The Greek Olive

Eager to find a way to help those who are food insecure while at the same time supporting local restaurants this year, Marcus Lemonis created the “Plating Change” program. Your donation not only helps keep restaurants like ours in business, but also helps feed those who are food insecure. With each $5 donation, we will donate #BowlsofHope, an individually packaged 16-oz well rounded meal. We donate to local organizations and shelters in Connecticut. If you know of any organizations in need, please write to us at Anna@TheGreekOlive.com. With your help, we’d love to feed as many people as we can. Follow us on Instagram @TheGreekOliveNH for updates on our donation progress and pictures of our deliveries. We truly appreciate your support.

