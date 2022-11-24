Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Greats of Craft

67 Reviews

$$

983 1st Ave

New York, NY 10022

Order Again

Coffee

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Cafe Food

Butter Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Raisin Scone

Raisin Scone

$4.00

Teas + Juice

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Beer To-Go

Bartender Curated Pilsner / Lager 4 Pack

$25.00

Bartender Curated Hoppy 4 Pack

$25.00

Bartender Curated Dark 4 Pack

$25.00

Bartender Curated Cider 4 Pack

$25.00

GoC Mixed 4 Pack

$20.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 am
983 1st Ave, New York, NY 10022

