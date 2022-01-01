Restaurant header imageView gallery
Great Dane - Hilldale

357 Price Pl

Madison, WI 53705

Late Night Menu

Old Glory Cheese Curds

$10.25

American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Nakoma Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade Peck's Pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce

Great Dane Pub Wings

$12.00+

Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Hail Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy

Mayan Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll

Turkey + Avocado

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon caper aioli, toasted wheatberry bread

All-American Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun

Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger

$16.00

7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard

Pub Burger

$11.50

7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac

$12.75

Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick

Good Dog Gear

Travel Dog Bowl

Travel Dog Bowl

$10.00

Collapsible and leakproof. Made with upcycled materials and a food-grade safe lining.

Bottle Opener Dog Collar

Bottle Opener Dog Collar

$15.00

Waterproof, no-stink collar with latch-lock metal buckle and bottle opener. Sustainable upcycled backing.

Bottle Opener Dog Leash

Bottle Opener Dog Leash

$15.00

Waterproof, no-stink leash with latch-lock metal buckle and bottle opener. Sustainable upcycled backing.

Dog Gear Bundle

$30.00

Includes one Bottle Opener Dog Collar, one Leash, and one Travel Dog Bowl. Choice of red or black collar and leash.

Merch

16oz Pub Glass

16oz Pub Glass

$5.00

16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.

Logo Pottery Stein

Logo Pottery Stein

$30.00

Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe

Classic Pennant

Classic Pennant

$10.00

Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$5.00

15" x 15" • 100% cotton, reusable tote bag

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00
Ultimate Frisbee Disc

Ultimate Frisbee Disc

$10.50

Ultra-Star 175 gram Ultimate Disc. White with red logo.

Apparel

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown

Logo Tee - Green

Logo Tee - Green

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green

Corduroy Hat

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

$25.00

Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt

Athletic Socks

Athletic Socks

$5.00

Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.

Vintage White Summer Tee

Vintage White Summer Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white

Mustard Logo T-Shirt

Mustard Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in mustard

Tie Dye T-Shirt

Tie Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

Alternative Apparel unisex t-shirt. 60% cotton / 40% polyester • Blue Tie Dye

Great Dane Wool Hat

Great Dane Wool Hat

$30.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat. Made of wool with a leather closure and metal clasp.

Great Dane Ball Cap

Great Dane Ball Cap

$20.00

Unstructured curlbill cap made with cotton twill

Winter Beanie

Winter Beanie

$25.00

Custom beanie with Madison's Best Friend woven label • One size fits most

Great Dane Thermal Crewneck

Great Dane Thermal Crewneck

$15.00

Next Level Apparel waffle knit, thermal crewneck in army green • 60% cotton, 40% polyester

Raglan Tee - Gray & Black

Raglan Tee - Gray & Black

$10.00

Next Level Apparel, unisex, cotton, Raglan tee

25th Anniversary Ringer Tee - Men's

25th Anniversary Ringer Tee - Men's

$15.00

Men's cut throwback jersey ringer tee. Heather navy blue with dark blue.

25th Anniversary Ringer Tee - Women's

25th Anniversary Ringer Tee - Women's

$15.00

Women's cut throwback jersey ringer tee. Deep heather gray with black.

Women's Team Dane Tee

Women's Team Dane Tee

$15.00

Bella + Canvas women's cut, tri-blend t-shirt

Women's Tank Top

Women's Tank Top

$10.00

Next Level Apparel festival tank in antique gold or denim blue

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

357 Price Pl, Madison, WI 53705

