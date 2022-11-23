Main picView gallery

The Cow Saloon and Eatery 800 9th St

800 9th St

Greeley, CO 80631

Popular Items

Artichoke Dip

Appetizer & Dips

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Asiago & cheddar cheeses

Cowboy Nachos

$13.00

Corn chips, beef & bean chili, queso, sour cream, and jalapenos

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with cheese sauce and mustard

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Three cheese filled breadsticks served with marinara sauce

Queso

$8.00

Liquid gold served with corn chips

Cowboy Queso

$11.00

Our house-made queso, beef and bean chili garnished with tomatoes, cheddar cheese & jalapenos. Served with corn chips

$13.00

Homemade artichoke dip, served with a toasted baguette, tortilla chips & carrots

Guacamole

$7.00

Made fresh to order. Served with corn chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House made roasted tomato & chile salsa, served with corn chips

Salads

Chicken Ceasar

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, asiago cheese, & croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons & creamy caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$15.00

Mixed baby greens with ham, turkey, egg, cheddar, tomato & swiss and your choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & croutons and your choice of dressing

Ty Cobb Salad

$15.00

Spring lettuce, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, avocado, egg, tomato & asiago cheese. add your choice of dressing

Homemade Soups

Cowboy Chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Gourmet Sandwiches

$14.00+

All-natural oven-roasted turkey, bacon, ranch, tomato, avocado & lettuce

Jay's Dip

$13.00+

All-natural premium roast beef, pastrami, or oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone & au jus

Amber Fav

$13.00+

Pastrami, avocado slices, sprouts

The BBBLT

$15.00+

Quarter pound of double-smoked, mayo, lettuce & tomato

The Elvis

$16.00

half pound of all-natural ham, roast beef, turkey and double-smoked bacon, swiss & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo

The Reuben

$14.00+

Oven-roasted turkey or pastrami with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing

Pig & Cow

$12.00+

All-natural ham & choice of melted provolone, cheddar, havarti dill, american or swiss

$14.00+

Your choice of bread along with all-natural oven-roasted turkey, cream cheese, avocado slices & sprouts

The Little Italy

$13.00+

Grilled chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese & marinara sauce

The Mary T

$13.00+

Your choice of bread stacked with oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

The Moo Moo

$9.00+

The classic toasted cheese sandwich with a choice of cheddar, provolone, havarti dill, american or swiss chees

PB&J

$8.00+

Classic favorite - creamy peanut butter with grape jelly on your choice of bread

The Nae Nae

$15.00+

All-natural premium roast beef, avocado slices, sprouts & havarti cheese

The Pig & Peanut

$14.00+

Double smoked bacon with peanut butter on toasted bread

The Veggie

$14.00+

Havarti dill cheese, sprouts, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, black olives & mushrooms with balsamic vinaigrette

Carne Asada

$16.00

Prime Rib Sando

$16.00

Meatball Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake, with your choice of caramel, chocolate, raspberry, or strawberry sauce

The Cow Patty

$14.00

Decadent dessert for two! Dark chocolate lava cake, served with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Chocolate Lave Cake

$10.00

Sides Menu

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & croutons and your choice of dressing

Side Soup

$5.00+

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Jal Chip

$2.00

Plain Chip

$2.00

BBQ Chip

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Kids Menu

PB&J

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$7.00

Kids Drinks

SOFT DRINKS/OTHER

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Odouls

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Location

800 9th St, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

