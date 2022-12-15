Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Winterwood

No reviews yet

2340 s. Nellis blvd , las vegas nv, 89104

Ste 100

Spring Valley, NV 89113

Order Again

Popular Items

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL
SPANAKOPITA
GREAT GREEK GYRO

Appetizers

MELITZANOSALATA APP

MELITZANOSALATA APP

$4.95

Roasted Eggplant - Olive Oil - Lemon Juice- Garlic - Pita Bread (2)

TZATZIKI APP

TZATZIKI APP

$4.95

Greek Yogurt - Labne - Cucumber - Garlic - Dill - Pita Bread (2)

HUMMUS APP

HUMMUS APP

$5.95

Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)

TIROKAFTERI

TIROKAFTERI

$5.95

Cream Cheese - Feta - Roasted Peppers - Pita Bread (2)

FOUR DIP COMBO

FOUR DIP COMBO

$14.95

Tzatziki - Humus - Tirokafteri - Melitzanosalata

DOLMADES

DOLMADES

$7.95

Grape Leaves - Rice - Lemon Juice - Herbs

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$4.95

Spinach - Feta - Puff Pastry

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$4.95

Gyros & more

GREAT GREEK GYRO

GREAT GREEK GYRO

$9.95

Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

TRADITIONAL GYRO

TRADITIONAL GYRO

$8.95

Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$8.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus

ATHENIAN BURGER

ATHENIAN BURGER

$10.95

Certified Angus Beef* - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta

GREEK SALAD WRAP

GREEK SALAD WRAP

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla

Entrees

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$14.95

Chicken Breast

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI

$16.95

Choice Tenderloin

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

AUSTRAILIAN LAMB SOULVLAKI

$16.95

Leg of Lamb

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

GARLIC SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

$15.95

Jumbo Shrimp

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$14.95

Great Greek Gyro Meat

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$12.95

Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Yogurt Mint Sauce

MEZZE PLATE

MEZZE PLATE

$12.95

Dolmades - Falafel - Spanakopita - Hummus

SOUVLAKI MIX

SOUVLAKI MIX

$16.95
SALMON PLATE

SALMON PLATE

$17.95

Sides

FETA FRIES

$3.95

RICE PILAF

$2.95

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

LAMB SKEWER

$5.95

SHRIMP SKEWER

$5.95

CHICKEN SKEWER

$4.95

STEAK SKEWER

$5.95

GYRO MEAT

$4.95

SIDE SALMON

$7.95

SIDE FALAFEL

$3.95

PITA BREAD

$1.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$1.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.00

SIDE MELITZANOSALATA

$1.00

SIDE TIROKAFTERI

$1.00

SIDE FETA

$1.00

KALAMATA OLIVES

$1.00

PEPPERONCINI

$1.00

Kids

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$7.95

Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

Chicken Fingers - Fries - Chopped Salad

KIDS GYRO PLATE

KIDS GYRO PLATE

$10.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$7.95

American Cheese

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

KIDS SOUVLAKI PLATE

$10.95

Chopped Salad - Tzatziki - Pita Bread

Desserts

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$4.95

Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

MOM'S RICE PUDDING

$4.95

Vanilla - Cinnamon

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM

$4.95

Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey

DESSERT SAMPLER

DESSERT SAMPLER

$8.95

Half Baklava - Side of Rice Pudding - Side of Ice Cream

Beverage

SMALL FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

LARGE FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

BOTTLED DRINK

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

BEER

$7.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

$26.00

GLASS OF WINE

$7.00

JUICE

$1.75

Salads

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL

$9.95

Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta

SMALL VILLAGE SALAD

$6.95

LARGE VILLAGE SALAD

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
LIVE YOUR LIFE DELICIOUSLY!

2340 s. Nellis blvd , las vegas nv, 89104, Ste 100, Spring Valley, NV 89113

