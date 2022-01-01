  • Home
  • /
  • Hollywood
  • /
  • The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood - 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD

Hollywood, FL 33020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Humus
Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita Platter
Small Greek Salad

Dips

Three Dip Platter

$13.00

Tzatkiki, Humus & Kafteri served with pita

Fava

$7.00

Yellow Split Pea Puree topped with Onions & Capers

Humus

$7.00

Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Spicy Feta Spread Served with Piat

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt, Garlic and Cucumber Spread Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Eggplant Spread Served with Pita

Meze

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach Pie

New Zealand Green Shell Mussels

$15.00

Served in lemon, garlic, white wine and butter sauce

Fried Feta Cheese

$14.00

Wrapped in filo dough drizzled with Greek honey and sesame seeds

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Served with tzatziki sauce

Saganaki Cheese

$11.00

Pan seared Vlahotiri drizzled with fresh lemon juice.

Shrimp Santorini

$14.00

Sautéed in garlic, tomatoes and Feta cheese in a marinara sauce.

Shrimp Saganaki

$14.00

Served with seared Manouri cheese

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hot, medium, mild or Greek style

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Keftedakia

$9.00

Greek style meatballs served with tzatziki

Greek Joint Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Grilled baby back ribs drizzled with altholemono

Mama's Triropita

$14.00

Feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and herbs in filo dough baked to perfection topped with diced cucumbers and tomatoes in the Greek Joint vinaigrette

Zucchini Fries

$13.00

Served with avocado tzatziki

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.00

Feta And Olives

$9.00Out of stock

Olive Appetizer

$8.00

Salads & Bowls

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Large House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Small Greek Salad

$9.00

NO LETTUCE!

Large Greek Salad

$16.00

NO LETTUCE!

Grilled Vegetable Orzo Salad Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Seasonal Veggies with Cherry Tomatoes Feta cheese and fresh garden herbs

Baby Arugula & Fig Salad

$14.00

Black mission figs, cherry tomatoes, Chevre goat cheese and walnuts in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Organic Farro Bowl

$14.00

Butternut squash, sun-dried tomatoes & carrots in a browned butter and honey vinaigrette, topped with walnuts.

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Wraps & Stick Platters

Chicken Souvlaki Stick Platter

$16.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Chicken Souvlaki Stick Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pork Souvlaki Stick Platters

$16.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Pork Souvlaki Stick Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and house salad

Chicken Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pork Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Veggie Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pam's Pita Wrap Platter

$19.00

Served with fries and house salad

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Pita Platter

$26.00

Combo Platter Sticks

$20.00

Veggie Pita Single

$10.00

Double Lamb Gyro Pita Platter

$27.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes

$4.00

Greek Fries

$6.50

French Fries

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Briam

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.75

SIDE FETA

$2.00

Breast

$7.00

Pita

$1.25

Side Salmon

$18.00

Briam

$5.00

Side Gyro

$7.00

Side Humus

$1.50

Shrimp Side X1

$2.50

Olives Side

$2.00

Cucumbers Side

$2.00

Upcharge 2$

$2.00

Spinich Side

$6.00

Entrees

Moussaka

$21.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Pasticcio

$21.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Spicy Greek Burger

$16.00

Served with fries

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Served with fries

All Natural Roasted Lemon Half Chicken

$20.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Chicken Kebab

$23.00

Served with rice and house salad

Spicy Feta Encrusted Wild Caught Salmon

$29.00

Served over grilled vegetable orzo

Filet Mignon Kebabs

$33.00

Served over rice

Grilled Pork Chops

$24.00Out of stock

Served over organic farro.

Certified Angus 16 oz Rib Eye

$43.00

Served with honey herb butter roasted baby potatoes.

Greek Style Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$29.00

Served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes

Lamb Shank

$29.00

Served over a vegetable ragu

5 Grilled Lamb Chops

$39.00

Served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes

Family Style

$42.00

Minimum 2 people $38.00 per person

Hamburger

$15.00

4 Grilled Lamb Chops

$34.00

Singles & Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Souvlaki

$7.00

Lamb Gyro Pita

$11.00

Pork Pita

$8.00

Chicken Pita

$8.00

Pam Pita

$9.00

Pork Stick

$7.00

Chicken Stick

$7.00

Single Chicken Kebab Skewer

$13.00

Dinner Specials

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Eggplant Ball

$15.00

Baked in the oven, served with truffle Ricotta and a chunky tomato basil sauce.

Spasti Half Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled half chicken drizzled with latholemono and served with lemon potatoes

Stuffed Peppers

$19.00

Stuffed with ground beef diced tomatoes, crumbled feta and fresh herbs.

Chicken Bruschetta

$25.00

Served over grilled vegetable orze

Grilled Whole Bronzino

$36.00

Served over grilled asparagus

Shrimp Skewers

$27.00

Kokinisto

$27.00

Yellowtail Snapper

$33.00Out of stock

Shrimp Santorini Dinner

$27.00

Asparagus Cream Soup

$7.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Lamb Kebab

$26.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Special

$27.00

Grill Mahi Filet

$27.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.00

Cheese Cake Baklava

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Greek Yogurt

$8.50

Special Event Drinks

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Jameson

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Stella

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Gosling Rum

$8.00

Goslings Dark n Stormy

$10.00

Liquid Death Water

$4.00

Canned Sodas

$4.00

Sangria

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bean & Rose - Hollywood - 2028 Harrison Street Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101 Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Ends Meat - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
The Hollywood Donut Factory
orange starNo Reviews
102 N 28th Ave Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
BELLY FISH
orange star4.5 • 7
901 Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston