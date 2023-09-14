The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Santa Ana Santa Ana, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!
Location
3305 S. Bristol St., Unit B, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
No Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
No Reviews
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana - Meal Prep - Santa Ana
No Reviews
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard UNIT A Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant