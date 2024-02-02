The Great Greek Vestavia Hills, AL
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!
700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 190, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
