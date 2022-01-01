Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Great Commoner TGC Ann Arbor

review star

No reviews yet

110 E. Washington

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Butter
Tuna Confit
Caffe Latte

Eclairs

Chocolate Eclair

$5.00

Chocolate pastry cream, chocolate glacage, chocolate nibs

Chocolate Vanilla Eclair

$5.00

Vanilla bean pastry cream, white chocolate glacage

Vanilla Eclair

$5.00

Vanilla bean pastry cream, white chocolate glacage

Coffee Eclair

$5.00

Coffee pastry cream, white chocolate coffee glacage

Tarts

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Lemon cream, passion puree

Strawberry Pistachio Tart

$7.00

Strawberry, pastry cream with hint of peach

Raspberry Tart

$7.00

Raspberry, pastry cream with hint of peach

Mixed Fruit Tart

$7.00

Mixed fruit, pastry cream with hint of peach

Lemon Passion Tart

$7.00

Noisette (Waka Waka) Tart

$8.00

Fig Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Fig, pastry cream with hint of peach, apricot glaze

Specialty

Berry Lemonade

$8.00

Orange cake, lemon passion cream, berry coulis, vanilla meringue, dried raspberry

Choco Detroit

$8.00

pastry cream with hint of peach, chocolate creameaux, vanilla light cream

Crouquant Chocolate

$8.00

Almond, hazelnut, chocolate mousse

Crouquant Vanilla

$8.00

Almond, hazelnut, vanilla mousse

St. Honore

$9.00

Caramel pastry cream, strawberry, vanilla bean light cream

Chocolate Raspberry

$8.00

Chocolate cake, raspberry, chocolate mousse

Mille-feuille

$8.00

Fraisier

$8.00

Vanilla cake, strawberry, passion mousseline

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mascarpone cheese, coffee, chocolate

Plateau Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate praline cremeux, roasted almond, chocolate nibs

Coffee PB Crunch

$8.00

The Nutty One

$8.00

Berry, vanilla and pistachio in a tart shell.

Chocotella

$8.00Out of stock

Large Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$8.00

Strawberry Macaron

$8.00

Pistachio Berry Macaron

$8.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Macaron

$8.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Macaron

$8.00

Mini Macaron

Mini Chocolate Macaron

$2.50

Chocolate, almond, chocolate ganache

Mini Madagascar Vanilla Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Strawberry Macaron

$2.50

Mini Pistachio Macaron

$2.50

Pistachio, almond, pistachio mousse

Mini Coconut Hazelnut Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee, almond, coffee mousse

Mini Black Chai Green Matcha Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

6-pack Macaron

$15.00

12-pack Macaron

$30.00

Small Cakes

Coco Orange

$4.00

Orange yuzu cake

Coco Chocolate

$4.00

Dark Chocolate cake

Coca Cinnamon Hazelnut

$4.00

Cinnamon hazelnut cake

Coco Coffee Cardamom

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee cardamom almond cake

Chocolate Praline Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Chocolate Feuilleté

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee, Salted Caramel, Cardamom Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Vanilla Green Matcha Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Bread

Loaf Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated bread flour, salt, sugar, water and yeast

Demi Baguette

$3.00

Unbleached unbromated bread flour, salt, sugar, water and yeast

Mini Baguette

$2.00

Demi Mexican Baguette

$2.00

Unbleached unbromated bread flour, salt, sugar, water, milk and yeast

Mini Mexican Baguette

$1.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, eggs, butter, salt, sugar, water and yeast

Traditional Croissants

Plain Butter

$4.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Almond

$5.50

Almond Chocolate

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Croissants

Apricot Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, apricot and cream cheese

Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Unbleached, unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, blueberry, and cream cheese

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter and cinnamon

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$7.00

Pistachio Chocolate Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, chocolate, and pistachio

Hazelnut Choco Almond

$7.00

Raspberry Chocolate Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast,, butter, raspberry, apple, almond, and brie cheese

Cherry Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter and cherry

Sugar Top

$6.00Out of stock

Savory Croissants

Raspberry, Apple, Almond, Brie Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, raspberry, apple, almond and brie cheese

Feta Cheese, Tomato, Basil Croissant

$6.50

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, tomato, basil, and feta cheese

Goat Cheese, Olive, Oregano Croissant

$7.00

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, olive, oregano, and goat cheese

Spinach, Leek, Walnut Croisssant

$6.50Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, spinach, leek and walnut

Pastrami, Gruyere, & Roasted Tomato

$7.00

Asiago Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, and asaigo cheese

Turkey and Mozzarella Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, bacon and gruyere cheese

Zaatar Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Unbleached, unbromated, flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, and zaatar

Other

Almond Tuile

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Tuile

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate peanut butter cookie

Pistachio Chocolate Cookie

$5.50

Pear Almond Tea Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Coffee Walnut Tea Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese Quiche

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sticks

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate, caramel, praline

Meringue

$4.00Out of stock

Dehydrated meringue

Vanilla Green Matcha Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Colombian Supremo Single Origin Medium-bodied, smooth & balanced, notes of fruit, chocolate, caramel; bright acidity

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.50+Out of stock

Espresso

Caffe Americano

$3.00+

Espresso & hot water

Red Eye

$4.00+

Espresso & drip coffee 10/12 oz: single shot 20 oz: double shot

Caffe Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso, dollop of steamed milk & milk foam; approx. 3 oz (NOT Starbucks macchiato) Milk "marks" or "stains" espresso Between espresso & cortado; cuts the acidity

Cortado

$3.75+

Equal parts espresso & steamed milk Milk "cuts" espresso & reduces acidity 4 oz.

Flat White

$4.00+

Espresso & steamed milk Velvety & thin, not a lot of foam, thinner than a latte

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam Dry capp: espresso, less steamed milk, more foam

Black Eye

$4.50+

Espresso & drip coffee 12 oz: double shot 20 oz: quad shot

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)

Caffe Breve

$6.00+

Espresso & steamed half & half Similar to a latte but richer & creamier

Caffe Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso, housemade chocolate syrup, steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Housemade chai syrup & steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Espresso, housemade chai syrup, steamed milk Black tea infused w/ warm spices, w/ a kick (espresso)

Café con Miel

$5.50+

Wildflower Chai Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

Tea

Chamomile Medley

$4.00+

Earl Grey

$4.00+

Jasmine

$4.00+

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Super Green

$4.00+

Masala Chai

$4.00+

Peppermint

$4.00+

Lavender Mint

$4.00+

Chamomile TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Earl Grey TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Jasmine TEA LATTE

$5.50+

English Breakfast TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Super Green TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Masala Chai TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Peppermint Tea LATTE

$5.50+

London Fog

$5.50+

Lavender Mint TEA LATTE

$5.50+

Iced Super Green Tea

$4.00+

Iced Black (English Breakfast) Tea

$4.00+

Iced Earl Grey Tea

$4.00+

Iced Jasmine Tea

$4.00+

Iced Masala Chai Tea

$4.00+

Iced Chamomile Tea

$4.00+

Iced Lavender Mint Tea

$4.00+

Iced Peppermint Tea

$4.00+

12 oz HOT Matcha Latte

$5.50

12 oz ICED Matcha Latte

$5.50

16 oz HOT Matcha Latte

$7.00

20 oz ICED Matcha Latte

$7.00

12 oz Matcha Lavender Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz MATCHA MAMA - HOT

$6.00

12 oz MATCHA MAMA - ICED

$6.00

16 oz MATCHA MAMA - HOT

$7.50

20 oz MATCHA MAMA - ICED

$7.50

Other

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Housemade chocolate syrup & steamed milk Rich & chocolate-y

Steamer

$5.00+

Milk + Flavored Syrup

The Shrink

$5.00+Out of stock

Cup Dairy Milk

$2.00+

Whole, Skim

Cup Non-Dairy Milk

$3.00+

Oat, Almond, Soy

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50+

Ice Water

Water

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$5.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Matcha Mama

$6.50+

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$10.00

Jambon Gruyere

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Gruyere

$9.00

Tuna Confit

$10.00

Jambon Beurre

$8.00Out of stock

Salads and Toasts

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Salmon Toast

$14.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Soup Du Jour (Bowl)

Soup Du Jour (Tortilla Soup w/ Chicken)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Minestrone - vegan)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Chicken Noodle)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (New England Clam Chowder)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Broccoli Cheddar - vegetarian)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Roasted Corn Poblano - vegetarian)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Garden Vegetable)

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour (Tuscan Bean & Sausage)

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

2 Eggs & Side of Bread

$8.00

Beverages

Evian Bottle Water

$2.00

Lorina Sparkling

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling

$3.00

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.25Out of stock

Bea's Squeeze Lemonade

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.00

Joe's Tea Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Retail

12 oz. Coffee Bag

$15.00

5 lb. Coffee Bag

$60.00Out of stock

Rishi Tea Box - Lavender Mint

$12.00

Rishi Tea Box - Earl Grey

$12.00

Rishi Tea Box - English Breakfast

$12.00

Zaatar Croutons

$1.50Out of stock

Bag of Chips - BBQ

$1.00

Bag of Chips - Original

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

