- Home
- /
- Madison
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Great Dane - Eastside
Great Dane - Eastside
No reviews yet
876 Jupiter Dr
Madison, WI 53718
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Pre-order
Starters
Boneless Wings
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Cauliflower Bites
One pound of crispy battered cauliflower bites, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing
Old Glory Cheese Curds
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Szechuan Style Dumplings
Pan seared pork dumplings, scallion, chili oil
Nakoma Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
Poutine
Fresh pub fries, Ellsworth cheese curds, rich gravy, chive
Giant Pretzel
Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade Peck's Pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Soup
Brown Ale Onion
Chicken and beef broth, pretzel croutons, beer-simmered onions, baked in a crock with Swiss
Beer Cheese & Potato Soup
Smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, sautéed leeks, potatoes. Finished with cream, chives, and homemade pretzel croutons
West African Chicken Peanut Stew
Stewed chicken, rice, tomato, hint of peanut. Available in a cup or bowl.
Shorewood Hills
Bowl of soup, side salad, pretzel stick
Salads & Bowls
Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Hail Caesar Salad
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
High Point Harvest Bowl
Brown rice, red quinoa, broccoli, sweet potato, roasted beets, spiced cashews, edamame, dried apricot, pickled red onion, sesame crusted tofu, orange ginger dressing, aged balsamic
Korean Rice Bowl
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, mixed greens, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan
Mexican Rice Bowl
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
Chimichurri Ranch Steak Salad
Carne asada, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, roasted corn salsa, cherry tomato, radish, red onion, romaine, feta cheese, chimichurri ranch
Webster Street Chicken Salad
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Pub Tacos
Brew Street Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Jaime's Fish Tacos
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Sandwiches & Wraps
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, vegetable tortilla wrap
El Cubano
Mojo marinated slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Scotch Ale pickles, yellow mustard, toasted French bread
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Mayan Chicken Wrap
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Irish Road Reuben
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
Tofu Banh Mi
Marinated and seared tofu, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, shiitake vinaigrette, hoisin aioli, toasted baguette
Turkey + Avocado
Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon caper aioli, toasted wheatberry bread
Dunn's Marsh
Half sandwich with choice of a house salad or bowl of soup
Burgers
All-American Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun
Wild Mushroom Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
Pub Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Texarkana Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, haystack onion, chipotle cream cheese, brioche
Favorites
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
Buffalo Style WI Cheddar Mac
Grilled chicken, 3-alarm hot sauce, scallion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Malaysian Laksa Noodle Soup
Coconut red chili broth, rice noodles, shrimp, ground pork, bean sprout, chili, cilantro, mint, scallion, fried shallot • $1 goes to support Combat Blindness International
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Pan Seared Salmon
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
Chicken Pot Pie
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
Tandoori Chicken Naan
Tandoori-marinated and grilled chicken, mint, scallion, cilantro, fresno chili, pickled onion, grilled naan bread
Kid's Menu
Dinosaur Nuggets
Chicken nuggets and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Deli-icious BLT
Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Moo Burger
Grilled local beef burger, brioche bun and pickle chips. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Eazy Peazy Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
Small Guy Fish Fry
Fried haddock and tartar sauce. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Gooey Grilled Cheese
Toasted bread and melted cheddar cheese. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Mac-A-Noodle-Do
Wisconsin cheese sauce and curly cavatappi noodles.
Niño's Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.
Dessert
Beverages
💥Pack of the Week💥
Cans
1 Can Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry
Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry
Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
1 Can German Pilsner
Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack German Pilsner
Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
1 Can Crop Circle Wheat
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack Crop Circle Wheat
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
1 Can Good Dog IPA
Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack Good Dog IPA
Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
1 Can Scotch Ale
Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack Scotch Ale
Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
1 Can Zenne Pils
Tart, fruity, light aromas of pear, apple and tropical fruits • 4.1% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
6 Pack Zenne Pils
Tart, fruity, light aromas of pear, apple and tropical fruits • 4.1% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Pick Six Variety Pack
Mix & match your favorites! • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Cases
Case Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry
Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Case German Pilsner
Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Case Crop Circle Wheat
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Case Good Dog IPA
Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Case Scotch Ale
Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Pick Four Variety Case
Mix & match your favorite six packs! • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowlers
Crowler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry
Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Landmark Lite
Light, refreshing lager • 3.65 % ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler German Pilsner
Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Peck's Pilsner
Medium-bodied, moderately hoppy, Czech pilsner • 5.5% ABV 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Crop Circle Wheat
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Old Glory American Pale Ale
Unfiltered, Cascade hops, caramel & honey notes • 5.25% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Scotch Ale
Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Summer Stache Hazy IPA
Tropical, citrus, hazy session IPA • 4.6% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Mango Weizen
A traditional Hefeweizen with mango • 5.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA
Official beer of the Madison Mallards! Hazy, session IPA brewed with mango & Citra hops • 4.6% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Crowler Low Country Belgian Tripel
Light and strong. Complex, spicy-fruity flavor and aroma. • 9.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growlers
Growler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry
Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Landmark Lite
Light, refreshing lager • 3.65 % ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler German Pilsner
Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Peck's Pilsner
Medium-bodied, moderately hoppy, Czech pilsner • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Crop Circle Wheat
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Old Glory American Pale
Unfiltered, Cascade hops, caramel & honey notes • 5.25% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Scotch Ale
Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Summer Stache Hazy IPA
Tropical, citrus, hazy session IPA • 4.6% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Mango Weizen
A traditional Hefeweizen with mango • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA
Official beer of the Madison Mallards! Hazy, session IPA brewed with mango & Citra hops • 4.6% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Low Country Belgian Tripel
Light and strong. Complex, spicy-fruity flavor and aroma. • 9.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup
Good Dog Gear
Merch
16oz Pub Glass
16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.
Tote Bag
15" x 15" • 100% cotton, reusable tote bag
Classic Pennant
Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"
Beer Boot
Glass beer boot with logo. 80 ounces
Logo Porcelain Sign
Porcelain-enameled, round, steel sign • 9" diameter
Logo Pottery Stein
Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe
Sunglasses
Apparel
Pullover Hoodie
Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown
Logo Tee - Green
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green
Corduroy Hat
Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy
Trucker Hat
Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.
Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika
Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: smoked paprika
Dusty Blue Logo Tee
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue
Athletic Socks
Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.
Vintage White Summer Tee
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white
Pocket T-Shirt - Guava
Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt
Great Dane Wool Hat
Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat. Made of wool with a leather closure and metal clasp.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison, WI 53718