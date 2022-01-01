Great Dane Pub & Brewing
2305 Sherman Street
Wausau, WI 54401
Order Again
Thanksgiving Pre-order
Daily Specials
Fried Pickle Chips
Dill pickle chips in house-made batter, fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Basket
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pub fries
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Pulled slow-cooked brisket, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried haystack onions, toasted sourdough bread
Schnitzelwich
Hand-breaded and fried center cut pork loin cutlet, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pilsner mustard, toasted pretzel bun
Jaegerschnitzel
Hand-breaded and fried center cut pork loin, lager mushroom gravy, garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour
Starters
Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Old Glory Cheese Curds
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Northwoods Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
Poutine
Fresh pub fries, Ellsworth cheese curds, rich gravy, chive
Giant Pretzel
Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce
Pub Wings
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Boneless Wings
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Cauliflower Bites
One pound of crispy battered cauliflower bites, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing
Soup
Brown Ale Onion
Chicken and beef broth, pretzel croutons, beer-simmered onions, baked in a crock with Swiss
Tomato Mushroom Bisque
Tomato, mushrooms, herbs, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps. Available in a cup or bowl.
West African Chicken Peanut Stew
Stewed chicken, rice, tomato, hint of peanut. Available in a cup or bowl.
Bluegill Bay
Bowl of soup, side salad, pretzel stick
Salads & Bowls
Hail Caesar Salad
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
High Point Harvest Bowl
Brown rice, red quinoa, broccoli, sweet potato, roasted beets, spiced cashews, edamame, dried apricot, pickled red onion, sesame crusted tofu, orange ginger dressing, aged balsamic
Korean Rice Bowl
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny-side up egg
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, mixed greens, grilled naan bread, red wine vinaigrette & tzatziki sauce
Mexican Rice Bowl
Choice of braised brisket, grilled chicken, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
Sherman Street Chicken Salad
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
Black & Bleu Steakhouse Salad
Blackened steak, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, buttermilk ranch, haystack onion strings
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Pub Tacos
Birria Queso Tacos
Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans
Brew Street Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of seasoned chicken, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Jaime's Fish Tacos
Fried tilapia, cornmeal batter, salsa fresca, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipolte bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken BLT Sandwich
Buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast, house-made buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, gorgonzola dressing, brioche bun
Caesar Wrap
Roasted chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, vegetable tortilla wrap
El Cubano
Mojo marinated slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Scotch Ale pickles, yellow mustard, toasted French bread
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, muenster, American cheese, caramelized onion, grilled tomatoes, toasted wheatberry bread
Mayan Chicken Wrap
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Rietbrock Reuben
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
Mustard Glazed Salmon Club
Grilled salmon, honey mustard glaze, applewood smoked bacon, lemon caper aioli, arugula, tomato, toasted seeded bun
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
California Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, coleslaw, applewood smoked bacon, toasted rye bread
Sylvan Hill
Half sandwich with choice of a house salad or bowl of soup
Burgers
All-American Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun
Wild Mushroom Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of pilsner mustard
Pub Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Texarkana Burger
7 oz. fresh beef, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, haystack onion, chipotle cream cheese, brioche
Favorites
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
Buffalo Style WI Cheddar Mac
Grilled chicken, 3-alarm hot sauce, scallion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, cavatappi noodles, pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Grilled Salmon
Chargrilled and served with cilantro rice, vegetable du jour, and garlic herb compound butter
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Chicken Pot Pie
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
Meatloaf
Our house recipe meatloaf, Emerald Isle Stout BBQ sauce, roasted red peppers, haystack onion strings, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable du jour
New York Strip Steak
Chargrilled and topped with garlic herb compound butter, served with garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable du jour and a house salad
Smothered & Covered Chicken
Handbreaded fried chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomato and Cajun butter sauce, served with cheddar jalapeno mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour
Kid's Menu
Dinosaur Nuggets
Chicken nuggets and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Deli-icious BLT
Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Moo Burger
Grilled local beef burger, brioche bun and pickle chips. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Eazy Peazy Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
Small Guy Fish Fry
Fried haddock and tartar sauce. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Gooey Grilled Cheese
Toasted bread and melted cheddar cheese. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Mac-A-Noodle-Do
Wisconsin cheese sauce and curly cavatappi noodles.
Niño's Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.
Dessert
Beverages
Good Dog Gear
Merch
16oz Pub Glass
16 ounce pub glass. Choice of black or red logo.
Shaker Pint Glass
16 ounce pint glass. Choice of black or red logo
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Growler
Hydro Flask brand, reusable, wide-mouth 64 oz. growler. Double-wall insulation keeping beverages either hot or cold
Logo Pottery Stein
Deneen Pottery hand-thrown, 22 oz. Great Dane stein. Dishwasher & microwave safe
Classic Pennant
Black & cream vintage-inspired felt pennant • 9" x 26"
Azacca Dog Pin
Azacca lapel pin with stainless steel butterfly clutch backing • 1.5"
Sunglasses
Logo Porcelain Sign
Porcelain-enameled, round, steel sign • 9" diameter
Apparel
Pullover Hoodie
Independent heavyweight, unisex, hooded sweatshirt in saddle brown
Logo Tee - Green
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in military green
Corduroy Hat
Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat in olive green corduroy
Trucker Hat
Classic six panel trucker hat with adjustable snapback.
Dusty Blue Logo Tee
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in dusty blue
Pocket T-Shirt - Paprika
Unisex, lightweight, cotton pocket t-shirt • color: smoked paprika
Green Pullover Hoodie
Unisex Independent heavyweight hooded sweatshirt. 70% Cotton/30% Polyester • Alpine Green
Athletic Socks
Heavyweight and soft. Cotton, nylon and spandex blend.
Pocket T-Shirt - Guava
Unisex, garment-dyed, cotton pocket t-shirt
Vintage White Summer Tee
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in vintage white
Great Dane Ball Cap
Unstructured curlbill cap made with cotton twill
Great Dane Wool Hat
Brist Mfg handcrafted, flatbill hat. Made of wool with a leather closure and metal clasp.
Mustard Logo T-Shirt
Unisex, lightweight, cotton tee in mustard
Winter Beanie
Gray waffle knit beanie with woven label • One size fits most
Dog Bust Zip-up Hoodie
Relaxed fit, zip-up hoodie with white drawstrings and ribbed cuffs & waistband in dark heather gray
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
