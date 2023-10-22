Greek
Mediterranean
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Maple Grove
1,168 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!
7860 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN 55369
