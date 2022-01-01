Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond

3,958 Reviews

$$

5020 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Popular Items

GREAT GREEK GYRO
LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

Appetizers

MELITZANOSALATA APP

MELITZANOSALATA APP

$4.95

Roasted Eggplant - Olive Oil - Lemon Juice- Garlic - Pita Bread (2)

TZATZIKI APP

TZATZIKI APP

$4.95

Greek Yogurt - Labne - Cucumber - Garlic - Dill - Pita Bread (2)

HUMMUS APP

HUMMUS APP

$5.95

Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)

TIROKAFTERI

TIROKAFTERI

$5.95

Cream Cheese - Feta - Roasted Peppers - Pita Bread (2)

FOUR DIP COMBO

FOUR DIP COMBO

$14.95

Tzatziki - Humus - Tirokafteri - Melitzanosalata

DOLMADES

DOLMADES

$7.95

Grape Leaves - Rice - Lemon Juice - Herbs

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$4.95

Spinach - Feta - Puff Pastry

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$4.95

Gyros & more

GREAT GREEK GYRO

GREAT GREEK GYRO

$9.95

Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

TRADITIONAL GYRO

TRADITIONAL GYRO

$8.95

Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$8.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus

ATHENIAN BURGER

ATHENIAN BURGER

$10.95

Certified Angus Beef* - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

GREEK SALAD WRAP

GREEK SALAD WRAP

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla

Entrees

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$14.95

Chicken Breast

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

$16.95

Choice Tenderloin

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

$16.95

Leg of Lamb

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

$15.95

Jumbo Shrimp

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$14.95

Great Greek Gyro Meat

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$12.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Yogurt Mint Sauce

MEZZE PLATE

MEZZE PLATE

$12.95

Dolmades - Falafel - Spanakopita - Hummus

SOUVLAKI MIX

SOUVLAKI MIX

$16.95
SALMON PLATE

SALMON PLATE

$17.95

Sides

FETA FRIES

$3.95

RICE PILAF

$2.95

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

LAMB SKEWER

$5.95

SHRIMP SKEWER

$5.95

CHICKEN SKEWER

$4.95

STEAK SKEWER

$5.95

GYRO MEAT

$4.95

SIDE SALMON

$7.95

SIDE FALAFEL

$3.95

PITA BREAD

$1.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$1.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.00

SIDE MELITZANOSALATA

$1.00

SIDE TIROKAFTERI

$1.00

SIDE FETA

$1.00

KALAMATA OLIVES

$1.00

PEPPERONCINI

$1.00

Kids

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$7.95

Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

Chicken Fingers - Fries - Chopped Salad

KIDS GYRO PLATE

KIDS GYRO PLATE

$10.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$7.95

American Cheese

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

$10.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

Desserts

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$4.95

Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

$4.95

Vanilla - Cinnamon

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

$4.95

Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey

DESSERT SAMPLER

DESSERT SAMPLER

$8.95

Half Baklava - Side of Rice Pudding - Side of Ice Cream

Beverage

SMALL FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

BOTTLED DRINK

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

BEER

$7.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

$26.00

GLASS OF WINE

$7.00

JUICE

$1.75

Dining

Utensils

No Utensils

Salads

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

$9.95

Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta

SMALL VILLAGE SALAD

$6.95

LARGE VILLAGE SALAD

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

Website

Location

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Directions

Gallery
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

