Great Dane - Fitchburg

review star

No reviews yet

2980 Cahill Main

Fitchburg, WI 53711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Late Night Menu

Old Glory Cheese Curds

$10.25

American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Nakoma Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade Peck's Pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce

Great Dane Pub Wings

$12.00+

Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Hail Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy

Mayan Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll

Turkey + Avocado

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon caper aioli, toasted wheatberry bread

All-American Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun

Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger

$16.00

7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard

Pub Burger

$11.50

7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac

$12.75

Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick

Merch

16oz Pub Glass

16oz Pub Glass

$5.00

16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.

Logo Pottery Stein

Logo Pottery Stein

$30.00

Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe

Beer Boot

Beer Boot

$20.00

Glass beer boot with logo. 80 ounces

Classic Pennant

Classic Pennant

$10.00

Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"

Logo Porcelain Sign

Logo Porcelain Sign

$15.00

Porcelain-enameled, round, steel sign • 9" diameter

Apparel

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown

Corduroy Hat

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy

Logo Tee - Green

Logo Tee - Green

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: smoked paprika

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue

Athletic Socks

Athletic Socks

$5.00

Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

$25.00

Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt

Vintage White Summer Tee

Vintage White Summer Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white

Navy Logo T-Shirt

Navy Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton t-shirt in navy blue

Tie Dye T-Shirt

Tie Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

Alternative Apparel unisex t-shirt. 60% cotton / 40% polyester • Blue Tie Dye

Pocket T-Shirt

Pocket T-Shirt

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: heavy metal

Great Dane Thermal Crewneck

Great Dane Thermal Crewneck

$15.00

Next Level Apparel waffle knit, thermal crewneck in army green • 60% cotton, 40% polyester

New Era Crewneck Sweatshirt - Gray

New Era Crewneck Sweatshirt - Gray

$40.00

Cotton/poly sueded French terry crewneck sweatshirt with Great Dane felt patch and woven label. Heather Gray.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

Website

Location

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Directions

