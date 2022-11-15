- Home
The Great Pacific
403 S Main St
Pendleton, OR 97801
Popular Items
Goodies
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Brownie
Croissant
Raspberry Filled Croissant
Chocolate Filled Croissant
House Made Ice Cream
Choc. Covered Fortune Cookies
Turtles
Almond Clusters
Almond Toffee
Cashew Caramel Cloud
Coconut Haystax
PB Cup
Bittersweet Almond Clusters
Salted Caramel Bars
Chocolate Covered Oreos
Peanut Cluster
Salted Caramels
Appetizers
Plates
Cold Sandwiches
Ham & Jarlsberg
smoked ham, Jarlsberg cheese, lettuce, tomato
Roast Beef & Cheddar
house slow-roasted tri-tip, sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Chavo
cheddar, swiss, Jarlsberg, monterey jack, avocado, black olives, tomato
Turk, Avo & Jack
lightly smoked turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack, tomato, black olives
Corned Beef
house slow-roasted corned beef brisket, Napa cabbage, red onion, tomato
Tuna Salad
house tuna salad, tomato, local micro greens, yogurt dijon
Vegetarian Bagel
cucumber, tomato, onion, micro greens, cream cheese, your choice of fresh fruit or tortilla chips & salsa
PBJ
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato - but special
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
wild Alaskan smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers, local micro greens, house pesto cream cheese
Chicken Sandwich Bandwagon
Baked Sandwiches
Tomato & Swiss Bagel
Salami & Swiss Bagel
Ham & Swiss Bagel
Turkey & Jarlsberg Bagel
Roast Beef & Cheddar Bagel
Jarlsberg Bagel
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Turkey & Jarlsberg Croissant
Salami & Swiss Croissant
Roast Beef & Cheddar Croissant
Swiss Croissant
Tomato & Swiss Croissant
Tuna Melt
Focaccia
Grilled Sandwiches
Salads & Soups
Greek Salad
GP House Salad
Decker
Baby Blue
Cobb Salad
Our take on the classic Cobb. Roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, black pepper, romaine, purple cabbage, micro greens with blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar
Salmon Caesar
Soup
Pizza
Classic (10")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
Ozzy (10")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan
T-Rex (10")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone
Austin City Limits (10")
GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free
Bela's Bane (10")
GP peanut sauce, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free
One Night in Bangkok (10")
GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free
Wiki Wiki (10")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers
Great White (10")
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
Quattro (10")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan
Meatless Lover's (10")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro
GP Hammer (10")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan
Achille's Heel (10")
pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano
Fowl Play (10")
alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan
El Jefe (10")
tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips
Blue Streak (10")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives
Margharita (10")
tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella
Sailor Man (10")
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan
Scapegoat (10")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction
Reuben (10")
spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free
Cheese (10")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella
Sunny Pied Up (10")
olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack
Great Punkin [PERSONAL]
Sweet Surrender [PERSONAL}
Classic (14")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
Ozzy (14")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan
T-Rex (14")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone
Austin City Limits (14")
GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free
Bela's Bane (14")
GP peanut sauce, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free
One Night in Bangkok (14")
GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free
Wiki Wiki (14")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers
Great White (14")
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
Quattro (14")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan
Meatless Lover's (14")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro
GP Hammer (14")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan
Achille's Heel (14")
pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano
Fowl Play (14")
alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan
El Jefe (14")
tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips
Blue Streak (14")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives
Margharita (14")
tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella
Sailor Man (14")
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan
Scapegoat (14")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction
Reuben (14")
spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free
Cheese (14")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella
Sunny Pied Up (14")
olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack
Great Punkin (14")
Sweet Surrender (14")
Classic (18")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
Ozzy (18")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan
T-Rex (18")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone
Austin City Limits (18")
GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free
Bela's Bane (18")
GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free
One Night in Bangkok (18")
GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free
Wiki Wiki (18")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers
Great White (18")
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
Quattro (18")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan
Meatless Lover's (18")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro
GP Hammer (18")
tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan
Achille's Heel (18")
pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano
Fowl Play (18")
alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan
El Jefe (18")
tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips
Blue Streak (18")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives
Margharita (18")
tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella
Sailor Man (18")
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan
Scapegoat (18")
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction
Reuben (18")
spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free
Cheese (18")
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella
Sunny Pied Up (18")
olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack
Great Punkin (18")
Sweet Surrender (18")
Drinks
Espresso
The Sweet Stuff
Hot Stuff
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
403 S Main St, Pendleton, OR 97801