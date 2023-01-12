Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Pointe



No reviews yet

3585 Mystic Pointe Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Margherita pizza
Pepperoni pizza

Appetizer

The Green Pointe Salad

$14.00

$14.00
Caprese Salad

$12.00

$12.00
Caesar Salad

$9.00

$9.00
Caesar W/Shrimp

$14.00

$14.00

Caesar W/Chicken
$14.00

$14.00
Greek Salad

$12.00

$12.00
Truffle Buratta Salad

$14.00

$14.00
Grilled Octopus

$22.00

$22.00

Grilled Octopus on a bed of baby potato

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

$18.00
Salmon Carpaccio

$17.00

$17.00
Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

$19.00
Hummus W/Pita

$9.00

$9.00
Tuna Tataki

$18.00

$18.00
Fried Calamari

$12.00

$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

$9.00
Mushroom Cream Soup

$10.00

$10.00
French Fries With Truffle Oil

$8.00

$8.00

Tom Yum Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza

Foccacia Bread With Rosemary And Garlic
$7.00

$7.00
Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese

Margherita pizza

$15.00

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni pizza

$16.00

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni/spicy salami

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$16.00

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Pepper, Black olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

Fresh pizza

$17.00

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Arugula and cherry tomatoes, Shaved parmesan

Hawaian pizza

$17.00

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, ham

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham , Italian Sausage

Four cheese pizza

$19.00

$19.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola and Cheddar Cheese

Burrata Pizza White Sauce

$19.00

$19.00

White Sauce, Fresh mozzarella , burrata cheese, prosciutto

Pizza Burrata with Tomato Sauce

$19.00

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata cheeses, Prosciutto

Pear and Gorgonzola pizza

$19.00

$19.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola blue cheese, Pear and Walnuts

Prosciutto Gorgonzola Pizza

$19.00

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola blue cheese, Prosciutto and Truffle Oil

Truffle Mushrooms Pizza

$19.00

$19.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and Truffle oil

Seafood Pizza

$21.00

$21.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Salmon, Shrimps, Octopus, Arugula

Nutella Pizza

$14.00

$14.00

Nutella with Strawberry and bananas

Prosciutto And Goat Chees
$19.00

$19.00

Calzone Red Sauce
$17.00

$17.00

Calzone White Sauce
$17.00

$17.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

$16.00
Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

$22.00
Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.00

$23.00
Seafood Fettuccine

$25.00

$25.00
Fettuccine Truffle Mushrooms

$24.00

$24.00
Gnocchi Four Cheese

$19.00

$19.00
Pesto Pasta

$22.00

$22.00

Main Courses

Salmon steak with steam vegg And Baby Potato

$32.00

$32.00
Chilean Sea bass with Green Beans and Sun dried tomatoes

$48.00

$48.00
Ahi Tuna with Mediterranean ingredients

$32.00

$32.00
Whole Roasted Hen With Side of Salad And Sauce

$28.00

$28.00
Beef Tenderloin with Asparagus and baby potato

$32.00

$32.00

Beef Steak with Asparagus. baby Potato and Mushroom

Branzino with Asparagus and Cherry Tomatoes

$32.00

$32.00

Branzino Fillet with Asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and White sauce

Baby Potato

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake with Berry Sauce

$9.00

$9.00
Panna cotta with mango

$9.00

$9.00
Chia Seeds Coconut pudding

$9.00

$9.00

Ice Cream 1 Scoop
$3.00

$3.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice Bottle 12oz

$4.00

$4.00
Red Bull

$4.00

$4.00
Coke

$3.00

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

$3.00
Arizona Tea

$4.00

$4.00

S.Pelligrino 8 oz
$3.00

$3.00
S. Pelligrino 25oz

$6.00

$6.00
Acqua Panna 33oz

$6.00

$6.00
Sport Drinks G

$3.00

$3.00

Assorted

Urbane waterfront pizzeria with a refined feel offering intricate pies & classic Italian fare.

3585 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

