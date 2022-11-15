Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza

The Great Pacific

review star

No reviews yet

403 S Main St

Pendleton, OR 97801

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Cobb Salad
Turk, Avo & Jack

Goodies

Bagel with Butter

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Brownie

$6.00

Croissant

$5.00

Raspberry Filled Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate Filled Croissant

$7.00

House Made Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Choc. Covered Fortune Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Turtles

$2.00

Almond Clusters

$1.25

Almond Toffee

$3.25

Cashew Caramel Cloud

$1.75Out of stock

Coconut Haystax

$1.25Out of stock

PB Cup

$5.25

Bittersweet Almond Clusters

$3.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Bars

$2.50

Chocolate Covered Oreos

$1.75

Peanut Cluster

$1.25Out of stock

Salted Caramels

$1.00

Appetizers

Antipasto

$14.00

Brie & Baguette

$15.00

Pita & Hummus

$12.00

Mezza Platter

$15.00

Cheese Board

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Pita Pizza

$9.50

Veggies & Dip

$15.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00+

Plates

Cheese & Bagel Plate

$9.00

Salami, Cheese & Bagel Plate

$13.00

Fruit, Cheese & Bagel

$14.00

DJ Special

$12.00

Smoked Trout, Bagel & Cream Cheese

$15.00

Cold Sandwiches

Ham & Jarlsberg

$13.00+

smoked ham, Jarlsberg cheese, lettuce, tomato

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$14.50+

house slow-roasted tri-tip, sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Chavo

$13.00+

cheddar, swiss, Jarlsberg, monterey jack, avocado, black olives, tomato

Turk, Avo & Jack

$14.00+

lightly smoked turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack, tomato, black olives

Corned Beef

$14.50

house slow-roasted corned beef brisket, Napa cabbage, red onion, tomato

Tuna Salad

$13.00+

house tuna salad, tomato, local micro greens, yogurt dijon

Vegetarian Bagel

$13.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, micro greens, cream cheese, your choice of fresh fruit or tortilla chips & salsa

PBJ

$9.00+

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

BLT

$12.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato - but special

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

wild Alaskan smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers, local micro greens, house pesto cream cheese

Chicken Sandwich Bandwagon

$14.00

Baked Sandwiches

Tomato & Swiss Bagel

$12.00

Salami & Swiss Bagel

$11.00

Ham & Swiss Bagel

$11.00

Turkey & Jarlsberg Bagel

$11.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar Bagel

$11.00

Jarlsberg Bagel

$11.00

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$11.00

Turkey & Jarlsberg Croissant

$11.00

Salami & Swiss Croissant

$11.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar Croissant

$11.00

Swiss Croissant

$11.00

Tomato & Swiss Croissant

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Focaccia

$12.00

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

King Louis

$11.00

Pastrami

$14.50

Swabbie

$12.00

Humdinger

$12.00

Sasquatch

$13.00

Italian

$13.00

Patriot

$13.00

Cabbie

$13.00

Reuben

$14.50

Beast

$14.50

Pizzaz

$13.00

Salads & Soups

Greek Salad

$7.00+

GP House Salad

$6.00+

Decker

$14.00

Baby Blue

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Our take on the classic Cobb. Roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, black pepper, romaine, purple cabbage, micro greens with blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Soup

$6.00+

Pizza

Classic (10")

$13.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

Ozzy (10")

$14.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan

T-Rex (10")

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone

Austin City Limits (10")

$15.00

GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free

Bela's Bane (10")

$15.00

GP peanut sauce, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free

One Night in Bangkok (10")

$17.00

GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free

Wiki Wiki (10")

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers

Great White (10")

$14.00

olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper

Quattro (10")

$13.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan

Meatless Lover's (10")

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro

GP Hammer (10")

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan

Achille's Heel (10")

$16.00

pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano

Fowl Play (10")

$15.00

alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan

El Jefe (10")

$15.00

tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips

Blue Streak (10")

$16.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives

Margharita (10")

$15.00Out of stock

tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella

Sailor Man (10")

$15.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan

Scapegoat (10")

$15.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction

Reuben (10")

$16.00

spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free

Cheese (10")

$11.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella

Sunny Pied Up (10")

$16.00

olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack

Great Punkin [PERSONAL]

$16.00

Sweet Surrender [PERSONAL}

$16.00

Classic (14")

$20.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

Ozzy (14")

$21.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan

T-Rex (14")

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone

Austin City Limits (14")

$22.00

GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free

Bela's Bane (14")

$22.00

GP peanut sauce, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free

One Night in Bangkok (14")

$24.00

GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free

Wiki Wiki (14")

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers

Great White (14")

$21.00

olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper

Quattro (14")

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan

Meatless Lover's (14")

$22.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro

GP Hammer (14")

$22.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan

Achille's Heel (14")

$23.00

pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano

Fowl Play (14")

$22.00

alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan

El Jefe (14")

$22.00

tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips

Blue Streak (14")

$23.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives

Margharita (14")

$22.00

tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella

Sailor Man (14")

$22.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan

Scapegoat (14")

$22.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction

Reuben (14")

$23.00

spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free

Cheese (14")

$17.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella

Sunny Pied Up (14")

$23.00

olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack

Great Punkin (14")

$23.00

Sweet Surrender (14")

$23.00

Classic (18")

$27.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

Ozzy (18")

$28.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, black olives, parmesan

T-Rex (18")

$30.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, molinari salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, portobello mushrooms, green bell pepper, smoked provolone

Austin City Limits (18")

$29.00

GP BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, garlic glazed chicken*, red onions, garlic, asiago *not gluten-free

Bela's Bane (18")

$29.00

GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, garlic glazed chicken*, green onions, smoked provolone, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro *not gluten-free

One Night in Bangkok (18")

$31.00Out of stock

GP peanut sauce*, mozzarella, peanut shrimp*, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts, cilantro *not gluten-free

Wiki Wiki (18")

$28.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, green bell peppers

Great White (18")

$28.00

olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper

Quattro (18")

$27.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, asiago, parmesan

Meatless Lover's (18")

$29.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, portobello mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, black olives, sunflower seeds, parmesan, cilantro

GP Hammer (18")

$29.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, black olives, roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, parmesan

Achille's Heel (18")

$30.00

pesto, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, oregano

Fowl Play (18")

$29.00

alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella parmesan

El Jefe (18")

$29.00

tapatío sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spiced black beans, green chiles, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, more tapatío, tortilla chips

Blue Streak (18")

$30.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, chives

Margharita (18")

$29.00Out of stock

tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella

Sailor Man (18")

$29.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, portobello mushrooms, bacon, parmesan

Scapegoat (18")

$29.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, chèvre, roasted red peppers after bake: mixed greens, roma tomatoes, asiago, balsamic reduction

Reuben (18")

$30.00

spicy russian sauce, mozzarella, sauerkraut, house slow roasted corned beef*, red onions *not gluten-free

Cheese (18")

$23.00

tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella

Sunny Pied Up (18")

$30.00

olive oil, roasted garlic, smoked provolone, spinach, portobello mushrooms, whisked eggs, green onions, black pepper, pepper jack

Great Punkin (18")

$30.00

Sweet Surrender (18")

$30.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.50+

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

COIT

$2.00

Cinnamon Orange Iced Tea

EBIT

$2.00

English Breakfast Iced Tea

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Water

20 oz Drinks

$2.25

Italian Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50+

Homemade Soda

Water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Flavored Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

The Bill

$7.50

The Sweet Stuff

Chocoloccino

$4.50

Cinnamon Chocolate Cappuccino

Cappuccino Mocha

$4.50

Grasshopper

$5.00+

Latte w/ Chocolate & Crème De Menthe

Squirrel

$5.00+

Latte w/ Chocolate & Hazelnut

Turtle

$5.00+

Latte w/ chocolate & caramel

Love Potion No. 9

$5.00+

Latte w/ white chocolate & raspberry

Hot Stuff

Chai

$4.50+

Made with inimitable Metolius Chai

London Fog

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

made with maximum primo Metolius Matcha

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Spicy Cinnamon Cocoa

$4.00+

Sipping Chocolate

$4.00

Fantasia

$3.00+

Hot Cider

$4.00+Out of stock

Blended

Polar Latte

$5.00

Fruit Smoothies

$4.00+

Dirty Banana

$5.00
