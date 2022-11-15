Mediterranean
Greek
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
69 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.
3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052
