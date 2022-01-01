Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Dane - Eastside

review star

No reviews yet

876 Jupiter Dr

Madison, WI 53718

Popular Items

Texarkana Burger
Dinosaur Nuggets
Giant Pretzel

Thanksgiving Pre-order

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner

$18.00+

Roasted white & dark meat turkey, mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, green beans, APA gravy, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie (per serving) • Pre-order for pickup on Thursday, November 24 • Packaged hot and ready

Starters

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

One pound of crispy battered cauliflower bites, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing

Old Glory Cheese Curds

$10.25

American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema

Szechuan Style Dumplings

$12.00

Pan seared pork dumplings, scallion, chili oil

Nakoma Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos

Poutine

$11.50

Fresh pub fries, Ellsworth cheese curds, rich gravy, chive

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade Peck's Pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce

Great Dane Pub Wings

$12.00+

Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Soup

Brown Ale Onion

$6.50

Chicken and beef broth, pretzel croutons, beer-simmered onions, baked in a crock with Swiss

Beer Cheese & Potato Soup

$4.00+

Smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, sautéed leeks, potatoes. Finished with cream, chives, and homemade pretzel croutons

West African Chicken Peanut Stew

$4.00+

Stewed chicken, rice, tomato, hint of peanut. Available in a cup or bowl.

Shorewood Hills

$9.00

Bowl of soup, side salad, pretzel stick

Salads & Bowls

Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Hail Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy

High Point Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice, red quinoa, broccoli, sweet potato, roasted beets, spiced cashews, edamame, dried apricot, pickled red onion, sesame crusted tofu, orange ginger dressing, aged balsamic

Korean Rice Bowl

$16.00

Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

$14.00

Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, mixed greens, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan

Mexican Rice Bowl

$13.50

Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa

Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing

Chimichurri Ranch Steak Salad

$17.00

Carne asada, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, roasted corn salsa, cherry tomato, radish, red onion, romaine, feta cheese, chimichurri ranch

Webster Street Chicken Salad

$14.00

Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Pub Tacos

Brew Street Tacos

$13.50

Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans

Jaime's Fish Tacos

$14.00

Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces

Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans

Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Sandwiches & Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, vegetable tortilla wrap

El Cubano

$13.75

Mojo marinated slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Scotch Ale pickles, yellow mustard, toasted French bread

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll

Mayan Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun

Irish Road Reuben

$13.50

House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta

Tofu Banh Mi

$13.50

Marinated and seared tofu, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, shiitake vinaigrette, hoisin aioli, toasted baguette

Turkey + Avocado

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon caper aioli, toasted wheatberry bread

Dunn's Marsh

$12.00

Half sandwich with choice of a house salad or bowl of soup

Burgers

All-American Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun

Wild Mushroom Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun

Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger

$16.00

7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard

Pub Burger

$11.50

7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Texarkana Burger

$14.00

7 oz. fresh beef, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, haystack onion, chipotle cream cheese, brioche

Favorites

BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac

$17.75

Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick

Buffalo Style WI Cheddar Mac

$16.75

Grilled chicken, 3-alarm hot sauce, scallion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick

Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac

$12.75

Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick

Malaysian Laksa Noodle Soup

$17.00

Coconut red chili broth, rice noodles, shrimp, ground pork, bean sprout, chili, cilantro, mint, scallion, fried shallot • $1 goes to support Combat Blindness International

New London Bridge Fish Fry

$14.00+

Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.50

Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick

Tandoori Chicken Naan

$17.00

Tandoori-marinated and grilled chicken, mint, scallion, cilantro, fresno chili, pickled onion, grilled naan bread

Kid's Menu

Dinosaur Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken nuggets and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Deli-icious BLT

$6.00

Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Moo Burger

$6.00

Grilled local beef burger, brioche bun and pickle chips. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Eazy Peazy Burrito

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.

Small Guy Fish Fry

$6.00

Fried haddock and tartar sauce. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted bread and melted cheddar cheese. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Mac-A-Noodle-Do

$6.00

Wisconsin cheese sauce and curly cavatappi noodles.

Niño's Nachos

$6.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.

Dessert

Black & Tan Brownie

$5.50

Cream cheese & chocolate brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, Stout fudge, hot caramel, whipped cream

Seasonal Cast Iron Skillet Crisp

$7.00

Baked seasonal fruit, streusel, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Beverages

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Sierra Mist

$2.00

Can Diet Sierra Mist

$2.00

Bottle Aquafina

$2.50

💥Pack of the Week💥

6 Pack German Pilsner

$10.00

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Cans

1 Can Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

1 Can Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

$4.00

Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

$10.00

Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

1 Can German Pilsner

1 Can German Pilsner

$4.00

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack German Pilsner

$10.00

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

1 Can Crop Circle Wheat

1 Can Crop Circle Wheat

$4.00

Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack Crop Circle Wheat

$10.00

Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

1 Can Good Dog IPA

1 Can Good Dog IPA

$4.00

Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack Good Dog IPA

$10.00

Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

1 Can Scotch Ale

1 Can Scotch Ale

$4.00

Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack Scotch Ale

$10.00

Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

1 Can Zenne Pils

1 Can Zenne Pils

$4.00

Tart, fruity, light aromas of pear, apple and tropical fruits • 4.1% ABV • 12 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

6 Pack Zenne Pils

$12.49

Tart, fruity, light aromas of pear, apple and tropical fruits • 4.1% ABV • Six 12 oz. cans • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Pick Six Variety Pack

Pick Six Variety Pack

$10.00

Mix & match your favorites! • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Cases

Case Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

Case Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

$31.50

Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Case German Pilsner

Case German Pilsner

$31.50

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Case Crop Circle Wheat

Case Crop Circle Wheat

$31.50

Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Case Good Dog IPA

Case Good Dog IPA

$31.50

Subtle pine, citrus & tropical fruit, easy-drinking IPA • 5.6% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Case Scotch Ale

Case Scotch Ale

$31.50

Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.6% ABV • Four 6-packs per case • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Pick Four Variety Case

Pick Four Variety Case

$31.50

Mix & match your favorite six packs! • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowlers

Crowler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

Crowler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

$8.00

Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Landmark Lite

Crowler Landmark Lite

$8.00

Light, refreshing lager • 3.65 % ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler German Pilsner

Crowler German Pilsner

$8.00

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Peck's Pilsner

Crowler Peck's Pilsner

$8.00

Medium-bodied, moderately hoppy, Czech pilsner • 5.5% ABV 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Crop Circle Wheat

Crowler Crop Circle Wheat

$8.00

Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Old Glory American Pale Ale

Crowler Old Glory American Pale Ale

$8.00

Unfiltered, Cascade hops, caramel & honey notes • 5.25% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Scotch Ale

Crowler Scotch Ale

$8.00

Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Summer Stache Hazy IPA

Crowler Summer Stache Hazy IPA

$8.00

Tropical, citrus, hazy session IPA • 4.6% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Mango Weizen

Crowler Mango Weizen

$8.00

A traditional Hefeweizen with mango • 5.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA

Crowler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA

$8.00

Official beer of the Madison Mallards! Hazy, session IPA brewed with mango & Citra hops • 4.6% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Crowler Low Country Belgian Tripel

Crowler Low Country Belgian Tripel

$12.00

Light and strong. Complex, spicy-fruity flavor and aroma. • 9.5% ABV • 32 oz. can • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growlers

Growler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

Growler Dog Daze Hard Seltzer - Cherry

$15.00

Crisp, dry, black & tart cherry • 4.9% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Landmark Lite

Growler Landmark Lite

$15.00

Light, refreshing lager • 3.65 % ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler German Pilsner

Growler German Pilsner

$15.00

Crisp, light, easy going pilsner • 5.25% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Peck's Pilsner

Growler Peck's Pilsner

$15.00

Medium-bodied, moderately hoppy, Czech pilsner • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Crop Circle Wheat

Growler Crop Circle Wheat

$15.00

Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Old Glory American Pale

Growler Old Glory American Pale

$15.00

Unfiltered, Cascade hops, caramel & honey notes • 5.25% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Scotch Ale

Growler Scotch Ale

$15.00

Full-bodied, malty, caramel, chocolate • 6.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Summer Stache Hazy IPA

Growler Summer Stache Hazy IPA

$15.00

Tropical, citrus, hazy session IPA • 4.6% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Mango Weizen

Growler Mango Weizen

$15.00

A traditional Hefeweizen with mango • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA

Growler Home Run Hazy - Mango IPA

$15.00

Official beer of the Madison Mallards! Hazy, session IPA brewed with mango & Citra hops • 4.6% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.

Growler Low Country Belgian Tripel

Growler Low Country Belgian Tripel

$23.00

Light and strong. Complex, spicy-fruity flavor and aroma. • 9.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup

Good Dog Gear

Bottle Opener Dog Leash

Bottle Opener Dog Leash

$15.00

Waterproof, no-stink leash with latch-lock metal buckle and bottle opener. Sustainable upcycled backing.

Merch

16oz Pub Glass

16oz Pub Glass

$5.00

16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$5.00

15" x 15" • 100% cotton, reusable tote bag

Classic Pennant

Classic Pennant

$10.00

Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"

Beer Boot

Beer Boot

$20.00

Glass beer boot with logo. 80 ounces

Logo Porcelain Sign

Logo Porcelain Sign

$15.00

Porcelain-enameled, round, steel sign • 9" diameter

Logo Pottery Stein

Logo Pottery Stein

$30.00

Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00

Apparel

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown

Logo Tee - Green

Logo Tee - Green

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green

Corduroy Hat

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: smoked paprika

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue

Athletic Socks

Athletic Socks

$5.00

Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.

Vintage White Summer Tee

Vintage White Summer Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

$25.00

Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt

Great Dane Wool Hat

Great Dane Wool Hat

$30.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat. Made of wool with a leather closure and metal clasp.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

Website

Location

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison, WI 53718

Directions

