffles

Yeasted Belgian Waffles

$14.00

Vanilla Maple Syrup, Raspberry Jam, Whipped Plugra, Crushed Pistachios

Chocolate Praline French Toast

$15.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Praline, Roasted Strawberry, Crushed Hazelnut, Vanilla Crème Fresh

Superfood Granola

Superfood Granola

$11.00

Macerated Fruit, Raw Michigan Honey, Whole Milk Yogurt

Savory

3 Eggs Any Style

3 Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Choice of Protein, Common Potatoes, Rustic Toast, Raspberry Jam

Steak + Eggs

Steak + Eggs

$22.00

Flank Steak, Garlic Confit, Chimichurri, Common Potato, Blistered Tomato

Fūl Mudammas

Fūl Mudammas

$12.00

Stewed Fava Beans, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Scallion, Radish, Shatta, Rustic Toast

Sunny Egg and Cheese Croissant

Sunny Egg and Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Gruyere, Sunny Fried Egg

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Soft Scrambled Egg, Common Potatoes, Beef Bacon, Muenster, Baby Cheddar, Crème Fresh, House Salsa, Avocado

French Omelette

$12.00

Spinach, Goat Cheese, Arugula Salad

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Soups

Daily Soup

$5.00+

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Artisan Greens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Parmigiano Reggiano, Grilled Sourdough, House Dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Roasted Strawberry, Fennel, Chèvre, Toasted Walnut, Balsamic Soy Vinaigrette

Kale

$13.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Artisan Greens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Parmigiano Reggiano, Grilled Sourdough, House Dressing

Sandwiches

Prime Double Double

$21.00

A BLT

$13.00
Griddled Chicken

Griddled Chicken

$16.00

House Slaw, Muenster, Cilantro, Burnt Corn Aioli, Tomato Basil Focaccia

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Pumpkin Spice Waffles

$14.00Out of stock

Vanilla Maple Syrup, Raspberry Jam, Whipped Plugra, Crushed Pistachios

Sides

French Fries

$5.00
Common Potatoes

Common Potatoes

$5.00
Crispy Potato Tots

Crispy Potato Tots

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$6.00

Toast and Jam

$3.00

Solo Pancake

$3.00

Solo Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Proteins

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$3.00
Beef Bacon

Beef Bacon

$3.00
Impossible Sausage Patty

Impossible Sausage Patty

$4.50

Smoked Salmon (a la carte)

$8.00
1 eggs, any style (a la carte)

1 eggs, any style (a la carte)

$2.00

Chicken Breast Solo

$6.00

Grilled Steak Solo

$10.00

Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Sauces/Dressings

Balsamic Soy Vinaigrette

$1.00

Burnt Cinnamon Whip

$2.00

Corn Aioli

$2.00

Creme Fraiche

$2.00

Fancy Sauce

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Jam

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

Shatta

$1.00

Sumac Vinaigrette

$1.00

Breads

Grilled Baguette

$2.00

Grilled Sourdough

$2.00

Grilled Multigrain

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Whips and Toppings

Burnt Cinnamon Whip

$2.00

Whipped Crème Fraiche

$2.00

Blueberry Compote

$2.00

Raspberry Jam

$2.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Vernors

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99
Sea Salt Bagel

Sea Salt Bagel

$1.99Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.99
Poppyseed Bagel

Poppyseed Bagel

$1.99

Rosemary Sea Salt

$1.99
Mediterranean Bagel

Mediterranean Bagel

$1.99
Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$1.99Out of stock
Jalapeno Pretzel Bagel

Jalapeno Pretzel Bagel

$1.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.99
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

Bakers Dozen

$21.99

Eclairs

Chocolate Eclair

$5.00

Chocolate pastry cream, chocolate glacage, chocolate nibs

Chocolate Vanilla Eclair

$5.00

Vanilla bean pastry cream, white chocolate glacage

Vanilla Eclair

$5.00

Vanilla bean pastry cream, white chocolate glacage

Strawberry Eclair

$5.00

Tarts

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Lemon cream, passion puree

Lime Passion Tart

$7.00

Mixed Fruit Tart

$7.00

Mixed fruit, pastry cream with hint of peach

Raspberry Tart

$7.00

Raspberry, pastry cream with hint of peach

Strawberry Pistachio Tart

$7.00

Strawberry, pastry cream with hint of peach

Specialty

Crouquant Chocolate

$8.00

Almond, hazelnut, chocolate mousse

Chocolate Raspberry

$8.00

Chocolate cake, raspberry, chocolate mousse

Coffee Butter Crunch

$8.00

Fraisier

$8.00

Vanilla cake, strawberry, passion mousseline

Plateau Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate praline cremeux, roasted almond, chocolate nibs

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mascarpone cheese, coffee, chocolate

Special Pastry

$8.00Out of stock

Large Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$8.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Macaron

$8.00

Pistachio Berry Macaron

$8.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Macaron

$8.00

Mini Macaron

Mini Chocolate Macaron

$2.50

Chocolate, almond, chocolate ganache

Mini Vanilla Macaron

$2.50

Mini Pistachio Macaron

$2.50

Pistachio, almond, pistachio mousse

Mini Strawberry Macaron

$2.50

Tiramisu Mini Macaron

$2.50

Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Macaron

$2.50

Other

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate peanut butter cookie

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate chip cookie

Outside Cake Cutting

$30.00

Bread

Large Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated bread flour, salt, sugar, water and yeast

Traditional Croissants

Plain Butter

$4.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Almond

$5.50

Almond Chocolate

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Croissants

Apricot Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, apricot and cream cheese

Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached, unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, blueberry, and cream cheese

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter and cinnamon

Apple Strudel

$7.00

Pistachio Chocolate

$6.50

Hazelnut Choco Almond

$7.00

Savory Croissants

Asiago Croissant

$6.00

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, ham and asiago cheese

Feta Cheese, Tomato, Basil Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, tomato, basil, and feta cheese

Goat Cheese, Olive, Oregano Croissant

$7.00

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, olive, oregano, and goat cheese

Zaatar Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Unbleached, unbromated, flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, and zaatar

Cheese and Cilantro Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, tomato, basil, and feta cheese

Potato and Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Colombian Supremo Single Origin Medium-bodied, smooth & balanced, notes of fruit, chocolate, caramel; bright acidity

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

Espresso

Caffe Americano

$3.00+

Espresso & hot water

Red Eye

$4.00+

Espresso & drip coffee 10/12 oz: single shot 20 oz: double shot

Caffe Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso, dollop of steamed milk & milk foam; approx. 3 oz (NOT Starbucks macchiato) Milk "marks" or "stains" espresso Between espresso & cortado; cuts the acidity

Cortado

$3.75+

Equal parts espresso & steamed milk Milk "cuts" espresso & reduces acidity 4 oz.

Flat White

$4.00+

Espresso & steamed milk Velvety & thin, not a lot of foam, thinner than a latte

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam Dry capp: espresso, less steamed milk, more foam

Black Eye

$4.50+

Espresso & drip coffee 12 oz: double shot 20 oz: quad shot

Undertow

$3.75

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)

Caffe Breve Latte

$6.00+

Espresso & steamed half & half Similar to a latte but richer & creamier

Caffe Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, housemade chocolate syrup, steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Housemade chai syrup & steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, housemade chai syrup, steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices, w/ a kick (espresso)

Café con Miel Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Cherry Blossom Latte

$5.50

Cold/Nitro Brew

Nitro Coffee

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Black Cold Brew Tea

$4.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Hibiscus Punch Cold Brew Tea

$4.50+

Tea

Chamomile Medley

$4.00+

Earl Grey

$4.00+

Jasmine

$4.00+

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Masala Chai

$4.00+

Chamomile Tea Latte

$5.00+

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$5.00+

Jasmine Tea Latte

$5.00+

English Breakfast Tea Latte

$5.00+

Super Green Tea Latte

$5.00+

Masala Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Peppermint Tea Latte

$5.00+

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

Iced Green Tea

$4.00+

Iced Black Tea

$5.00+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$5.00+

Other

Berry Patch

$2.50

Mandarin Cardamom

$2.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50+

House Made Lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$5.00+

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00+

Cherry Blossom Lemonade

$5.00+

Hot Water

Cup Dairy Milk

$2.00+

Whole, Skim

Cup Non-Dairy Milk

$3.00+

Oat, Almond, Soy

White Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Housemade chocolate syrup & steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Steamer

$5.00+

Milk + Flavored Syrup

Ice Water

Coke

$2.50

Barq Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.50+

Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Orzo Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Umami Rice Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Tomato Burrata

$9.00Out of stock

Bulgur and Lentil

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Halloumi & Zaatar Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Eggplant Portobello Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Cittadino Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Pastrami Croissant

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey and Boursin

$9.00Out of stock

Artichoke Gruyere

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$4.50

Positivity Water

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO Sparkling

$4.50

San Banedetto Sparkling Water

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO Clementina (Clementine)

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO Pompelo (Grapefruit)

$2.00

LORINA Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

LORINA Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$3.50

FENTIMAN Victorian Herbal Lemonade

$3.50

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$2.75

A'Siciliana Lemon Soda

$2.75

BEAS Pink Rose Lemonade

$3.00

BEAS Classic Lemonade

$3.00

San Banedetto Lemon Tea

$3.00

BEAS Squeeze Lavender

$3.00

San Banedetto Peach Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Treo Organic Blueberry

$3.00

Treo Organic Strawberry

$3.00

Odyssey Elixir Blackberry Lemon Twist

$5.00Out of stock

Odyssey Elixir Dragonfruit Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Hedley & Bennet Apron

$60.00

Fisherman Hat

$15.00

Baseball Cap

$15.00

Kalita Wave Kit

$89.00

V60 Brew Kit

$65.00

Hearth Double Wall Mug Amber

$28.00

Hearth Double Wall Mug Smoke

$28.00

Acopa Glass Teapot

$15.00

French Press

$115.00

Groceries

12 oz. Coffee Bag

$18.00

5 lb. Coffee Bag

$70.00

Rishi Elderberry

$12.00

Rishi Chamomile

$12.00

Rishi English Breakfast

$12.00

Rishi Earl Grey

$12.00

Rishi Elderberry Double Dose

$12.00

Rishi Jasmine Green

$12.00

Rishi Masala Chai-Organic

$12.00

Rishi Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

Rishi Cinnamon Plum

$12.00

Chili Lime Pumpkin Seed

$3.30

Stellar Brands Bold and Herby

$3.75

Total Cluster Fudge Hot Cocoa Bombs

$6.50

Total Cluster Fudge Kitchen Sink

$6.00

Mulino Bianco Baiocchi

$4.00

Thinful Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Thinful Snickerdoodle Popcorn

$5.00

Naturally Nutty Vanilla Almond Butter

$13.00

Natutally Nutty Peanut Butter Toffee

$7.00

Sleeping Bear Farm Real Honey Cinnamon

$12.00

Brownwood Farm Cherry BBQ

$7.00

Brownwood Farm Blueberry Preserves

$6.00

Cherry Bay Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries

$4.50

Cherry Bay Cherry Jubilee

$4.50

Firelli Italian Truffle Hot Sauce

$8.00

Red Wine Vinegar Chips

$2.50

O-Med Yuzu Vinegar

$20.00

O-med Pedrom Ximinez

$10.00Out of stock

Romanos Garlic Basil Pasta Sauce

$6.50

Picual Finishing EVOO

$9.00

Brownwood Farm Cherry Spread

$6.00
All hours
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

