The Greek Olive

380 Reviews

$

402 Sargent Drive

New Haven, CT 06511

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Eager to find a way to help those who are food insecure while at the same time supporting local restaurants this year, Marcus Lemonis created the “Plating Change” program. Your donation not only helps keep restaurants like ours in business, but also helps feed those who are food insecure. With each $5 donation, we will donate #BowlsofHope, an individually packaged 16-oz well rounded meal. We donate to local organizations and shelters in Connecticut. If you know of any organizations in need, please write to us at Anna@TheGreekOlive.com. With your help, we’d love to feed as many people as we can. Follow us on Instagram @TheGreekOliveNH for updates on our donation progress and pictures of our deliveries. We truly appreciate your support.

402 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT 06511

