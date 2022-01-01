Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Dane Pub & Brewing

No reviews yet

2305 Sherman Street

Wausau, WI 54401

Order Again

Popular Items

Mayan Chicken Wrap
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
Great Dane Pub Wings

Thanksgiving Pre-order

Thanksgiving Dinner

$18.00+

Roasted white & dark meat turkey, mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, green beans, APA gravy, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie (per serving) • Pre-order for pickup on Thursday, November 24 • Packaged hot and ready

Daily Specials

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Dill pickle chips in house-made batter, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pub fries

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled slow-cooked brisket, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried haystack onions, toasted sourdough bread

Schnitzelwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded and fried center cut pork loin cutlet, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pilsner mustard, toasted pretzel bun

Jaegerschnitzel

$18.00

Hand-breaded and fried center cut pork loin, lager mushroom gravy, garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour

Starters

Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots

Old Glory Cheese Curds

$10.25

American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema

Northwoods Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos

Poutine

$11.50

Fresh pub fries, Ellsworth cheese curds, rich gravy, chive

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce

Pub Wings

Great Dane Pub Wings

$12.00+

Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

One pound of crispy battered cauliflower bites, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing

Soup

Brown Ale Onion

$7.00

Chicken and beef broth, pretzel croutons, beer-simmered onions, baked in a crock with Swiss

Tomato Mushroom Bisque

$4.00+

Tomato, mushrooms, herbs, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps. Available in a cup or bowl.

West African Chicken Peanut Stew

$4.00+

Stewed chicken, rice, tomato, hint of peanut. Available in a cup or bowl.

Bluegill Bay

$9.00

Bowl of soup, side salad, pretzel stick

Salads & Bowls

Hail Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy

High Point Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice, red quinoa, broccoli, sweet potato, roasted beets, spiced cashews, edamame, dried apricot, pickled red onion, sesame crusted tofu, orange ginger dressing, aged balsamic

Korean Rice Bowl

$16.00

Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny-side up egg

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

$14.00

Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, mixed greens, grilled naan bread, red wine vinaigrette & tzatziki sauce

Mexican Rice Bowl

$13.50

Choice of braised brisket, grilled chicken, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa

Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing

Sherman Street Chicken Salad

$14.00

Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing

Black & Bleu Steakhouse Salad

$17.00

Blackened steak, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, buttermilk ranch, haystack onion strings

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Pub Tacos

Birria Queso Tacos

$13.50

Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans

Brew Street Tacos

$13.50

Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of seasoned chicken, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans

Jaime's Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fried tilapia, cornmeal batter, salsa fresca, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipolte bbq and habanero hellfire sauces

Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast, house-made buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, gorgonzola dressing, brioche bun

Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Roasted chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, vegetable tortilla wrap

El Cubano

$13.75

Mojo marinated slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Scotch Ale pickles, yellow mustard, toasted French bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, muenster, American cheese, caramelized onion, grilled tomatoes, toasted wheatberry bread

Mayan Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun

Rietbrock Reuben

$13.50

House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye

Mustard Glazed Salmon Club

$16.00

Grilled salmon, honey mustard glaze, applewood smoked bacon, lemon caper aioli, arugula, tomato, toasted seeded bun

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta

California Turkey Club

$13.50

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, coleslaw, applewood smoked bacon, toasted rye bread

Sylvan Hill

$12.00

Half sandwich with choice of a house salad or bowl of soup

Burgers

All-American Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun

Wild Mushroom Burger

$15.00

7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun

Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger

$16.00

7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of pilsner mustard

Pub Burger

$11.00

7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Texarkana Burger

$14.00

7 oz. fresh beef, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, haystack onion, chipotle cream cheese, brioche

Favorites

BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac

$17.75

Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick

Buffalo Style WI Cheddar Mac

$16.75

Grilled chicken, 3-alarm hot sauce, scallion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, cavatappi noodles, pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick

Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac

$12.75

Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Chargrilled and served with cilantro rice, vegetable du jour, and garlic herb compound butter

New London Bridge Fish Fry

$14.00+

Haddock, pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.50

Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick

Meatloaf

$16.00

Our house recipe meatloaf, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, roasted red peppers, haystack onion strings, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable du jour

New York Strip Steak

$25.00

Chargrilled and topped with garlic herb compound butter, served with garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable du jour and a house salad

Smothered & Covered Chicken

$17.00

Handbreaded fried chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomato and Cajun butter sauce, served with cheddar jalapeno mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour

Kid's Menu

Dinosaur Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken nuggets and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Deli-icious BLT

$6.00

Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Moo Burger

$6.00

Grilled local beef burger, brioche bun and pickle chips. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Eazy Peazy Burrito

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.

Small Guy Fish Fry

$6.00

Fried haddock and tartar sauce. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted bread and melted cheddar cheese. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.

Mac-A-Noodle-Do

$6.00

Wisconsin cheese sauce and curly cavatappi noodles.

Niño's Nachos

$6.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.

Dessert

Black & Tan Brownie

$5.50

Cream cheese & chocolate brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, Stout fudge, hot caramel, whipped cream

Classic Cheesecake

$6.00

New York style cheesecake, Stout fudge and caramel

Beverages

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Sierra Mist

$2.00

Can Diet Sierra Mist

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Good Dog Gear

Bottle Opener Dog Collar

Bottle Opener Dog Collar

$22.00

Waterproof, no-stink collar with latch-lock metal buckle and bottle opener. Sustainable upcycled backing.

Merch

16oz Pub Glass

16oz Pub Glass

$5.00

16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.

Shaker Pint Glass

Shaker Pint Glass

$5.00

16 ounce pint glass. Choice of black or red logo

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Growler

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Growler

$60.00

Hydro Flask brand, reusable, wide-mouth 64 oz. growler. Double-wall insulation keeping beverages either hot or cold

Logo Pottery Stein

Logo Pottery Stein

$30.00

Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe

Classic Pennant

Classic Pennant

$10.00

Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"

Azacca Dog Pin

Azacca Dog Pin

$3.00

Azacca lapel pin with stainless steel butterfly clutch backing • 1.5"

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00
Logo Porcelain Sign

Logo Porcelain Sign

$25.00

Porcelain-enameled, round, steel sign • 9" diameter

Apparel

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown

Logo Tee - Green

Logo Tee - Green

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green

Corduroy Hat

Corduroy Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

Dusty Blue Logo Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika

$25.00Out of stock

Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: smoked paprika

Green Pullover Hoodie

Green Pullover Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Unisex Independent heavyweight hooded sweatshirt. 70% Cotton/30% Polyester • Alpine Green

Athletic Socks

Athletic Socks

$5.00

Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

Pocket T-Shirt - Guava

$25.00

Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt

Vintage White Summer Tee

Vintage White Summer Tee

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white

Great Dane Ball Cap

Great Dane Ball Cap

$27.00Out of stock

Unstructured curlbill cap made with cotton twill

Great Dane Wool Hat

Great Dane Wool Hat

$30.00

Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat. Made of wool with a leather closure and metal clasp.

Mustard Logo T-Shirt

Mustard Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in mustard

Winter Beanie

Winter Beanie

$25.00Out of stock

Gray waffle knit beanie with woven label • One size fits most

Dog Bust Zip-up Hoodie

Dog Bust Zip-up Hoodie

$30.00

Relaxed fit, zip-up hoodie with white drawstrings and ribbed cuffs & waistband in dark heather gray

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau, WI 54401

