The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 70006 Rocky River

425 Reviews

$$

21605 Center Ridge Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

Order Again

Popular Items

Great Greek Gyro
Traditional Gyro
Feta Fries

Appetizers

Our appetizer, soup and dip selections are made daily with quality, fresh ingredients.
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$4.50

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$5.50

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita

Hummus

Hummus

$4.95

Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$5.50

Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$4.95

Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Four Dip Combo

Four Dip Combo

$15.95

Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas

Dolmades

Dolmades

$5.95

Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$3.95Out of stock

Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Salads

Our salads are served with grilled pita bread and our homeade Greek vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$7.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$8.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$8.95

Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas

Gyros

Make it a Combo: includes fountain drink and your choice of French fries, rice, feta fries, soup, or salad. Cost varies.
Great Greek Gyro

Great Greek Gyro

$9.45

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

$9.45

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Traditional Gyro

Traditional Gyro

$8.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

$8.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Athenian Burger

Athenian Burger

$9.95

Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$7.95

Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki

Entrees

Entrees are served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread. Includes your choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries.
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.95

Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp Souvlaki

$16.95

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Steak Souvlaki

Steak Souvlaki

$16.95

Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.95

Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$17.95

Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$16.95

Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$13.95

Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.95

Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Desserts

All of our delicious desserts are made fresh in house daily.
Baklava

Baklava

$3.95

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Mom's Rice Pudding

Mom's Rice Pudding

$3.95

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$3.95

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$3.50

Four Classic Greek Vanilla Butter Cookies

Kids

All kids plates are served with a small fountain drink and a choice of rice pilaf, french fries, or feta fries.
Kids Gyro Plate

Kids Gyro Plate

$9.95

Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries

Kids Souvlaki Plate

Kids Souvlaki Plate

$10.99

One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.95

Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side

Beverage

Our fountain drinks options are Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta, Rasberry Tea, and Vitamin Water. We also have several bottled drinks and juices.

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Dasani

$2.00

Juice

$1.50

Perrier

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$3.95
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$2.95
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$4.50
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$6.50
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$5.95
Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$5.95
Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$4.50
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$8.50
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$3.50
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.95

Side Hummus

$0.95

Side Tzatziki

$0.95
Side Melitzanosalata

Side Melitzanosalata

$0.95
Side Tirokafteri

Side Tirokafteri

$0.95
Side Feta

Side Feta

$0.95
Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olives

$0.95

Pepperoncini

$0.95

Side Of dressing

$0.75

Family Special

Family Special

$39.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!

Location

21605 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH 44116

Directions

