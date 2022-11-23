The Cow Saloon and Eatery 800 9th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
800 9th St, Greeley, CO 80631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
No Reviews
1100 E 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80301
View restaurant
Aunt Helen's Coffee House - 800 8th Ave Suite 101
No Reviews
800 8th Ave Suite 101 Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant