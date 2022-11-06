The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 70016 Florham Park, NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!
Location
182 ridgedale ave, florham park, NJ 07932
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tony Boy's Sandwich House - Madison - 90 Park Ave.
No Reviews
90 Park Ave Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in florham park
More near florham park